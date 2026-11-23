Reading time: 9 minutes

If you are in a hurry, you should skip to the bottom of the article, to “Reflection and Final Word”

In short

Ukraine reported that Starlink and Starshield returned to their previous speeds on 24 October 2026. On 12 November, Zelensky reported that a Starshield speed limit of 161 kilometres per hour was again in effect. The disruption raised a question that reaches beyond Elon Musk: who can change the conditions under which Ukraine uses a service vital to its defence?

Ukrainian accounts describe disrupted operations, while news organisations have published competing accounts of who authorised the restrictions. The publicly available evidence does not settle the complete decision chain or quantify the resulting harm.

It does expose a dangerous dependency: a country’s ability to defend itself can turn on decisions taken outside its own institutions. Washington owes an account of its role, and Europe needs practical alternatives backed by clear public authority.

A drone can remain mechanically capable of flight while losing the connection that makes its mission possible. Its motors still work. Its operator may still know where it needs to go. But if the communications service on which it depends becomes unavailable, possession of the aircraft no longer guarantees the ability to use it.

That is the political significance of the October 2026 reporting about Starshield in Ukraine. The immediate issue concerns satellite connectivity for military drones. The larger issue is how a private supplier’s operational control interacts with the authority of the government buying its services, and what happens to an ally caught between them.

Starshield is SpaceX’s government and national-security offering, built on Starlink technology. The two names should not be treated as interchangeable. A restriction affecting a military service does not establish that every civilian Starlink terminal has stopped working. Nor does a functioning civilian connection establish that military requirements are being met. Associated Press explains the distinction.

Reports emerging on 14 October described a limit on the movement speed of connected terminals. By 16 October, Ukrainian officials were describing service that worked only up to approximately 160 kilometres per hour.

This was a restriction on connectivity while moving, rather than simply slower internet downloads. Reuters reported that Ukrainian officials said it complicated strike missions and slowed drones used to intercept incoming Russian Shaheds.

The military distinction matters. An interceptor must reach its target within the time available. A restriction that leaves a connection usable at one speed can still make it unsuitable for the intended mission. That explains the mechanism of vulnerability; it does not establish how many interceptions failed or how much damage followed.

In March 2025, Elon Musk declared that Starlink would never turn off its terminals in Ukraine or use the service as a bargaining chip. He also acknowledged how dependent Ukrainian forces had become on the network.

The distinction between switching off a service and restricting what it can do may now prove decisive. A terminal can remain connected while the military capability it supports becomes unusable.

That raises a question Musk’s earlier assurance did not answer. Who decides what level of service Ukraine is entitled to receive, and who is accountable when that decision affects the defence of Ukrainian cities?

There is another question, one that cannot be answered by identifying who gave the order.

Did that person have the authority to give it?

Wes O’Donnell has drawn attention to a distinction that may prove decisive. Starlink is a commercial satellite communications service. Starshield is a military and intelligence service supplied under different arrangements, including contracts with the United States Department of Defense.

Musk has previously described Starshield as controlled by the American government. Yet senior American officials have subsequently suggested that SpaceX itself retained discretion over the restrictions affecting Ukraine.

Both explanations might be correct if they concern different services or contractual arrangements. They cannot simply be assumed to describe the same decision.

Public procurement records establish that the Pentagon purchases substantial Starshield services from SpaceX. They do not, by themselves, establish which contract governed the Ukrainian equipment affected by the slowdown, or whether SpaceX breached any contractual obligation.

That distinction matters. A private company exercising a right expressly reserved in its contract presents one problem for democratic accountability. A private company independently restricting a military capability that the government had contracted to control presents another.

The first raises questions about what governments have agreed to surrender. The second raises questions about whether the agreed limits on private power were respected.

Retired US Lieutenant General Russel Honoré has raised a question that reaches beyond the terms of any individual contract.

Private companies can provide technologies that armed forces cannot easily develop or maintain themselves. But when those technologies become indispensable to national defence, governments must decide which powers they can safely leave in private hands.

The distinction is not between public innovation and private innovation. Both have contributed to modern military capabilities, often through decades of public investment.

The distinction is between purchasing a service and retaining the authority to decide whether that service remains available when it matters most.

