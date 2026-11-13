In short

Readers ask whether Ukraine may sink Russia’s shadow-fleet tankers. Between Russia and Ukraine the law of naval warfare applies, and its test is whether a ship makes an effective contribution to military action. Tankers carrying fuel to Crimea and the occupied territories pass that test. Export tankers carrying crude to Asia mostly do not, because the idea that a ship becomes a target by earning war revenue has been rejected by most experts. Even a lawful target has a crew, often Indian, and a cargo that can poison a sea. Europe’s lawful tool is boarding stateless and falsely flagged ships, not firing on them.

Intro

This week a reader, Roald Hoppel, put a blunt proposal under one of my notes. Ukraine should start sinking Russian oil tankers, he wrote, because a sunk ship takes years to replace and the war is paid for with oil. He is not alone. Ukraine has already struck dozens of vessels this year, and in June its government told the International Maritime Organization that the shadow fleet may no longer count as ordinary shipping. So the question deserves a lawyer’s answer rather than a cheer or a shudder. Is a shadow-fleet tanker a lawful target?

The short answer is that it depends on what the tanker carries and where it is going. The law draws a line that the public debate keeps missing. A tanker that fuels the Russian army is one thing. A tanker that fuels the Russian budget is another.

Which law applies

The first mistake is to treat this as a sanctions question. Sanctions are rules of trade, and they do not authorise anyone to fire on a ship. Nor is it mainly a question for the ordinary law of the sea, which governs boarding and policing in peacetime. Russia and Ukraine are in an international armed conflict, and between them the law of naval warfare applies. Its core test is the one every law student knows from land warfare. An object is a military objective only if it makes an effective contribution to military action and its destruction offers a definite military advantage.

That test sorts the tankers into three groups.

The tanker that feeds the front

The easiest case is the tanker sailing into the Sea of Azov or to Crimea with fuel for occupied territory. Since the summer, Ukraine’s drone forces have struck such vessels in large numbers, and their commander, Robert Brovdi, has said openly that the aim is to cut Crimea off from Russia. Even the scholars who are most sceptical of Ukraine’s wider claims accept that a tanker heading for enemy-held territory to supply hostile forces is a military objective. Fuel for tanks and trucks is a contribution to military action in the plainest sense. On this group, Ukraine stands on firm legal ground.

The tanker that feeds the budget

The hard case is the tanker carrying Russian crude to India, China or Turkey. It supplies no unit. It earns money, and the money pays for the war. Ukraine’s argument, set out by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba in his letter to the IMO on 26 June, is that these revenues are so central to the war that the vessels cannot be regarded as purely commercial.

The law has heard this argument before, and most of it has said no. The idea that an object becomes a target because it sustains the enemy’s war economy is known as the war-sustaining doctrine. It is chiefly an American position. The experts who drafted the San Remo Manual on naval warfare in 1994 considered adding exactly this ground to the list of reasons a merchant ship may be attacked, and they rejected it. Later expert manuals followed them. A respected German scholar, Wolff Heintschel von Heinegg, has argued that the silence of flag states after Ukraine’s strikes may point to tacit acceptance. A younger Geneva scholar, Himanil Raina, has answered that silence proves very little in law. I side with Raina on the present state of the law. An export tanker may still be captured as a prize, but attacking it because it earns money stretches the definition of a military objective close to breaking point.

The flag that hides the owner

A third complication is the flag. Many shadow tankers sail under Gambian, Palauan or other convenient flags, and some under false ones. A neutral merchant ship enjoys even stronger protection than an enemy one. Yet both scholars I have named agree that it is increasingly accepted to look behind the flag to the real owner. A tanker that is Russian in everything but paint may be treated as Russian. A ship with no valid flag at all is stateless, and that is the legal basis on which European navies have boarded and seized shadow tankers this year. Those seizures are policing at sea. They are not acts of war, and they are the lawful tool closest to Europe’s hand.

Even a lawful target has a crew

Suppose the tanker is a lawful target. The law still asks two further questions. Have all feasible precautions been taken to spare civilians, and is the expected harm excessive compared with the military advantage? The crews of these ships are rarely Russian. In June an American strike on the tanker Settebello in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian sailors, and the head of the IMO called it simply unacceptable. The United States says it gave nearly 60 warnings and 15 minutes to clear the engine room. That is what precautions look like in practice, and even they were not enough. A laden tanker also carries the risk of a spill that no belligerent can contain, and the San Remo Manual requires due regard for the natural environment. Roald’s sunk tanker would take years to replace. It could also take years to clean up.

Where this leaves us

My reading is that Ukraine is on firm ground when it strikes tankers that fuel its occupied territory and the forces in them. It is on contested ground when it strikes export tankers on the open sea, however strong the moral case. And it is trying, through its letter to the IMO, to move the law towards its own position at a moment when the San Remo Manual is being revised. That is legitimate. States change the law by arguing for it. But a reader who hears that the shadow fleet is now a lawful target everywhere should know that the law has not yet said so.

The sources I trust and the ones I do not

I trust the two scholars who disagree with each other. Heintschel von Heinegg on Articles of War and Raina on EJIL:Talk set out their reasoning openly, cite the treaties and let the reader check them. I also trust the specialist maritime press, such as Maritime Executive and gCaptain, for the facts of each strike, because they name vessels, flags and positions.

I do not trust two kinds of source on this subject. The first is Moscow’s complaint to the IMO, which calls Ukraine’s strikes terrorism. That word has no place in the law of an international armed conflict, and Russia, which Ukraine says has attacked 59 merchant ships this year, is in no position to use it. The second is the confident online commentary that declares the shadow fleet’s legal cover gone. It reads well and it is wrong. The legal cover is thinner than it was, but on the open sea it has not yet disappeared.

Further reading

Himanil Raina, “Targeting Third State Merchant Vessels”, EJIL:Talk!, 12 December 2025

Wolff Heintschel von Heinegg on the Kairos and Virat strikes, Articles of War (Lieber Institute, West Point)

“Adding Fuel to the Fire? Takeaways from Recent Tanker Seizures by European States”, Völkerrechtsblog, 5 May 2026

“Ukraine Issues New Warning in Letter to the IMO for Ships Aiding Russia”, Maritime Executive, 30 June 2026

A Closing Word

When a reader asks whether something may be sunk, he deserves neither a cheer nor a lecture. He deserves to know where the line runs. The law of naval warfare was written by people who knew that ships carry sailors as well as cargo, and that the sea does not belong to the side that poisons it.

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