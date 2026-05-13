This archive is more than a collection of articles. It is a growing body of knowledge. Every article is selected because it contributes a perspective, a connection or an insight that helps us understand Ukraine's war, Europe's security and the wider strategic picture. The reading paths are designed to help new readers build that understanding one step at a time.
A clickable guide to the themes, essays, and recurring lines of this archive.
This page is designed to help readers navigate the publication by theme as well as chronology.
The articles are grouped into clickable major sectors:
Orientation
People and everyday life during the war
Responsibility
Military and operational development
Crimea and the land and bridge roads connecting the peninsula
Russia under pressure
Ukrainian leadership and power
Information and hybrid conflict
Alliances and strategic future
Reference
New readers may wish to begin with the “Start Here” section below.
START HERE
The Quiet Front
Essays about flow, logistics, energy, adaptation, and the hidden pressure behind the battlefield.
Life at the Front
Medics, Volunteers and Survival
War Crimes and Accountability
Justice Begins With Accountability
As evidence from Ukraine accumulates and tribunals take shape, the focus is shifting from documenting crimes to assigning responsibility
Russia Learns the Cost
Articles where pressure produces measurable consequences.
What is this war costing Russia?
Russia Can No Longer Hide
Articles where the war enters Russian daily life, territory, ceremonies or safe spaces.
How visible has the war become inside Russia?
The Kremlin Changes Its Language
Articles where the most important development is narrative, messaging, elite signalling or behaviour.
What does Russia’s own language tell us about what Russia knows?
Crimea and the land and bridge roads connecting the peninsula
How Crimea is symbolic for Putin as well as for Ukraine, though for different reasons. How the peninsula is lost by one and won by an other.
Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes
How range, interception, automation, and adaptation are reshaping modern war.
Energy, Oil and Logistics
Essays about energy, shipping, infrastructure, industrial endurance, and the hidden flows that increasingly decide the war.
Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy
Articles about alliance behaviour, strategic dependence, industrial adaptation, and Europe’s gradual shift under pressure.
Canada, Arctic and Atlantic Security,
Essays about Arctic strategy, sovereignty, alliance pressure, Atlantic security, and Canada’s changing strategic position.
Identity, Occupation and Memory
Essays about occupation, memory, identity, civilian pressure, and the human consequences that continue long after destruction becomes normalised.
The War Against Civilians
Essays about attacks on civilians
Power Without War
Power, Institutions and Democracy
Full Chronological Archive
I update it as often as time allows
Canada Didn’t Wait — It RepositionedWhile others reacted to shock, Canada quietly rebuilt how its economy actually works
Hungary Closes a DoorThe election didn’t just remove a leader — it shut down a channel Moscow relied on inside Europe
Hungary Just Broke the MachineA supermajority didn’t just defeat power — it exposed how power was built, and how it can be undone
The War Is Reaching Inside RussiaUkraine is no longer just resisting. It is forcing the machinery behind the war to turn against itself.
NORAD Is Not Ending — It Is Being RepricedWhen dependence turns into leverage, alliances do not collapse. They get renegotiated.
Canada Draws a Line — And Discovers What It IsMark Carney’s speech was not politics — it was a system declaring independence
Ukraine Hardens Where the War Is Actually DecidedDonbas is not a line on the map — it is the system that holds the war together
The War That Cannot Be Negotiated AwayWhy Budanov’s realism reveals the system behind the war — and why “peace talks” are only one layer of it
When Illusions EndUkraine is no longer fighting the war it hoped for — but the war that exists
“Brotherhood” as a WeaponHow language is used to deny sovereignty — and justify war
The Sovereignty IllusionUkraine is exposing not just Russia — but a world that prefers the language of power to the cost of it
The Kill Chain Is Being WatchedWhat Ukraine’s underground network reveals about how modern wars are actually fought
Gravity, Trade, and Illusions of Power — What Hungary Actually Tells Us About the SystemWhy trade gravity matters more than speeches, and why power isn’t where people think it is
The Alliance Isn’t Breaking — It’s Losing Its NerveWhen trust drains quietly, the structure doesn’t collapse… it just stops working
The Quiet Front: The War Is Moving — Even When the Front Lines Don’tWhen attrition, precision strikes, and strategic signalling reshape the conflict
The Quiet Front: The New Propaganda Doesn’t Persuade — It Engineers ReactionWhen fear, urgency, and “consensus” are manufactured, manipulation no longer looks like lies. It looks like reality.
