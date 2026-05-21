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Credit: Based on reporting and analysis by Shankar Narayan in The Concis, combined with battlefield observations, Ukrainian reporting, and ISW assessments.

Ukraine’s war effort increasingly looks less reactive and more directional.

That does not mean Russia is collapsing. It does not mean the front is suddenly breaking open. But it does suggest something important may be changing beneath the daily maps and casualty figures:

Russia may be losing the ability to decide the rhythm of the war.

For most of the full-scale invasion, Moscow imposed the basic pattern. Russia attacked. Ukraine absorbed the pressure. Ukraine punished Russian assaults with artillery, drones, attrition, and defensive depth.

Now the pressure chain appears to be shifting.

And that shift matters because wars often change long before headlines admit they have changed.

The Russian Formula Is Starting To Strain

For nearly two years, Russia relied on repetition.

Wave after wave. Constant assaults. Incremental movement. Heavy losses accepted in exchange for gradual territorial pressure.

The approach was brutal, but it had one advantage for Moscow: initiative.

Russia chose where to attack. Ukraine had to respond.

That formula now appears increasingly expensive.

According to Ukrainian and Western assessments, Russian casualty rates continue hovering around roughly 1,000 men per day killed and wounded combined. Meanwhile, territorial gains have slowed dramatically.

That creates a dangerous imbalance for the Kremlin.

Because attritional warfare only works if losses produce momentum.

If the casualties remain enormous while the front barely moves, then Russia is no longer buying progress. It is buying exhaustion.

Midrange drone

Drone pilot

Short range drone designed for killing infantry

Ukraine’s expanding drone warfare capability is increasingly shaping battlefield tempo, forcing Russian troops to disperse, hide, and reduce movement near the front.

Ukraine Is Beginning To Set The Tempo

One of the clearest signals comes from Ukraine’s drone forces.

Major Robert “Magyar” Brovdi’s forecast that his units alone could inflict tens of thousands of Russian casualties this month was not just a morale statement. It hinted at confidence.

Confidence matters in war.

Commanders do not casually make public forecasts at that scale unless they believe operational conditions are moving in their favour.

And the deeper implication is this:

Ukraine may increasingly believe it can maintain pressure even if Russia reduces offensive activity.

That is strategically important.

Because Moscow’s obvious escape route would be to slow the war down. Reduce assaults. Harden defensive lines. Lower exposure. Preserve manpower.

But that creates another problem.

The side defending fixed positions eventually loses freedom of movement.

The side attacking gets to probe, shape, isolate, and select pressure points.

That is the battlefield transition now becoming visible.

“The moment Russia stops setting the tempo, Ukraine gets to choose where the pressure lands.”

Defensive Warfare Is Not A Safe Exit For Moscow

Russia can defend.

It still has manpower advantages, large minefields, artillery stockpiles, glide bombs, and layered fortifications across many sectors.

But defensive warfare changes political psychology inside Russia.

Offensive war can be sold as progress. Defensive war is harder to explain.

Especially after years of maximalist rhetoric about conquest, inevitability, and historical destiny.

A Kremlin that quietly shifts from “advance” to “hold” risks exposing something dangerous to its own population:

that the war is no longer moving toward victory, but toward management.

And management wars create fatigue.

Not only among civilians, but among elites.

Not because the state suddenly weakens overnight, but because expectations quietly begin drifting away from reality.

Putin’s Northern Threat May Be About Leverage, Not Victory

This is where the northern question becomes important.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia could again use Belarusian territory to threaten Kyiv.

That possibility cannot simply be dismissed. Russia already attempted it in February 2022.

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus, in a meeting with military officials. Lukashenko has been in power in Belarus since 1994. He has previously discussed deploying regional military groups in cooperation with Russia.

The Belarus axis was central to Russia’s failed attempt to pressure and encircle Kyiv during the opening phase of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces pushed south through Belarus toward Kyiv, attempting to seize Hostomel airport and pressure the capital from the northwest.

