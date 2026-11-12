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In short

A lawyer learns to direct attention. A mediator must learn to listen without directing. A military commander must give orders, but must also be willing to hear that those orders have failed.

These may appear to be different professions with little in common. Yet they share a question about authority, information and human behaviour. What happens when the person with the greatest power begins to hear only what confirms an existing view of the world?

The question has occupied me during a lifetime in law and mediation. More recently, I have encountered it again while studying Russian and Ukrainian military leadership.

What I once understood as a problem of communication between individuals has become, in my writing, a question about the ability of powerful institutions to recognise reality.

The Lawyer’s Spotlight

For much of my professional life, I worked in the service of the law, as practising in courts as a lawyer and also - which are my heart closer - as researcher and teacher. I became increasingly interested in the neighbouring disciplines of psychology, sociology and communication, because the law alone could rarely explain why people became involved in conflicts or why those conflicts persisted after their legal questions had been resolved.

That is why I added mediation to my professional portfolio. It took me three years and numerous training programs to carve out space for mediation alongside my role as a litigator in the courts. I had to learn active listening and other skills — and it felt as though my professional experience from the courts had to be turned completely upside down. I was dubbed “the inverted lawyer,” even though there had to be room for both the courts and mediation.

A litigator and a mediator approach the same conflict from fundamentally different directions. The lawyer is trained to argue, select evidence and persuade. The mediator must listen, understand and help people discover whether they can reach an agreement of their own.

I have often thought of the litigator’s work as the use of a spotlight.

The spotlight illuminates whatever the litigator considers important for his case. Evidence favourable to the case is brought into the light. Other circumstances remain in the shadows unless opposing counsel brings them forward. This is part of adversarial advocacy.

But the spotlight has a limitation. It reveals what it is directed towards. It cannot show everything at once, and its holder has considerable influence over what others are invited to see.

The lawyer is not merely displaying reality. He is directing attention within it.

The distinction became increasingly important to me when I began working with mediation.

A conflict is rarely confined to the facts that can be presented as legally relevant evidence. It also contains experiences, disappointments, fears, expectations and memories that may have little legal significance but enormous importance to the people involved. A lawyer may obtain a judgment without ever discovering why the conflict became so destructive.

A mediator cannot afford that blindness.

The difficulty is that listening is much harder than it appears, particularly for people accustomed to exercising professional authority. Lawyers, social workers, teachers, sea captains, army officers and many other professionals are trained to identify problems and offer solutions. Their professional relationships are frequently asymmetrical. One person possesses knowledge, authority or institutional power that the other does not.

Giving advice becomes a habit. Eventually, the habit becomes so deeply embedded that even listening turns into a search for the next opportunity to advise.

The listener hears a problem and begins preparing a solution. He hears uncertainty and prepares reassurance. He hears anger and begins looking for a way to calm it.

In each instance, the listener has already begun directing the other person’s thoughts.

That is precisely what the mediator must not do.

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The Empathetic Mirror

In mediation, reflecting what someone has said can help them hear it differently while leaving them free to correct the mediator’s understanding. AI-generated editorial illustration.

In my mediation I practise active listening. It is often introduced as a technique because the beginner must first learn what to do. But the technique is only the entrance to something much deeper.

As mentioned above it took me three years to understand that depth.

The purpose of active listening is not simply to summarise the speaker’s words. It is to enter the speaker’s world sufficiently to reflect the whole message, including its factual content, emotional significance, unspoken concerns, needs and wishes.

A person may describe an event in considerable detail, but the facts alone rarely explain the importance of the experience. Anger may conceal fear. A demand for compensation may express a need for recognition. A disagreement about a particular incident may be sustained by a much older loss of trust. And you cannot write that in a writ of summons.

The listener must hear the words, attend to the emotions and understand the non-verbal communication. The message is a whole. Removing its emotional content changes its meaning.

I came to think of this as an empathetic mirror.

