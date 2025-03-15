Some events matter because of what happened. Others matter because of what they reveal.
Every day brings another strike, another political statement, another battlefield map, another argument about weapons, sanctions, negotiations or the future of Europe.
Taken separately, each may be important. Taken together, they can become almost impossible to follow.
This publication looks for the point where reality and expectation stop fitting together.
That may be an army that still has men but struggles to turn them into organised military power. A country that still controls territory on the map but has less freedom to use it. A weapons agreement that appears to guarantee one thing but legally promises something weaker.
Those moments often tell us more than the headline itself.
What this publication does
The main subject is Russia’s war against Ukraine and what that war is changing around it.
Most reporting tells us what happened.
I am interested in what an event changes.
Who has gained freedom of action? Who has lost it? Which assumption no longer works? What has become possible that was not possible before?
That leads naturally beyond the battlefield.
A drone strike on a refinery may also be a story about Russian public finances. A mobilisation decision may tell us something about the relationship between citizens and the state. A change in military tactics may reveal something about how quickly one army learns compared with another.
European rearmament raises another question: not simply how much Europe is spending, but what Europe is preparing itself to be able to do.
The Arctic, Canada, China, NATO, energy, shipping, political power and international law enter these articles for the same reason. They are connected to a war whose consequences extend far beyond the Ukrainian front.
I do not try to turn every uncertainty into a conclusion.
Where possible, I distinguish between what we know, what the evidence reasonably suggests, and what remains unknown.
For readers who want the wider picture
This is not a daily news feed.
There are already many excellent reporters and specialists who can tell you what happened today, often faster and with greater specialist knowledge than I can.
My purpose is different.
I try to connect developments that are usually reported separately.
Sometimes the important question is not whether an event happened, but whether it changes how we should understand the next event.
That is why many of these articles begin with something that does not quite fit: two facts that should belong together but no longer do, an old assumption that has stopped explaining reality, or a small event that changes somebody’s freedom of action.
The aim is not to simplify a complicated world until it becomes misleading.
It is to make complexity possible to think about.
And the purpose is not to tell readers what to think.
It is to create the conditions in which they can think for themselves.
Where to begin
Over time, the publication has grown into a number of reading paths.
They are not simply folders for old articles. Each follows one part of the larger story and allows readers to enter the archive through the subject that interests them most.
Orientation
Start Here
What this publication does
People and everyday life during the war
The Quiet Front
Corruption, Patronage and the Post-Soviet State
Life at the Front
Medics, Volunteers and Survival
Identity, Occupation and Memory
The War Against Civilians
Responsibility
War Crimes and Accountability
Reparations, Responsibility and the Cost of Aggression
Military and operational development
Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes
Crimea and the land and bridge roads connecting the peninsula
Energy, Oil and Logistics
Russia under pressure
Russia Learns the Cost
Russia Can No Longer Hide
The Kremlin Changes Its Language
China’s Quiet Ledger
Ukrainian leadership and power
Leadership in Ukraine
Power Without War
Power, Institutions and Democracy
Information and hybrid conflict
Information War
Hybrid War
Alliances and strategic future
Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy
Canada, Arctic and Atlantic Security
The Next Great Game
New readers may wish to begin with Start Here.
About the author
I am Hans Boserup, a Danish lawyer and Doctor of Law.
Much of my professional life was spent listening to people, examining conflicting accounts and trying to understand what lay behind them. I also served as a reserve officer.
Those experiences taught me to be cautious about simple explanations.
Law teaches caution about evidence. Listening teaches something equally important: complicated events rarely become clearer simply because we collect more facts.
We also need to know which facts belong together, which no longer fit together, and what remains uncertain.
That habit followed me into this publication.
I try to provide context, connections and room to think.