A government may have a perfectly lawful contract and still discover that it has surrendered more military freedom of action than it intended.

There are attributable accounts of disruption. In AP’s 15 October report, Ukrainian regimental commander Yevhen Karas described failed missions and lost drones after communications were interrupted.

He also said his unit’s required connectivity had returned. That is evidence from a named participant about his unit’s experience, rather than an independently audited assessment of the entire Ukrainian force. AP’s report supports taking the disruption seriously without assigning a national loss figure to it.

Restoration also requires care. An improvement reported by one unit cannot demonstrate that every affected capability has returned. On 17 October, President Volodymyr Zelensky said restrictions still impeded interception and military logistics.

His account, reported by Axios, qualifies earlier suggestions of full restoration. On 24 October, Zelensky reported that Starlink and Starshield had returned to their previous speeds. The next day he said Starshield was working at up to 420 kilometres per hour. CNN cited a source in Donetsk who still observed the 160-kilometre-per-hour cap on the morning of 24 October. In a 2 November PBS interview, Zelensky said the service was working again and separately described restrictions on using it inside Russia. The public accounts do not establish which functions and areas the restoration covered.

On 12 November, Zelensky reported that Ukrainian units had again recorded systematic Starshield speed restrictions, this time at 161 kilometres per hour. He said the limit was making it harder to intercept Russian jet-powered drones and that Kyiv was seeking an explanation from the United States. Ukrainska Pravda reported his statement, and The Kyiv Independent also cited Ukrainian military sources. Who authorised the renewed restriction remains unclear.

Óskar Hallgrímsson calculated from five preliminary Ukrainian Air Force reports that 362 of 477 jet-powered drones were reported shot down or suppressed. The precise start of the renewed restriction remains unclear, so those figures cannot show how much it affected interception.

This article is free, as promised, and the publication will remain free to read.

If you would like to receive new articles directly in your inbox, you can become a free subscriber. Subscribing costs nothing, helps this publication grow and ensures that you do not miss future analysis.

If you value my work and would also like to support the research and time behind it, you are welcome to upgrade to a paid subscription or make a contribution. Paid support is entirely voluntary; every article remains available whether or not you choose to contribute.

Buy me a coffee

You can listen to all my posts. So, if you are driving or otherwise unable to read, listening is recommended as an alternative to reading. Many readers are happy with that facility.

The decision chain remains disputed

On 20 October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had ordered the restrictions, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter. Its accessible report also noted Trump’s denial that he had ordered them.

The Journal’s reporting places Musk centrally in the decision, but does not by itself establish the complete chain of government authorisation. CBS News also reported that Musk’s decision led to the restrictions, citing people familiar with the matter.

On 24 October, Musk said SpaceX had restricted commercial Starlink, citing its terms of use. He continued to attribute decisions on military Starshield to the US government. On 2 November, Zelensky told PBS he doubted Musk could have acted alone on Starshield and did not know who in government might have authorised the restriction. Reuters had reported on 16 October that an instruction originated inside the White House, citing two US officials and a Western official. They did not identify the decision-maker or establish who implemented it.

A senior US official denied that the president had requested the restriction. Reuters also reported Musk’s public claim that decisions about Starshield limits rested with the US military and ultimately the president. Those competing accounts leave the distribution of responsibility unresolved.

These possibilities are not necessarily mutually exclusive. A company executive could propose a restriction, an official could approve it and a supplier could implement it.

Alternatively, a supplier might act without the authority government officials believed they retained. Establishing which sequence occurred requires records of instructions, approvals and implementation, alongside the relevant contractual provisions.

The distinction between effect and motive is equally necessary. Reuters situated the episode amid American pressure over Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. That context gives journalists and legislators a reason to investigate a connection. It does not prove that the restriction was imposed as punishment, or that every person involved shared the same objective.

An adverse military effect does not establish an intention to help Russia. A denial of presidential involvement does not answer whether another official acted. And a statement about who formally controls a service cannot substitute for evidence of who exercised that control in this instance.

A separate question concerns the intelligence warnings that help Ukraine prepare for Russian attacks. Reuters reported that US officials had threatened to stop sharing intelligence about Russian missile launches, while Trump said that sharing continued.

