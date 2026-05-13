This archive is more than a collection of articles. It is a growing body of knowledge. Every article is selected because it contributes a perspective, a connection or an insight that helps us understand Ukraine's war, Europe's security and the wider strategic picture. The reading paths are designed to help new readers build that understanding one step at a time.

A clickable guide to the themes, essays, and recurring lines of this archive.

This page is designed to help readers navigate the publication by theme as well as chronology.

The articles are grouped into clickable major sectors:

Orientation

People and everyday life during the war

Responsibility

Military and operational development

Russia under pressure

Ukrainian leadership and power

Information and hybrid conflict

Alliances and strategic future

Reference

New readers may wish to begin with the “Start Here” section below.

Essays about flow, logistics, energy, adaptation, and the hidden pressure behind the battlefield.

Justice Begins With Accountability

As evidence from Ukraine accumulates and tribunals take shape, the focus is shifting from documenting crimes to assigning responsibility

Articles where pressure produces measurable consequences.

What is this war costing Russia?

Articles where the war enters Russian daily life, territory, ceremonies or safe spaces.

How visible has the war become inside Russia?

Articles where the most important development is narrative, messaging, elite signalling or behaviour.

What does Russia’s own language tell us about what Russia knows?

How Crimea is symbolic for Putin as well as for Ukraine, though for different reasons. How the peninsula is lost by one and won by an other.

How range, interception, automation, and adaptation are reshaping modern war.

Essays about energy, shipping, infrastructure, industrial endurance, and the hidden flows that increasingly decide the war.

Articles about alliance behaviour, strategic dependence, industrial adaptation, and Europe’s gradual shift under pressure.

Essays about Arctic strategy, sovereignty, alliance pressure, Atlantic security, and Canada’s changing strategic position.

Essays about occupation, memory, identity, civilian pressure, and the human consequences that continue long after destruction becomes normalised.

Essays about attacks on civilians

Power, Institutions and Democracy

Leadership in Ukraine

Information War

The Next Great Game

China’s Quiet Ledger

I update it as often as time allows

Canada Didn’t Wait — It RepositionedWhile others reacted to shock, Canada quietly rebuilt how its economy actually works

Hungary Closes a DoorThe election didn’t just remove a leader — it shut down a channel Moscow relied on inside Europe

Hungary Just Broke the MachineA supermajority didn’t just defeat power — it exposed how power was built, and how it can be undone

The War Is Reaching Inside RussiaUkraine is no longer just resisting. It is forcing the machinery behind the war to turn against itself.

NORAD Is Not Ending — It Is Being RepricedWhen dependence turns into leverage, alliances do not collapse. They get renegotiated.

Canada Draws a Line — And Discovers What It IsMark Carney’s speech was not politics — it was a system declaring independence

Ukraine Hardens Where the War Is Actually DecidedDonbas is not a line on the map — it is the system that holds the war together

The War That Cannot Be Negotiated AwayWhy Budanov’s realism reveals the system behind the war — and why “peace talks” are only one layer of it

When Illusions EndUkraine is no longer fighting the war it hoped for — but the war that exists

“Brotherhood” as a WeaponHow language is used to deny sovereignty — and justify war

The Sovereignty IllusionUkraine is exposing not just Russia — but a world that prefers the language of power to the cost of it

The Kill Chain Is Being WatchedWhat Ukraine’s underground network reveals about how modern wars are actually fought

Gravity, Trade, and Illusions of Power — What Hungary Actually Tells Us About the SystemWhy trade gravity matters more than speeches, and why power isn’t where people think it is

The Alliance Isn’t Breaking — It’s Losing Its NerveWhen trust drains quietly, the structure doesn’t collapse… it just stops working

The Quiet Front: The War Is Moving — Even When the Front Lines Don’tWhen attrition, precision strikes, and strategic signalling reshape the conflict

The Quiet Front: The New Propaganda Doesn’t Persuade — It Engineers ReactionWhen fear, urgency, and “consensus” are manufactured, manipulation no longer looks like lies. It looks like reality.

Ukraine Is Not Just Holding — It Is Raising the Cost of WarRussia is fighting the wrong balance sheet — and the numbers are starting to move against it

Ukraine Is No Longer Europe’s Border ProblemThe student is now running the class — and Europe is discovering what defence actually costs

Russia Is Not Losing Ground — It Is Losing FunctionUkraine is no longer fighting the army. It is targeting the system that keeps the war alive.