Ukraine Is Not Just Holding — It Is Raising the Cost of WarRussia is fighting the wrong balance sheet — and the numbers are starting to move against it
Ukraine Is No Longer Europe’s Border ProblemThe student is now running the class — and Europe is discovering what defence actually costs
Russia Is Not Losing Ground — It Is Losing FunctionUkraine is no longer fighting the army. It is targeting the system that keeps the war alive.
The Quiet Front: Where Diplomacy Follows LogisticsHybrid response — The Quiet Front meets alliance fracture
The Quiet Front: The Sky That Changes Before the MapThe Quiet Front series — The Layer That Turns Defence Into a System
The Quiet Front: The War That Breaks the System Behind the FrontDaily battlefield reports show movement. But beneath them, a different war is unfolding — one that targets logistics, industry, and the ability to…
The Quiet Front: The War That Pays for the WarUkraine is not only targeting Russian forces — it is systematically raising the cost of sustaining them, where the war is ultimately decided.
When Deception Stops Working — Why Pressure Becomes the StrategyWhat looks like noise around Canada is part of a broader shift: when influence fails, systems move to distraction and pressure.
Respect Is Not Power — Why Trust Is the Real Currency of the SystemWhat looks like a loss of prestige is, in reality, a deeper fracture: the erosion of predictability at the centre of the global system.
The System That Trained the System Is Now Being TestedHungary is not voting on a government. It is stress-testing a political operating system.
Why This War Is Not About “A Few Kilometers”Why This War Is Not About “A Few Kilometres”
The Country Giving NotesWhy Ukraine is no longer the object of war — but the place where its future is being written
The War You Cannot InterceptWhy drones are not a weapons problem — but a systems problem the West has yet to solve
The Threat Did Not End — It Changed FormTrump did not walk back the threat to Canada and Greenland. He reframed it as grievance — which makes it slower, more durable, and more dangerous.
The Off-Ramp That Isn’t ThereTrump is not exiting a war. He is discovering that the system he misread does not allow clean exits.
The War That Learned — And the System That Refused ToUkraine is not just resisting Russia. It is exposing how modern war evolves faster than the systems meant to stop it.
You Are Watching Fragments of the Same War It looks like separate stories. It is not.From Hormuz to Moscow to Kyiv, the same pattern is emerging: the war is moving from the battlefield into the systems that sustain it.
You Are Watching the Wrong War This war is not decided on the map — but by the system behind it.What looks like a ceasefire may in fact be something else: a shift in who controls the flows that decide outcomes.
The Quiet Front The Defendant Is Not the Problem — It Is the System Protecting ItselfUkraine is not on trial. It is the system that cannot admit what it is.
The Quiet Front One Ship Is Not the Strategy — It Is the System ActingThe real shift is not interdiction. It is that the system has begun to enforce itself.
The Quiet Front The War Is Not Won by Force — It Is Won by EnergyUkraine is not just fighting Russia. It is exhausting the system that sustains it.
The System Does Not Need Another Member — It Needs More NodesWhy Canada should remain outside the EU — and why that strengthens the democratic world
The War Outside the United StatesWhat Michael Weiss’s briefing reveals — and what it unintentionally confirms
The Map Is Expanding — But the System Was Always ThereEstonia Provides Data for Ukrainian Drone Routes
The Quiet Front The Toll Booth Is Not the SystemUkraine did not just break Russia’s veto — it changed the conditions under which flow becomes possible
The Quiet Front The War at Sea Is Not About ShipsIt is about whether the system will enforce itself
The Quiet FrontThe War Where Seeing Becomes Power
The Quiet Front: When Allies Start Speaking Differently (updated)The signal from Paris—and what it reveals about a system under strain
The Quiet Front: The System Runs on MoleculesThis war is not being decided on maps. It is being decided where flows stop—and the system begins to break.
The Quiet Front — Series MapWhere the war is actually decided
Start Here: The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects are no longer quietHow modern wars are really decided
The Bond Market Is Not Breaking — It Is Repricing WarWhy war is repricing money
The Quiet Front: From the Black Sea to HormuzControl of flow is control of war
Start Here: The War Most People Are Not SeeingSeven essays on why Ukraine is not losing — and where this war is actually decided.
The Quiet Front: The War That Killed the Old Defence IndustryUkraine is not just fighting Russia. It is out-evolving Europe’s entire military-industrial model.