A good mirror does not add features to the face reflected in it. Nor does it remove features that its owner would prefer not to see. Its task is to reflect faithfully.

The human mirror is more demanding. The listener must resist introducing personal preferences, anxieties, judgments and proposed solutions into the speaker’s account.

Even a well-intentioned question changes the direction of the speaker’s thoughts. An apparently helpful suggestion replaces the speaker’s exploration with the listener’s preferred destination. The listener may think he is helping, while in reality he is taking control starting a travel towards an unsustainable solution.

In active listening, the reflection may contain the facts, the feelings, the needs or concerns, and the wishes expressed by the speaker. But they must remain the speaker’s own. They must not be replaced by what the listener believes the speaker ought to feel, need or want.

The Norwegian philosopher Hans Skjervheim distinguished between the spectator and the participant. The spectator observes another person and turns that person’s experience into an object of examination. The participant enters into a shared concern with the person who is speaking.

For me, that distinction became fundamental.

An active listener is not a detached spectator of another person’s life. He is a participant. For a time, he tries to understand the other person’s life from within that person’s experience.

He must imagine himself in the speaker’s shoes, whether those shoes are worn out, leaking or painfully tight. Understanding requires entering that experience rather than observing the discomfort from a comfortable distance.

That is where empathy becomes something more than a professional expression of sympathy.

My doctoral research examined neutrality and communication in mediation. I concluded that complete neutrality is not a state a human being can achieve. A mediator is always a participant in the communication, and his very presence influences what happens.

Ask a person whether he is neutral. If he answers yes, he is probably unaware of how much his previous experiences, expectations and personal narratives influence his judgment. If he answers no, he has at least recognised the problem.

The mediator’s task is not to escape his humanity. It is to prevent his own wishes, needs and judgments from taking possession of the parties’ conversation.

This distinction is decisive because a sustainable agreement must belong to the people who make it.

If the mediator redirects their thinking, the agreement begins to reflect the mediator’s influence rather than the parties’ own understanding. The parties may sign a document, but the thoughts and needs that should sustain it have been displaced.

An agreement obtained through persuasion is not an agreement reached through understanding.

And when the mediator interrupts the parties’ own train of thought, he interferes with the very process through which a sustainable agreement becomes possible.

How a Small Intervention Changes the Agreement

It took me three years to understand something that, once discovered, appeared almost embarrassingly simple.

My mediation proceeds through five connected stages. First, the parties tell their stories. As mediator, I listen to each of them in turn, giving each my undivided attention. I want the person speaking to experience our conversation as taking place through a tube that excludes everything outside it, including the other party.

At first, the person listening may believe that I am taking the speaker’s side. But when his own turn comes, he experiences the same undivided attention. He discovers what it means to be heard without being judged, corrected or advised. He does not merely learn what active listening is. He experiences it.

In the second stage, the parties themselves define the problem on the basis of what they have heard and understood. Often their understanding has already changed. The problem they now recognise is not necessarily the problem they brought into the room.

In the third stage, they develop possible solutions. Nothing is dismissed merely because it appears unrealistic. An impossible suggestion may contain the beginnings of an idea that neither party had previously imagined.

In the fourth stage, the parties examine their proposals. They first determine which solutions are theoretically possible. Only then do they consider which of those possibilities they are willing to carry out. Reversing that order narrows their imagination before they have discovered what may be possible.

In the fifth stage, the parties reach their own agreement on the basis of those examinations.

Each stage depends upon the preceding stages. And that dependence was the key to my discovery.

If I introduce my own interpretation into a party’s story, I contaminate the foundation upon which the parties subsequently define their problem. The altered problem influences the solutions they imagine. Those solutions determine what they examine as possible and what they eventually become willing to accept.

By the time they reach their agreement, a small intervention of mine may have changed the entire direction of their thinking.

The most frequent contamination begins precisely there: when the mediator’s understanding quietly takes the place of a party’s own understanding.