Zelensky subsequently reported missing warnings, and the Pentagon denied any change in intelligence-sharing policy. On 25 October, Zelensky said that US warnings of imminent Russian ballistic missile strikes had resumed. The reason particular warnings were absent remains unclear.

They do, however, require a distinction: authority to release American intelligence rests with US officials, and the available reporting does not establish that Musk controlled those decisions.

Any investigation must therefore examine intelligence sharing separately from Starshield restrictions, without assuming that both resulted from the same instruction. Reuters; CBS News.

Public responsibility survives private delivery

The uncertainty does not remove the democratic question. It makes the need for an answer more urgent.

If a contractor can materially alter an ally’s military capability without an authorised public decision, the government purchasing that service needs to explain how its arrangements permitted this.

If the contractor acted on government instructions, the administration needs to account for the policy and its consequences.

If authority was shared, responsibility must be traced through that arrangement rather than lost inside it.

A government may have legitimate reasons to place conditions on military assistance. It may judge that particular uses create escalation risks or exceed agreed purposes.

Such judgements remain political decisions for which public officials should answer. They should be expressed through an identifiable process, with clear instructions and workable communication to the ally whose operations depend on them.

There is also an important difference between advance conditions and unexpected operational changes. A force can plan around a known limitation. A change discovered during a mission can invalidate the assumptions on which that mission was authorised. Reliability therefore includes predictable governance as well as technical performance.

For the United States, the immediate task is to establish what happened. Senator Richard Blumenthal opened an inquiry on 22 October and requested briefings by 12 November. Congressional oversight should seek the relevant contracts, the timing and scope of changes, communications between SpaceX and the administration, and records of warnings to Ukraine. Some material may require classified review. Operational secrecy need not prevent elected representatives from examining the decision or officials from explaining its broad basis publicly.

This is political accountability, not a claim that the public record already establishes a breach of contract or an unlawful act. Those conclusions would require evidence and legal analysis beyond the reporting available here.

The administration nevertheless owes an explanation of the authority exercised over a service on which an ally relies.

The supplier holds power through dependency

A satellite terminal is only one part of a connection. The organisations that operate and procure the service shape the conditions under which it can be used. AI-generated editorial illustration.

Private participation in defence is unavoidable and often valuable. The problem arises when essential capability becomes concentrated in a supplier that the customer cannot readily replace, while the rules governing operational changes remain unclear.

The power involved is larger than ownership of satellites. It includes the practical ability to maintain access, change operating conditions and determine how quickly a fault or restriction can be remedied.

A government may possess formal rights that prove difficult to exercise during an urgent dispute. A military may own terminals and drones while lacking a usable alternative connection.

Procurement should therefore address continuity under disagreement.

Contracts should specify who may authorise restrictions,

how emergency changes are recorded,

what notice users receive and

how an affected customer can challenge a decision.

Governments also need evidence that those provisions can be enforced within military timescales.

Competition helps only when alternatives can actually be used. Changing providers may require different terminals, software integration, operator training and testing under battlefield conditions. A second supplier on a procurement list provides little protection if a unit cannot switch to it when its primary connection fails.

That is why backup capacity must be treated as an operational requirement.

Its value lies partly in the missions it keeps possible during a dispute, even if maintaining it appears expensive during normal service.

Europe needs options it can use

For Europe, this episode gives strategic autonomy a concrete meaning. European governments need to know which capabilities supporting Ukraine could be constrained by decisions they cannot influence, and how quickly they could sustain those capabilities through other means.

There are European foundations to build on. EUSPA reported that the GOVSATCOM Hub began initial operations in January 2026, pooling governmental satellite capacity, and described its first operational use by Cyprus in March. That is a real development in secure communications.

It does not demonstrate that the service can replace Ukraine’s particular drone connections. EUSPA’s account should be read within that scope.

The European Commission’s August update on IRIS² envisages first launches in 2029 and early secure services thereafter. This is a future programme, not an answer to an immediate October 2026 operational gap. The Commission’s revised timetable makes the need for an interim approach clear.

On 5 November, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Washington said Kyiv was beginning talks with the Pentagon on a new agreement ahead of the existing contract’s expected expiry in mid-2027. European governments should work with Ukraine to test available communications alternatives against actual missions. Coverage, terminal weight, connection delay, resistance to interference and the ability to operate at speed all matter. Different systems may support different tasks; a credible approach need not depend on finding one universal replacement.