The Atlantic Is Not a Backdrop. It’s the SystemMost people think the war is fought in Ukraine. But the system that sustains it runs across the Atlantic.
The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects are no longer quietCanada, the Arctic, and the War Behind the War
Start here: Where this war is actually decidedNot the battlefield — but the systems behind it
Orwell Was Not Alone — The System Had Two WitnessesHardeep Matharu, Raoul Peck, and the woman history edited out of Orwell
The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects are no longer quietThe $2,100 Interceptor and the War No One Is Counting
DER SPIEGEL - THE GERMAN VIEWThe Men of Ukraine Who Have Abandoned the Fight
The Quiet Front: The Tankers That Finance WarReading time: 8 minutes
The Danish Straits: The Chokepoint Russia Cannot IgnoreThe chokepoint everyone forgets
The Quiet Front: When Wars Converge — Drones, Oil, and the Cost of InterceptionThe Strategic Misreading
The Quiet Front: The War That Pays for the WarThe invisible escalation: the drone war becomes industrial
The Quiet Front: How Russia Is Paying for the War It Cannot AffordThe Return of the Oligarch War Economy
The Quiet Front: War Destroys More Than Cities — It Rewrites the ClimateThe Thought We Rarely Say Out Loud
The Quiet Front: Ukraine Is Fighting the System, Not the MapFrom Territory to Systems
Ukraine Is Fighting the War the West Cannot PrioritiseThe Quiet Front is no longer hidden. It is deciding the war.
The Insurance War: How Risk Markets Decide Who Can Trade (Part III)Shipping, underwriting, and the hidden battlefield of global commerce
The Price of War Is Posted at the PumpEnergy, Hormuz, and the Economics of Instability
The Quiet Front: The War Has Already Reached the GulfUkraine, Hormuz, and the New Geography of Security
The Quiet Front - Guarantees Without PowerWhy “security guarantees” are becoming the language of managed risk, not victory
The Quiet Front: The Bank That Signals a New Phase of WarFrom Battlefields to Balance Sheets
The Quiet Front: When Perception Becomes a WeaponPerception is now a battlefield
SECTION: The War Behind the Front — Oil, Drones, and System CollapseThe Number That Changes the War
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — A Strategic SeriesWhat This Series Argues
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — Strategic EssaysThe Assumption of Western Fatigue
The War Comes Full CircleThe Quiet Front Expands
The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects aren’t quiet anymoreHow Ukraine Is Turning Oil Into a Weapon
NATO Is Missing the War It Was Built ForThe War NATO Was Built For — and Avoided
The System Is the BattlefieldZaluzhnyi’s Warning — and What the West Still Fails to Understand
The Quiet Front: The Mathematics of Air Defence and the War on Infrastructure - UkraineFrom Geography to Mathematics
Canada’s Fighter Choice Is Not About FightersArctic sovereignty, industrial war, and the system Canada will fight inside
The Quiet Front: The War of Systems — From Hormuz to the BalticThe System, Not the Sector
The War That Saved Putin — For NowHow Iran bought Russia time, but not victory
Ukraine Is Already in the Middle East — Just Not the Way We ThinkA European Diplomatic Track Meets a Ukrainian Battlefield Reality
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Industrial War Russia Cannot WinA war that no longer looks like warA war that no longer looks like war
When Truth Becomes Madness: The Return of the Psikhushka in Putin’s RussiaThe moment the system turns inward
The Breaking PointWhat War Fatigue in Ukraine Does—and Does Not Mean
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Battlefield Russia No Longer UnderstandsThe offensive that isn’t
The Quiet Front — Hormuz and the War for the Global SystemThe Quiet Front — Energy, economics, and the hidden battlefields of war
Saturation Is Not About Breaking Air Defence. It Is About Breaking Systems.It is systemic warfare.
On LNG, pressure, and the politics of enduranceThis is not an energy crisis. It is a test of endurance.
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Trains Still RunThe journey that explains the war
The War Is Moving — Just Not Where People ThinkThere’s a shift happening — and most people are still looking in the wrong place.