The Quiet Front: Where Diplomacy Follows LogisticsHybrid response — The Quiet Front meets alliance fracture

The Quiet Front: The Sky That Changes Before the MapThe Quiet Front series — The Layer That Turns Defence Into a System

The Quiet Front: The War That Breaks the System Behind the FrontDaily battlefield reports show movement. But beneath them, a different war is unfolding — one that targets logistics, industry, and the ability to…

The Quiet Front: The War That Pays for the WarUkraine is not only targeting Russian forces — it is systematically raising the cost of sustaining them, where the war is ultimately decided.

When Deception Stops Working — Why Pressure Becomes the StrategyWhat looks like noise around Canada is part of a broader shift: when influence fails, systems move to distraction and pressure.

Respect Is Not Power — Why Trust Is the Real Currency of the SystemWhat looks like a loss of prestige is, in reality, a deeper fracture: the erosion of predictability at the centre of the global system.

The System That Trained the System Is Now Being TestedHungary is not voting on a government. It is stress-testing a political operating system.

Why This War Is Not About “A Few Kilometers”Why This War Is Not About “A Few Kilometres”

The Country Giving NotesWhy Ukraine is no longer the object of war — but the place where its future is being written

The War You Cannot InterceptWhy drones are not a weapons problem — but a systems problem the West has yet to solve

The Threat Did Not End — It Changed FormTrump did not walk back the threat to Canada and Greenland. He reframed it as grievance — which makes it slower, more durable, and more dangerous.

The Off-Ramp That Isn’t ThereTrump is not exiting a war. He is discovering that the system he misread does not allow clean exits.

The War That Learned — And the System That Refused ToUkraine is not just resisting Russia. It is exposing how modern war evolves faster than the systems meant to stop it.

You Are Watching Fragments of the Same War It looks like separate stories. It is not.From Hormuz to Moscow to Kyiv, the same pattern is emerging: the war is moving from the battlefield into the systems that sustain it.

You Are Watching the Wrong War This war is not decided on the map — but by the system behind it.What looks like a ceasefire may in fact be something else: a shift in who controls the flows that decide outcomes.

The Quiet Front The Defendant Is Not the Problem — It Is the System Protecting ItselfUkraine is not on trial. It is the system that cannot admit what it is.

The Quiet Front One Ship Is Not the Strategy — It Is the System ActingThe real shift is not interdiction. It is that the system has begun to enforce itself.

The Quiet Front The War Is Not Won by Force — It Is Won by EnergyUkraine is not just fighting Russia. It is exhausting the system that sustains it.

The System Does Not Need Another Member — It Needs More NodesWhy Canada should remain outside the EU — and why that strengthens the democratic world

The War Outside the United StatesWhat Michael Weiss’s briefing reveals — and what it unintentionally confirms

The Map Is Expanding — But the System Was Always ThereEstonia Provides Data for Ukrainian Drone Routes

The Quiet Front The Toll Booth Is Not the SystemUkraine did not just break Russia’s veto — it changed the conditions under which flow becomes possible

The Quiet Front The War at Sea Is Not About ShipsIt is about whether the system will enforce itself

The Quiet FrontThe War Where Seeing Becomes Power

The Quiet Front: When Allies Start Speaking Differently (updated)The signal from Paris—and what it reveals about a system under strain

The Quiet Front: The System Runs on MoleculesThis war is not being decided on maps. It is being decided where flows stop—and the system begins to break.

The Quiet Front — Series MapWhere the war is actually decided

Start Here: The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects are no longer quietHow modern wars are really decided

The Bond Market Is Not Breaking — It Is Repricing WarWhy war is repricing money

The Quiet Front: From the Black Sea to HormuzControl of flow is control of war

Start Here: The War Most People Are Not SeeingSeven essays on why Ukraine is not losing — and where this war is actually decided.

The Quiet Front: The War That Killed the Old Defence IndustryUkraine is not just fighting Russia. It is out-evolving Europe’s entire military-industrial model.

The Atlantic Is Not a Backdrop. It’s the SystemMost people think the war is fought in Ukraine. But the system that sustains it runs across the Atlantic.

