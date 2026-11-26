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Russia Is Trying to Win This Winter, What Its Army Cannot Take on the Battlefield
Moscow is asking negotiators for ground its army has yet to secure. Its winter strikes test whether civilian hardship can make that demand harder to…
Nov 26
24
9
11
Who Decides Whether Ukraine’s Drones Can Fly?
When a private company controls a military lifeline, the question is no longer only who owns the technology. It is who exercises the power
Nov 23
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
22
28
7
Europe Is Preparing to Enter Ukraine. Has It Decided What Happens When Russia Fires?
Eleven countries are rehearsing in Poland how to move a force into Ukraine. The harder question is who may order it to act when Russia tests it.
Nov 19
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
61
2
23
Two Monitors Watched Oleshky for Six Days and Found Nothing Wrong
A field strategist’s three-part test shows how a ceasefire can be honoured to the letter and still be lost, and what Kyiv should write into any pause in…
Nov 16
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
20
11
11
Russia’s Army Bleeds Faster Than Ever and Still Walks Backwards
Two months of net Russian territorial loss, a Ukrainian army short of infantry, and a Kremlin that has moved its hope of victory from the trench to the…
Nov 14
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
47
17
14
Ukraine Asks the IMO to Treat Russia’s Tankers as Warships. The Law Has Not Agreed Yet
A tanker that fuels the Russian army is a lawful target. A tanker that fuels the Russian budget is a harder case, and the difference matters for…
Nov 13
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
28
3
6
Putin Offers a Pause in a Town He Claims Already to Own
Russia wants five quiet days in Kostiantynivka. The law of war does not forbid the request. It tells Ukraine how to price it
Nov 13
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
19
13
10
Russia Still Has the Resources. How Much Freedom Does It Have Left to Use Them?
Russia still has enormous resources. But Ukraine is making them increasingly costly to use
Nov 12
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
33
3
7
When Power Stops Listening, Reality Does Not Change
From the lawyer’s spotlight and the mediator’s mirror to the battlefield maps of Putin’s generals, the same problem emerges: power becomes dangerous…
Nov 12
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
13
9
6
She Led Them Into Battle. She Would Not Leave Them Behind
Oleksandra Davydenko survived two days beneath a destroyed Ukrainian position with two wounded soldiers. Her story is about courage, responsibility and…
Nov 9
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
23
9
9
Everyone Has a Vote. But Who Has a Voice?
Democracy promises equal political rights. It does not guarantee that everyone’s needs will carry equal political weight
Nov 6
12
5
4
Europe May Be Winning the Negotiation — and Losing the Story
The Greenland agreement reveals a form of power that does not appear on the map
Nov 5
•
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
14
9
6
© 2026 Hans Boserup
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