During the process, I am an empathetic mirror. I do not introduce a competing reality of my own. What I may think privately after the mediation is irrelevant to the parties and their agreement.

I had spent three years trying to understand manipulation in mediation. I discovered that the danger was not confined to deliberate attempts to influence the parties. It could arise from the mediator’s entirely sincere desire to help.

A small intervention at the beginning could change the destination without anyone recognising that the direction had been altered.

That was the discovery that changed not merely how I practised mediation, but how I came to understand human communication.

Thought-Feelings: When a Judgment Disguises Itself as an Emotion

One of the most useful distinctions I encountered in teaching communication and mediation concerns what are sometimes called thought-feelings.

Marshall Rosenberg, who developed Nonviolent Communication, made this distinction an important part of his teaching. In Denmark, his approach became familiar under the name Girafsprog, or Giraffe Language.

Rosenberg distinguished between feelings and interpretations that masquerade as feelings. And he named the language i use to speak in courts: Wolf og Jackal language.

Consider a person who says, “I feel betrayed.”

The statement sounds like a description of an emotional state. But the word betrayed also contains an interpretation of what another person has done. It suggests that someone has violated a relationship of trust.

The speaker may be experiencing anger, sadness, fear, disappointment or several emotions at once. The interpretation of betrayal tells us something about how the speaker understands the other person’s behaviour. It does not, by itself, tell us precisely what the speaker is feeling.

The same difficulty arises with expressions such as “I feel manipulated”, “I feel ignored”, “I feel rejected” or “I feel unfairly treated”.

These expressions contain judgments about relationships and actions. They often direct attention towards what another person has supposedly done wrong.

Rosenberg’s contribution was to show how such expressions can conceal the feelings and unmet needs beneath them.

A person who says, “I feel manipulated” may be frightened of losing control over an important decision. He may be angry because he needs to exercise his own judgment. He may be anxious because he no longer trusts the information he has been given.

The mediator’s task is not to correct the speaker’s vocabulary or deliver a lesson about the difference between feelings and interpretations.

It is to understand the experience beneath the words.

The speaker’s interpretation is part of the message and must be heard. But the interpretation is not the whole message.

If the mediator simply repeats the accusation, he may reinforce the speaker’s judgment without helping him recognise the emotions and needs that give it meaning. If he challenges the accusation, he has begun arguing with the speaker.

Both responses can divert the conversation.

The empathetic mirror must reflect the experience without appropriating it.

This is why Rosenberg’s work remains valuable to the practice of mediation. His distinction between observation, feeling, need and request helps the listener recognise the different elements contained in ordinary language.

It also explains why active listening is so demanding.

A student can learn lists of feelings and needs. He can learn to distinguish a factual observation from a judgment. He can become skilled at recognising the familiar expressions that conceal accusations.

But knowing the vocabulary is not the same as becoming a participant in another person’s experience.

The student may still be occupied with identifying the correct category instead of understanding the human being in front of him.

He has learned the language of empathy while remaining a spectator.

This was one of the difficulties I encountered repeatedly when teaching active listening. The deeper change did not occur when the student mastered the terminology. It occurred when he ceased to use the terminology as a substitute for understanding.

This way of listening has a specific purpose and is not suited for everyday conversation.

Artificial intelligence has made this distinction newly interesting.

As being a language model it can recognise expressions of anger, fear, grief and disappointment. It can distinguish between a feeling and a judgment, and it can produce remarkably convincing language of emotional understanding.

But this is a different question from the one Rosenberg addressed through thought-feelings. His concern was the way human interpretations of another person’s actions become disguised as feelings.

The question raised by AI is whether the ability to produce empathetic language amounts to the human participation required in mediation.

The distinction should not be confused.

We already knew, long before AI, that a person could possess an impressive vocabulary of feelings without entering into another person’s experience.

Blaise Pascal famously observed that the heart has reasons of which reason knows nothing.

The observation captures something important about human communication. Reason can examine and describe an emotion. It can explain the circumstances in which the emotion arose. But the intellectual account and the emotional experience travel along different paths.