The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects are no longer quietCanada, the Arctic, and the War Behind the War

Start here: Where this war is actually decidedNot the battlefield — but the systems behind it

Orwell Was Not Alone — The System Had Two WitnessesHardeep Matharu, Raoul Peck, and the woman history edited out of Orwell

The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects are no longer quietThe $2,100 Interceptor and the War No One Is Counting

DER SPIEGEL - THE GERMAN VIEWThe Men of Ukraine Who Have Abandoned the Fight

The Quiet Front: The Tankers That Finance WarReading time: 8 minutes

The Danish Straits: The Chokepoint Russia Cannot IgnoreThe chokepoint everyone forgets

The Quiet Front: When Wars Converge — Drones, Oil, and the Cost of InterceptionThe Strategic Misreading

The Quiet Front: The War That Pays for the WarThe invisible escalation: the drone war becomes industrial

The Quiet Front: How Russia Is Paying for the War It Cannot AffordThe Return of the Oligarch War Economy

The Quiet Front: War Destroys More Than Cities — It Rewrites the ClimateThe Thought We Rarely Say Out Loud

The Quiet Front: Ukraine Is Fighting the System, Not the MapFrom Territory to Systems

Ukraine Is Fighting the War the West Cannot PrioritiseThe Quiet Front is no longer hidden. It is deciding the war.

The Insurance War: How Risk Markets Decide Who Can Trade (Part III)Shipping, underwriting, and the hidden battlefield of global commerce

The Price of War Is Posted at the PumpEnergy, Hormuz, and the Economics of Instability

The Quiet Front: The War Has Already Reached the GulfUkraine, Hormuz, and the New Geography of Security

The Quiet Front - Guarantees Without PowerWhy “security guarantees” are becoming the language of managed risk, not victory

The Quiet Front: The Bank That Signals a New Phase of WarFrom Battlefields to Balance Sheets

The Quiet Front: When Perception Becomes a WeaponPerception is now a battlefield

SECTION: The War Behind the Front — Oil, Drones, and System CollapseThe Number That Changes the War

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — A Strategic SeriesWhat This Series Argues

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — Strategic EssaysThe Assumption of Western Fatigue

The War Comes Full CircleThe Quiet Front Expands

The Quiet Front is where pressure starts — even when the effects aren’t quiet anymoreHow Ukraine Is Turning Oil Into a Weapon

NATO Is Missing the War It Was Built ForThe War NATO Was Built For — and Avoided

The System Is the BattlefieldZaluzhnyi’s Warning — and What the West Still Fails to Understand

The Quiet Front: The Mathematics of Air Defence and the War on Infrastructure - UkraineFrom Geography to Mathematics

Canada’s Fighter Choice Is Not About FightersArctic sovereignty, industrial war, and the system Canada will fight inside

The Quiet Front: The War of Systems — From Hormuz to the BalticThe System, Not the Sector

The War That Saved Putin — For NowHow Iran bought Russia time, but not victory

Ukraine Is Already in the Middle East — Just Not the Way We ThinkA European Diplomatic Track Meets a Ukrainian Battlefield Reality

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Industrial War Russia Cannot WinA war that no longer looks like warA war that no longer looks like war

When Truth Becomes Madness: The Return of the Psikhushka in Putin’s RussiaThe moment the system turns inward

The Breaking PointWhat War Fatigue in Ukraine Does—and Does Not Mean

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Battlefield Russia No Longer UnderstandsThe offensive that isn’t

The Quiet Front — Hormuz and the War for the Global SystemThe Quiet Front — Energy, economics, and the hidden battlefields of war

Saturation Is Not About Breaking Air Defence. It Is About Breaking Systems.It is systemic warfare.

On LNG, pressure, and the politics of enduranceThis is not an energy crisis. It is a test of endurance.

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Trains Still RunThe journey that explains the war

The War Is Moving — Just Not Where People ThinkThere’s a shift happening — and most people are still looking in the wrong place.

