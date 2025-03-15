Some events matter because of what happened. Others matter because of what they reveal.

Every day brings another strike, another political statement, another battlefield map, another argument about weapons, sanctions, negotiations or the future of Europe.

Taken separately, each may be important. Taken together, they can become almost impossible to follow.

This publication looks for the point where reality and expectation stop fitting together.

That may be an army that still has men but struggles to turn them into organised military power. A country that still controls territory on the map but has less freedom to use it. A weapons agreement that appears to guarantee one thing but legally promises something weaker.

Those moments often tell us more than the headline itself.

What this publication does

The main subject is Russia’s war against Ukraine and what that war is changing around it.

Most reporting tells us what happened.

I am interested in what an event changes.

Who has gained freedom of action? Who has lost it? Which assumption no longer works? What has become possible that was not possible before?

That leads naturally beyond the battlefield.

A drone strike on a refinery may also be a story about Russian public finances. A mobilisation decision may tell us something about the relationship between citizens and the state. A change in military tactics may reveal something about how quickly one army learns compared with another.

European rearmament raises another question: not simply how much Europe is spending, but what Europe is preparing itself to be able to do.

The Arctic, Canada, China, NATO, energy, shipping, political power and international law enter these articles for the same reason. They are connected to a war whose consequences extend far beyond the Ukrainian front.

I do not try to turn every uncertainty into a conclusion.

Where possible, I distinguish between what we know, what the evidence reasonably suggests, and what remains unknown.

For readers who want the wider picture

This is not a daily news feed.

There are already many excellent reporters and specialists who can tell you what happened today, often faster and with greater specialist knowledge than I can.

My purpose is different.

I try to connect developments that are usually reported separately.

Sometimes the important question is not whether an event happened, but whether it changes how we should understand the next event.

That is why many of these articles begin with something that does not quite fit: two facts that should belong together but no longer do, an old assumption that has stopped explaining reality, or a small event that changes somebody’s freedom of action.

The aim is not to simplify a complicated world until it becomes misleading.

It is to make complexity possible to think about.

And the purpose is not to tell readers what to think.

It is to create the conditions in which they can think for themselves.

Where to begin

Over time, the publication has grown into a number of reading paths.

They are not simply folders for old articles. Each follows one part of the larger story and allows readers to enter the archive through the subject that interests them most.

Orientation

Start Here

What this publication does

People and everyday life during the war

The Quiet Front

Corruption, Patronage and the Post-Soviet State

Life at the Front

Medics, Volunteers and Survival

Identity, Occupation and Memory

The War Against Civilians

Responsibility

War Crimes and Accountability

Reparations, Responsibility and the Cost of Aggression

Military and operational development

Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes

Crimea and the land and bridge roads connecting the peninsula

Energy, Oil and Logistics

Russia under pressure

Russia Learns the Cost

Russia Can No Longer Hide

The Kremlin Changes Its Language

China’s Quiet Ledger

Ukrainian leadership and power

Leadership in Ukraine

Power Without War

Power, Institutions and Democracy

Information and hybrid conflict

Information War

Hybrid War

Alliances and strategic future

Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy

Canada, Arctic and Atlantic Security

The Next Great Game

New readers may wish to begin with Start Here.

About the author

I am Hans Boserup, a Danish lawyer and Doctor of Law.

Much of my professional life was spent listening to people, examining conflicting accounts and trying to understand what lay behind them. I also served as a reserve officer.

Those experiences taught me to be cautious about simple explanations.

Law teaches caution about evidence. Listening teaches something equally important: complicated events rarely become clearer simply because we collect more facts.

We also need to know which facts belong together, which no longer fit together, and what remains uncertain.

That habit followed me into this publication.

I try to provide context, connections and room to think.