A mediator must understand both.

Water and Oil

The difference between the lawyer’s role and the mediator’s role is like the difference between water and oil.

They cannot be mixed into a single professional role without destroying what makes mediation distinctive.

This does not mean that one profession is superior to the other. Lawyers perform important work. The adversarial process has its own purpose, and competent advocacy is essential when rights and obligations must be determined by a court.

Mediation has another purpose.

The advocate selects, argues and persuades. The mediator listens and reflects. The advocate seeks to influence a decision. The mediator must leave the substance of the decision to the parties themselves.

A person who chooses to act as a mediator cannot simultaneously act as a lawyer or adviser to the parties. Once he begins recommending solutions, assessing which party ought to compromise or guiding them towards the result he considers reasonable, he has left the mediator’s role.

The outward appearance of the meeting may remain the same. The participants may still sit around a table. They may still speak politely and eventually sign an agreement.

But the process has changed.

This distinction explains my reservations about what judges and some lawyers practise under the name of court mediation or judicial conciliation.

In my professional experience, these processes often retain too much of the lawyer’s and the judge’s habitual approach. The professional listens in order to identify a settlement that appears legally or practically reasonable, and then works to persuade the parties to accept it.

The mediator has become a settlement adviser.

That may be useful work. It is not the mediation I practise.

When a Profession Takes Possession of Its Alternative

My concern about the future of mediation is not confined to Denmark.

Over the years, I have discussed the development of mediation with colleagues in several countries. I have encountered similar concerns among mediators in England and the United States. In Germany, I have also met or heard of practitioners, particularly from professions outside the law, who are determined to preserve what they understand as genuine mediation.

At the same time, legal professionals have gained a powerful position within the German mediation field.

The accounts I have received from France and Italy have been more discouraging. They describe mediation increasingly shaped by legal professionals and legal institutions, with the deeper demands of active listening struggling to survive.

These are observations drawn from professional conversations, not the results of an international survey. I do not know how many practitioners in each country share my understanding of mediation, nor can I measure precisely how far the legal profession has come to dominate its practice.

But the pattern described to me is familiar.

A profession encounters a method that challenges some of its established habits. At first, the method appears unfamiliar and perhaps threatening. Gradually, the profession recognises its usefulness and begins incorporating it into its own activities.

The method acquires institutional recognition, professional training programmes, formal procedures and recognised qualifications.

But something else happens.

The new practice is gradually adjusted to fit the habits of the profession that has adopted it.

Lawyers are accustomed to analysing claims, evaluating risks and identifying settlements. Judges are accustomed to exercising authority and guiding disputes towards resolution. These abilities are valuable in their proper setting.

When they become the defining qualities of mediation, however, the original purpose of mediation disappears.

The name survives. The professional identity survives. The institutions survive.

The demanding change in the relationship between professional and participant is quietly abandoned.

I sometimes wonder whether this process resembles what Herbert Marcuse described as repressive tolerance: a challenge is apparently welcomed, but its capacity to challenge established power is neutralised.

The comparison is an interpretation, not a historical finding about mediation. Yet it expresses my concern.

Mediation may be accepted precisely by being transformed into something less threatening to the professions that once regarded it as an alternative.

There is also a human explanation.

It is simply more comfortable to remain on the surface.

A professional who already knows how to evaluate a legal dispute can continue using familiar knowledge and familiar authority. Learning to listen without directing requires something much more uncomfortable. It requires recognising how deeply one’s professional habits influence other people.

It requires giving up the satisfaction of being the person who knows the answer.

I have seen how difficult that is.

I spent three years discovering it myself.

What I Tried to Establish

My criticism of court mediation is rooted in professional experience, but I have also tried to examine its practical consequences.

Among the relatively small number of judicial mediators and lawyers involved in court mediation whom I have trained, some shared information about their settlement results with me. The comparison with my own practice suggested substantially different settlement rates.