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — Strategic EssaysEssay IV — Why Russia Cannot Win the Industrial War
When Sanctions Meet MarketsHow energy shocks and crisis management can quietly sustain Russia’s war economy
Lost in Translation — Decoding Russia’s Strategic LanguageEssay I — The Russian Logic Hidden Inside Peace Plans
The War Comes HomeWhy Ukraine sends drones to Moscow
The Soldier Who Returns — What the War Leaves InsideWar, Violence, and the Fragile Road Back to Civilian Life
The Memefication of War — When Distance Rewrites RealityWhen modern conflicts become internet content
Americans Are Not Like EuropeansAnd Europe Must Finally Accept What That Means
Russia Cannot Be DeletedThe Real Danger Is That It Is Deleting Its Own Future
Ukraine Is Becoming Europe’s Most Important Military InnovatorHow a country at war may be solving one of Europe’s biggest defence problems
The End of Drift: Canada Rediscovers Nation-BuildingWhy the Arctic is forcing Ottawa back into strategic thinking
The Fear ProblemUkraine, NATO, and the democratic coalition that may decide the war. The Carney idea.
The Price of PowerMoney, ideology, and the quiet transformation of American foreign policy
While Washington Argues, the Arctic Power Race Has Already BegunCanada and the Nordic countries are quietly preparing for a strategic contest in the north — while much of the political world is looking somewhere…
The War That Could Break Political IslamIf Iran’s revolutionary state falters, the ideological map of the Middle East may be about to change
How Democracies Could Keep Hormuz Open Under FireIran’s strategic lever
Hormuz: The Strait That Could Crash the Global EconomyHow the New Gulf War Could Trigger the First Energy Shock of the Multipolar Era
The Drone StraitWhy Iran Doesn’t Need to Win the War to Win the War
Russia Needs This Peace More Than Trump KnowsVladimir Putin is offering to help Donald Trump make peace in the Middle East. The man who turned Ukraine into a graveyard now wants to rescue…
The Arctic ClockWhy Canada Has Thirteen Months to Harden the North?
The War of EnduranceRussia’s Strategy and the West’s Unfinished Decision
The Election That Could End Orbán’s 16-Year RuleFor sixteen years Viktor Orbán has been Europe’s most successful illiberal ruler.
Increase distrust and polarisation inside democratic societiesHow modern Russian influence operations actually work
Russian Lines Cracked on the Oleksandrivka AxisResponse Note to Jonathan Fink
Arctic is emerging as the next arena of great-power competitionThree forces are driving this transformation.
The Children of SirensUkraine’s generation growing up in a world that no longer pretends to be safe
The Children of SirensUkraine’s generation growing up in a world that no longer pretends to be safe
Ukraine Just Hit the Brain of Russia’s Missile IndustryThe strike on the Kremniy EL microelectronics plant targets the electronics behind Russia’s precision weapons.
Iran Isn’t Trying to Beat America. It’s Trying to Outlast It.The most dangerous strategy in modern war is not overwhelming force. It is patience.
Ukraine Is Not Losing the WarEssay III — The Drone War Is Rewriting the Battlefield
ICE Deaths and the CourtsFederal Power, Constitutional Limits, and the Role of State Justice
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Battlefield Data Tell a Different StoryThe actual story emerging from the data is more complex — and more interesting.
Ukraine Is Not Losing the WarPart I — The War Russia Thought It Could Win
A Strategic Turning Point?What the Failure of Russia’s Energy War Reveals
The Strongman and the AudienceA reflection on Timothy Snyder’s “Transitive Strongman”
Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Battlefield Data Tell a Different Story“To dare is to lose one’s footing momentarily. Not to dare is to lose oneself.”
Essay I - Ukraine Is Not Losing the WarThe Battlefield Data Tell a Different Story
Ukrainian War in the Light of International PoliticsShort Structural Analyses of War and Civilian Harm with a Mediator’s Perspective
The Fourth TurningCongratulations Andrew Tanner on the thorough academic presentation and analysis.
As desperate Putin drags his feet, time is on Ukraine’s sideSamuel Ramani The Telegraph
Corruption Crippling the Russian Army.Horrifying Accounts from Russian Soldiers at the Front
When democracy is replaced by authoritarian rule.Normandy against England in 1066. The Harrying of the North (1069–1070).
DemocracyThe journey of the Nordic contries
Smart policingA smart way to reduce crime
I still don’t understand what NATO’s European leaders are afraid of.Are they afraid of voters?
Where have all the flowers gone?Sag mir wo die Blumen sind?
How do you preserve the old skills, recipes and historical events of First Nations?The Danish polar explorer Knud Rasmussen, who spoke Greenlandic, made a journey from Greenland across Canada to Alaska in 1921-1924, where he collected…
Introducing Hans BoserupI have had a long life in the service of the law.