European provision must also come with accountable authority. Moving dependency to a European supplier would leave the underlying problem intact if operational restrictions could still emerge through opaque bargaining. Strategic autonomy should give governments practical choices and make the exercise of power easier to scrutinise.

Ukraine’s experience exposes a weakness that any state buying essential services should recognise. When a capability depends on continuing permission from outside its own chain of command, the conditions governing that permission belong at the centre of defence policy.

They cannot remain an afterthought in a commercial agreement.

CTA

If you value analysis that follows military technology through to questions of power and public responsibility, subscribe and share this article. The question I would welcome readers’ views on is where democratic control should sit when a privately operated service becomes essential to national defence.

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Power, Institutions and Democracy.

Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy

Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes.

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

Reuters via Defence News — Order to limit Starshield for Ukraine came from inside White House, sources say, 16 October 2026. Read for the competing account of government involvement and the limits of what its anonymous sources established.

Associated Press via The Journal — What to know about Starshield and why its disruption rattled Ukraine’s forces, 15 October 2026. Explains the services and records a named commander’s account. The host may apply access limits.

Axios — Zelensky says Musk-owned satellite system still restricted in Ukraine, 17 October 2026. Records the Ukrainian president’s account of continuing limitations.

CBS News — Musk chose to restrict Ukraine’s access to SpaceX satellite network, sources say, 20 October 2026. A further report attributing the decision to Musk; its full text was not accessible during preparation of this draft.

EUSPA — Cyprus completes first operational use of EU GOVSATCOM Hub services, 10 March 2026. Primary documentation of an existing European capability.

European Commission — The European Union is accelerating and reinforcing IRIS², 7 August 2026. Primary documentation of the revised programme and deployment timetable.

Reflection

We often recognise public power by its institutions: a ministry, a parliament, a military headquarters. Essential infrastructure asks us to look at practical control as well.

The person or organisation able to change the conditions under which a service operates may influence decisions far beyond the terms of the original purchase.

Democratic government needs arrangements that connect this practical power to identifiable authority, effective scrutiny and a remedy when something goes wrong.

Final Word

The unresolved question is who authorised the October restrictions and through what chain of authority. It deserves an evidential answer. Accusation cannot replace records, and official denials cannot replace an account of how the service was changed.

But the institutional lesson need not wait for every disputed detail to be settled. A country fighting for its survival needs predictable access to the systems on which its defence depends. Governments buying those systems must be able to explain who controls them, under what conditions and with what recourse when access changes.

For Washington, that means accepting responsibility for the arrangements through which American support is delivered. For Europe, it means building alternatives that work under operational pressure. For democratic institutions, it means following power into the contracts and control systems through which it now operates. Ukraine’s drones make the issue visible. The obligation to govern it reaches much further.

oo0oo



Why I publish only twice a week

I do not repeat what others have already written well. I publish when I think there is something new to understand.

That is why I normally write only on Mondays and Thursdays. The pauses are deliberate: they give events, evidence and arguments time to mature.

Leave a comment

Stay with the conversation

This publication is, and will remain, free to read.

If you find these articles helpful, I invite you to become a free subscriber. New articles will then arrive directly in your inbox, and you will never miss an analysis.

If you would like to support my research, I would be grateful for a contribution of $5–8, or any amount you choose. Every contribution helps me continue writing and keeping the publication free for everyone.

You can also support this publication by:

Restacking or sharing an article you found valuable.

Leaving a comment. Your questions and observations often inspire future articles and help shape future analysis.

There are no paywalls and no exclusive content. My aim has always been to make careful, evidence-based analysis available to anyone with an interest in Ukraine, Russia and European security.

Thank you for reading, for sharing, and for being part of this growing community.

Buy me a coffee

Restacking an article is one way of telling me that you found it worth sharing.

Upgrade to paid

Like many other contributors, I use AI. Since English isn’t my native language, I use ChatGPT to help tighten the British English and catch errors, while keeping my own voice and argument.. I also use AI to find sources and for source verification. I rarely face criticism for this, but sometimes I do.