I collected this information and presented it anonymously to a senior official in the Danish Ministry of Justice.

I was not given access to the Ministry’s own statistics, so I could not establish a comprehensive comparison between different forms of mediation.

I also offered to conduct mediation jointly with a lawyer or judge. My proposal was straightforward: let us examine in practice whether the approach I had developed could produce substantially higher settlement rates. The result could then be documented rather than merely asserted.

The Ministry declined the proposal.

I therefore remain dependent upon my own professional experience and the limited accounts provided by practitioners I have trained.

That limitation concerns the statistical evidence. It does not change what I learned about the difference between directing people towards a settlement and helping them arrive at an agreement of their own.

Nor is the settlement rate the only question that matters.

A settlement may be recorded as successful because the parties have signed an agreement. But the signature does not tell us whether the agreement reflects their needs, whether they regard it as their own or whether they will continue to respect it when the professional has left the room.

A sustainable agreement must have deeper roots than professional persuasion.

The question is not merely how many cases can be closed.

It is what kind of understanding makes closure possible.

When Diplomacy Stops Listening

These reflections have returned to me while watching attempts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been involved in American diplomatic efforts with Moscow and Kyiv. They act on behalf of an American administration with political objectives and interests of its own.

They are negotiators and political representatives. They are not neutral mediators.

That distinction matters.

A negotiator enters a conversation with objectives. He seeks an outcome. He attempts to discover what the other parties will accept, what concessions they may make and how agreement can be achieved.

He may be highly skilled in negotiation and still lack the qualities required of a mediator.

When political representatives approach a conflict through their own preferred solution, the danger is that they begin interpreting everything they hear in relation to that solution.

They hear what supports the proposed agreement. They discount what complicates it. They may believe they understand the other parties because they have correctly identified their bargaining positions.

But bargaining positions are not the whole of a conflict.

Ukraine’s understanding of security, sovereignty and occupation cannot be reduced to the territory shown on a map or the concessions that appear convenient to an outside negotiator. Its experience of invasion, destruction and broken assurances forms part of the reality that any lasting agreement must confront.

The same principle applies to the factual account of the battlefield.

A negotiator who accepts a distorted description of military reality is not merely starting from mistaken information. He risks making that distortion the foundation of his proposals.

And once that happens, the professional who believes he is helping to resolve a conflict may instead be directing the parties towards an agreement that does not correspond to their actual circumstances.

The spotlight has replaced the mirror.

The General Who Must Hear Bad News

A military commander is not a mediator. He must make decisions, issue orders and sometimes require his subordinates to undertake actions they would rather avoid.

The responsibility for command remains his.

But effective command requires the ability to hear what others have experienced and observed, even when their account contradicts the commander’s expectations.

This is where my experience of mediation connects with changes in Ukrainian military leadership.

In July 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced Oleksandr Syrskyi as Ukraine’s commander-in-chief with Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Drapatyi brought an approach to leadership that gave greater importance to trust, professional responsibility, delegation and honest communication between commanders and their subordinates.

His published leadership principles emphasised the duty to report reality, acknowledge mistakes and discuss problems openly. Commanders were expected to prevent optimism, fear and personal ambition from distorting what they reported.

Mykhailo Drapatyi during a meeting with Ukraine’s president on 20 July 2026, shortly before he took over as commander-in-chief. His emphasis on honest reporting gives trust a practical military purpose. A junior officer must be able to say that an attack has failed or that a position cannot be held. If delivering that news carries a personal cost, headquarters may receive a reassuring account while the soldiers on the ground are left to deal with the consequences. Photo: Press Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0.

The principle is simple, but its consequences are considerable.

A junior officer must be able to report that an attack has failed, that promised supplies have not arrived or that a position cannot be defended as planned. His commander must receive that information without turning the messenger into the problem.

An officer who cannot listen is not merely unpleasant to work with. His failure threatens the soldiers whose lives depend upon the decisions he makes.