It failed for several reasons:

overstretched logistics

Ukrainian resistance

poor Russian coordination

vulnerable supply routes

unrealistic political assumptions inside Moscow

Russia eventually withdrew from northern Ukraine entirely.

So why revisit this axis now?

Possibly because the military objective is no longer the same.

The more likely danger may not be a genuine attempt to seize Kyiv.

It may instead be a strategy of forced uncertainty.

Chaos Can Become A Weapon

A northern threat creates multiple effects at once.

Ukraine may need to reposition forces. Western governments may become nervous about escalation. Media attention shifts. Operational focus fractures.

And suddenly Russia changes the diplomatic atmosphere without necessarily changing battlefield reality.

That matters because Putin increasingly needs leverage more than spectacle.

If battlefield momentum is slipping away, then Moscow needs another way to influence negotiations, Western political timing, and Ukrainian force allocation.

The north offers exactly that possibility.

Not because it guarantees victory.

But because it generates anxiety. And anxiety itself can become operational terrain.

“It may not be a serious plan to take Kyiv. It may be an attempt to manufacture leverage before the battlefield removes that leverage altogether.”

Ukraine’s Advantage Is Becoming Adaptation

Ukraine’s greatest strength in 2026 may no longer be endurance alone.

It may be adaptation speed.

Drone integration. Distributed strike capability. Flexible targeting. Rear-area pressure. Tactical innovation. Rapid learning cycles.

Russia still has scale.

Ukraine increasingly has responsiveness.

That combination is beginning to shape the battlefield differently from 2023 or 2024.

Instead of static attritional exchanges alone, the war increasingly resembles a contest over operational rhythm:

Who reacts? Who forces movement? Who dictates redeployment? Who chooses the next pressure point?

Those are different questions from simply asking who has more artillery shells.

The Next Ten Days Matter

The coming weeks may clarify whether this is a temporary fluctuation or a genuine transition phase.

Several indicators matter:

whether Russian assault rates continue declining

whether Ukraine sustains high attritional pressure

whether northern troop movements increase

whether Belarus becomes operationally active again

whether Russian defensive posture deepens across key sectors

If those trends continue together, then the war may be entering a new phase:

not a Ukrainian breakthrough, but a gradual transfer of initiative.

And initiative matters because it compounds.

The side shaping the battlefield usually shapes political timing as well.

The war increasingly revolves around surveillance, adaptation, and sustained pressure rather than dramatic territorial breakthroughs.

Russia Still Remains Dangerous

None of this means Russia stops being dangerous.

A pressured Kremlin can become more volatile, not less.

Long-range strikes, hybrid escalation, sabotage, information pressure, infrastructure attacks, and diplomatic manipulation all remain available to Moscow.

That is precisely why the northern question matters.

A state losing operational confidence on one axis often searches for another.

And the Kremlin has repeatedly shown that it prefers instability over visible retreat.

But that itself tells us something.

Russia increasingly appears to be looking for ways to interrupt battlefield momentum rather than confidently expand it.

That is not victory behaviour.

That is pressure behaviour.

CTA — Suggested Reading

Suggested reading from the archive:

You can also follow daily battlefield assessments from the Institute for the Study of War for operational tracking and force movement analysis.

Reflexions

Wars often change quietly before they change visibly.

Maps move slowly. Political language moves slowly. Institutions move slowly.

But battlefield behaviour changes first.

And right now, the behaviour suggests Russia may increasingly be trying to manage pressure rather than expand opportunity.

That does not end the war.

It may instead make the next phase more dangerous.

Because a Kremlin losing initiative may decide uncertainty itself is the next weapon.

The north may become part of that strategy.

Not because Moscow believes it can repeat February 2022 successfully.

But because creating fear, distraction, and diplomatic instability may now matter more than territorial fantasy.

That is a very different kind of war from the one Russia expected to fight.

Ending

Russia may be approaching a dangerous inflection point in Ukraine.

Not collapse — but a possible loss of initiative.

If Moscow shifts from attacking to defending, Ukraine starts choosing where pressure lands. That changes the rhythm of the war entirely.

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