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — Strategic EssaysEssay IV — Why Russia Cannot Win the Industrial War

When Sanctions Meet MarketsHow energy shocks and crisis management can quietly sustain Russia’s war economy

Lost in Translation — Decoding Russia’s Strategic LanguageEssay I — The Russian Logic Hidden Inside Peace Plans

The War Comes HomeWhy Ukraine sends drones to Moscow

The Soldier Who Returns — What the War Leaves InsideWar, Violence, and the Fragile Road Back to Civilian Life

The Memefication of War — When Distance Rewrites RealityWhen modern conflicts become internet content

Americans Are Not Like EuropeansAnd Europe Must Finally Accept What That Means

Russia Cannot Be DeletedThe Real Danger Is That It Is Deleting Its Own Future

Ukraine Is Becoming Europe’s Most Important Military InnovatorHow a country at war may be solving one of Europe’s biggest defence problems

The End of Drift: Canada Rediscovers Nation-BuildingWhy the Arctic is forcing Ottawa back into strategic thinking

The Fear ProblemUkraine, NATO, and the democratic coalition that may decide the war. The Carney idea.

The Price of PowerMoney, ideology, and the quiet transformation of American foreign policy

While Washington Argues, the Arctic Power Race Has Already BegunCanada and the Nordic countries are quietly preparing for a strategic contest in the north — while much of the political world is looking somewhere…

The War That Could Break Political IslamIf Iran’s revolutionary state falters, the ideological map of the Middle East may be about to change

How Democracies Could Keep Hormuz Open Under FireIran’s strategic lever

Hormuz: The Strait That Could Crash the Global EconomyHow the New Gulf War Could Trigger the First Energy Shock of the Multipolar Era

The Drone StraitWhy Iran Doesn’t Need to Win the War to Win the War

Russia Needs This Peace More Than Trump KnowsVladimir Putin is offering to help Donald Trump make peace in the Middle East. The man who turned Ukraine into a graveyard now wants to rescue…

The Arctic ClockWhy Canada Has Thirteen Months to Harden the North?

The War of EnduranceRussia’s Strategy and the West’s Unfinished Decision

The Election That Could End Orbán’s 16-Year RuleFor sixteen years Viktor Orbán has been Europe’s most successful illiberal ruler.

Increase distrust and polarisation inside democratic societiesHow modern Russian influence operations actually work

Russian Lines Cracked on the Oleksandrivka AxisResponse Note to Jonathan Fink

Arctic is emerging as the next arena of great-power competitionThree forces are driving this transformation.

The Children of SirensUkraine’s generation growing up in a world that no longer pretends to be safe

The Children of SirensUkraine’s generation growing up in a world that no longer pretends to be safe

Ukraine Just Hit the Brain of Russia’s Missile IndustryThe strike on the Kremniy EL microelectronics plant targets the electronics behind Russia’s precision weapons.

Iran Isn’t Trying to Beat America. It’s Trying to Outlast It.The most dangerous strategy in modern war is not overwhelming force. It is patience.

Ukraine Is Not Losing the WarEssay III — The Drone War Is Rewriting the Battlefield

ICE Deaths and the CourtsFederal Power, Constitutional Limits, and the Role of State Justice

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Battlefield Data Tell a Different StoryThe actual story emerging from the data is more complex — and more interesting.

Ukraine Is Not Losing the WarPart I — The War Russia Thought It Could Win

A Strategic Turning Point?What the Failure of Russia’s Energy War Reveals

The Strongman and the AudienceA reflection on Timothy Snyder’s “Transitive Strongman”

Ukraine Is Not Losing the War — The Battlefield Data Tell a Different Story“To dare is to lose one’s footing momentarily. Not to dare is to lose oneself.”

Essay I - Ukraine Is Not Losing the WarThe Battlefield Data Tell a Different Story

Ukrainian War in the Light of International PoliticsShort Structural Analyses of War and Civilian Harm with a Mediator’s Perspective

The Fourth TurningCongratulations Andrew Tanner on the thorough academic presentation and analysis.

As desperate Putin drags his feet, time is on Ukraine’s sideSamuel Ramani The Telegraph

Corruption Crippling the Russian Army.Horrifying Accounts from Russian Soldiers at the Front

When democracy is replaced by authoritarian rule.Normandy against England in 1066. The Harrying of the North (1069–1070).

DemocracyThe journey of the Nordic contries

Smart policingA smart way to reduce crime

I still don’t understand what NATO’s European leaders are afraid of.Are they afraid of voters?

Where have all the flowers gone?Sag mir wo die Blumen sind?

How do you preserve the old skills, recipes and historical events of First Nations?The Danish polar explorer Knud Rasmussen, who spoke Greenlandic, made a journey from Greenland across Canada to Alaska in 1921-1924, where he collected…

Introducing Hans BoserupI have had a long life in the service of the law.