For that reason, the capacity to listen is a legitimate measure of fitness for command. A commander who destroys trust or prevents accurate reporting must be corrected, reassigned or removed.

Drapatyi’s emphasis on leadership responsibility is important because honest information depends upon relationships between people, not merely upon better communications equipment.

A soldier who believes that reporting a failure will destroy his career has a reason to conceal it. An officer who knows that his commander expects success has an incentive to describe uncertainty as progress. A headquarters that rewards optimism will eventually receive optimistic reports, regardless of the reality on the ground.

The result is predictable.

Commanders begin making decisions based upon information that has already been altered by fear, ambition or obedience.

The stronger the demand for reassuring reports becomes, the less reliable the reports become.

Trust therefore has a direct military value. It allows information to travel from the soldier who has experienced the situation to the commander who must act upon it.

The same lesson extends well beyond the armed forces. Civil administrations also depend upon people reporting mistakes, failures and unexpected consequences. When officials conceal problems to satisfy their superiors, citizens eventually bear the cost.

Drapatyi’s approach contains lessons that civilian institutions would do well to study.

When the Map Becomes More Important Than the Ground

In September 2026, I examined a revealing episode involving the Ukrainian commander Andriy Biletskyi and the town of Sviatohirsk.

Vladimir Putin had publicly claimed that Russian forces had captured the town. Biletskyi subsequently appeared there with a small party of Ukrainian soldiers, walking through an area that the Russian leadership had already claimed as its own.

The incident embarrassed Moscow, but the deeper significance lay elsewhere.

In my earlier article, Putin’s army has a new enemy: its own map, I examined how false battlefield reporting becomes something more dangerous than propaganda.

A commander reports that a settlement has been captured. The report moves upwards through successive headquarters, where it is incorporated into the operational picture. Other units begin planning on the assumption that friendly forces hold the settlement. Artillery officers receive instructions, reinforcements are directed towards supposedly secure positions and neighbouring commanders adjust their operations accordingly.

The falsehood becomes part of the information on which other people must act.

A soldier may then be ordered into a position which, according to the official map, is already secured by friendly forces. When he arrives, he discovers that the map describes a success that never occurred.

The consequences are measured in lives.

Russian military commentators have themselves complained about false reporting. Their anger is revealing because it does not necessarily arise from opposition to the war. They want the Russian army to fight more effectively, and that requires accurate information.

Even a propagandist eventually needs to know where his own soldiers are.

A political leader can order a map to be redrawn. He cannot make the ground beneath it change merely by issuing the order.

Modern technology increases the speed at which information travels, but it does not guarantee its accuracy. Digital maps, satellite images and operational presentations can give mistaken information an appearance of precision. Once a false report enters an authoritative display, it can shape many subsequent decisions.

The more impressive the presentation, the easier it becomes to forget that somebody must still establish whether its contents are true.

Biletskyi’s walk supplied a very old-fashioned answer.

Go and look.

The Journey of a Falsehood

The problem becomes more disturbing when we consider how information travels through institutions.

A junior officer exaggerates a success because he fears disappointing his superior. The superior accepts the report because it confirms the progress he has promised. The next headquarters incorporates the information into a briefing without examining its origin.

Eventually the political leadership receives a description of the battlefield that bears little resemblance to what soldiers are experiencing.

At each stage, the people involved may believe they are merely passing on information received from someone else. The original distortion gradually acquires authority because it has travelled through official channels.

This creates a paradox of concentrated power.

The person at the top may possess the greatest authority while having the least reliable understanding of what is happening below.

The difficulty does not end at the national border.

A false military report can reach the Kremlin and become part of the assessment presented to foreign negotiators. Those negotiators can then arrive in Kyiv believing that Ukraine must surrender territory which Russian forces do not actually control.

A falsehood originally intended to protect an officer from criticism can become part of a negotiation over the future of an entire country.

The distortion has travelled from the battlefield to the negotiating table.

And with it has travelled a false understanding of reality.

This brings me back to the mediator’s influence upon the parties’ thinking.

When the mediator introduces his own assumptions into the conversation, those assumptions can gradually replace the parties’ own understanding of their conflict. An agreement may then emerge from a reality constructed by the professional rather than recognised by the people who must live with its consequences.

The military map and the proposed settlement share a danger. Both can acquire authority without accurately describing the circumstances to which they are supposed to apply.

An agreement built upon such a foundation cannot resolve what it has failed to understand.

An Army That Learns from Its Soldiers

Ukraine’s development of drones and other battlefield innovations provides another illustration of the importance of listening.

Many important adaptations have emerged from the experience of soldiers who discover, under combat conditions, what works and what fails.

A drone that performs well during testing may prove vulnerable to electronic interference. A new tactic may succeed in one location and fail in another. A component may need to be modified because the people using it have discovered a weakness that its designers did not anticipate.

The decisive information originates with the person who encounters the problem.

If that person can report the weakness and expect the information to be taken seriously, designers and commanders can respond. The equipment changes, the tactics improve and the next soldier benefits from the experience of the previous one.

Ukraine’s rapid military adaptation has drawn much of its strength from this relationship between battlefield experience and the people able to act upon it.

Listening does not remove the need for scientific knowledge, technical competence or command responsibility. It makes them useful.

The engineer must hear the operator. The officer must hear the soldier. The senior commander must hear the subordinate who brings unwelcome news.

And the person exercising authority must understand that a report of failure is often more valuable than another assurance of success.

This is a lesson for every institution that depends upon learning from experience.

Reflection — The Person Who Cannot Be Contradicted

Looking back over my professional life, I find that the distinction between listening and directing has followed me into fields I would not once have expected to connect.

In a courtroom, the advocate directs attention towards evidence that supports a legal argument. In mediation, the professional must understand a conflict without taking possession of the parties’ thoughts. In military command, the ability to act intelligently depends upon hearing what others have discovered, including what they have discovered about the commander’s own mistakes.

The roles are different. The obligations are different. The authority is different.

But they reveal a common human difficulty.

People in positions of authority gradually lose access to information that contradicts their expectations when others become afraid to challenge them. The more dependent subordinates are upon their approval, the more dangerous contradiction becomes.

Eventually, the person who most needs to be corrected becomes the person whom nobody dares to correct.

His authority remains intact, but its foundation has weakened.

It took me three years to discover the manipulation that can enter mediation through the professional’s own desire to help. During those years, something more profound happened. I did not merely change the way I practised my profession. I changed the way I understood the world.

That discovery did not make me immune to the impulses I had learned to recognise. When I become a party to a conflict myself, my emotions can still overtake my professional understanding. I sometimes think of a trained dog whose training suddenly gives way to older instincts.

I learned to recognise manipulation. I did not cease to be human.

Perhaps that is why I have become so interested in what happens to people who possess power but lose the ability to recognise the influence they exercise over others.

Final Word

I began with the lawyer’s spotlight and the mediator’s mirror because they represent two fundamentally different ways of approaching another person’s reality.

The spotlight selects. The mirror reflects. Each has its proper place, but their purposes must not be confused.

It took me three years to understand that active listening required more than learning a professional technique. It required abandoning the impulse to direct another person’s thoughts and entering the encounter as a participant rather than a spectator.

That lesson has remained with me.

A military commander cannot abandon his responsibility to command. A political leader cannot abandon his responsibility to decide. But neither can exercise that responsibility intelligently when those around him are afraid to report what they see.

The greatest danger of concentrated power is not simply that it silences others. It is that the resulting silence eventually deprives power itself of the knowledge it needs.

Reality does not disappear when nobody dares to describe it.

It merely waits for the consequences to arrive.

oo0oo

Why I publish only twice a week

I do not repeat what others have already written well. I publish when I think there is something new to understand.

That is why I normally write only on Mondays and Thursdays. The pauses are deliberate: they give events, evidence and arguments time to mature.

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