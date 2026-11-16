Credit: With thanks to Wahidullah Noorzai (NIDA) for his field perspective, quoted with permission. Sources: Kyiv Post, Reuters, Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian General Staff.

In short

The Oleshky truce ended on 1 November with both sides confirming that nobody had violated it. The next day Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russia had used the six days to rotate units, fortify positions and bring up ammunition. Both can be true, because the agreement froze fire but never said what else was frozen. Wahidullah Noorzai, who writes on field strategy, proposes that every restriction in a ceasefire needs an observable indicator, a deadline for verification and a consequence agreed in advance. That is the machinery the 1907 Hague rules on armistices lack, and it is what any text for Putin’s proposed pause in Kostiantynivka must contain.

Intro

On the evening of 1 November, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, met the Russian side and the military representatives responsible for the Oleshky ceasefire. Together they confirmed that neither side had violated it during six days. The next morning, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russia had used the same six days to rotate units, fortify positions, extend its anti-drone nets along the roads and bring up ammunition.

Both statements may be true at once. That is the uncomfortable lesson of Oleshky, and it is the subject of this short follow-up to my piece on Putin’s offer of a pause in Kostiantynivka. A ceasefire can be honoured to the letter and still be lost on the ground. Readers pressed that point in their comments, and one of them has given me the best answer I have seen to the question of how to prevent it.

Oleshky and Kherson on either side of the Dnipro

For six days the river between Kherson and Oleshky went quiet, and close to 800 people walked out. On the far bank, Kyiv says, Russia used the same days to relieve tired units and stock its positions. The map shows how short the distance was between a humanitarian corridor and a military opportunity.

Two monitors watched Oleshky and found nothing wrong

The Oleshky truce was the longest local pause of the full-scale war. It lasted from 27 October to 1 November and allowed close to 800 people to leave a town that had been cut off from food and medicine for months. Its monitoring was thin, however. Lubinets has explained that one person from each side was responsible for checking compliance. They checked regularly, and on the last evening they agreed that there had been no violations.

They were probably right by the terms they were given. The agreement froze fire, and fire was frozen. It did not say clearly whether units could be relieved, whether trenches could be deepened or whether ammunition could be brought forward behind the line. The old law of armistices leaves exactly those questions to the text, and where the text is silent each side may usually manoeuvre and resupply in its own rear. A Ukrainian brigade commander has since reported, as ISW noted on 8 November, that Russia moved more than 1,000 personnel and substantial equipment across the Dnipro to Oleshky during the pause. No monitor recorded it as a breach, because nothing in the agreement made it one.

A field strategist turns the loophole into a checklist

After my piece appeared, I asked Wahidullah Noorzai, who writes on field strategy and geopolitics, a simple question. Which signs would he watch in the first 48 hours to tell an honest pause from a rotation? His answer came from field experience, and he has kindly allowed me to quote it.

His central proposal is that every restriction in a ceasefire should have three elements. There must be an observable indicator, a defined deadline for verification and a predetermined consequence if the restriction is broken. He would require serious incidents to be reported at once, a preliminary assessment within six hours and a formal finding within 24 hours wherever the evidence allows. A confirmed violation should oblige the responsible side to restore the agreed position within a fixed time, and repeated violations should trigger consequences written into the agreement in advance. Suspicion alone, he adds, should never justify a return to fire.

For a lawyer, this is the missing half of the Hague rules. Article 40 of the 1907 Regulations allows a party to denounce an armistice after a serious violation. It does not say how a violation is to be seen, who confirms it, or how fast. Noorzai’s model supplies precisely that machinery.

A ceasefire monitor launching a small drone

Oleshky was watched by one person from each side. A pause that is meant to hold needs observers who can see for themselves, with their own drones and their own reporting lines. Without them, a breach that nobody records is a breach that never happened.

A commander keeps working while the guns are silent

Noorzai makes a second point that is easy to miss. A pause does not suspend the responsibility of command. In his words, even one hour of war is valuable to a commander, and 48 hours is a long time. A good commander uses the silence to assess morale, rest, medical needs and supply, and to prepare for what comes next. Political talks about extending a truce must never replace that assessment.

This cuts both ways, and that is why it matters. Ukrainian commanders will also use a pause, and they should. The question is not whether either side prepares but whether the preparation stays within what the agreement allows. That is only knowable if the agreement says what is allowed. Noorzai puts it in one sentence that deserves to be remembered. “A ceasefire does not suspend command responsibility.”

Kostiantynivka’s text should be written as a checklist

Putin’s offer of five quiet days in Kostiantynivka is now on the table through the American envoys. If Kyiv engages with it, Oleshky shows what the text must contain, and Noorzai’s model shows how to write it. Each restriction should name something a neutral observer can actually see, such as movement beyond fixed coordinates, new positions or vehicles entering a defined zone. Each should carry a short deadline for verification, by observers with their own drones rather than one person from each side. And each should carry a consequence that both parties accept before the pause begins, from the duty to withdraw to Ukraine’s explicit right to resume fire.

An agreement drafted this way does not depend on trusting the Kremlin. It depends on whether the text makes a breach visible, quick to confirm and costly. Oleshky had none of these, and so it could be both a humanitarian success and a military gift.

The Kostiantynivka axis between Bakhmut and Kramatorsk

Putin now offers five quiet days here. Whether they save 500 civilians or move a battalion will be decided by the text, and above all by whether every promise in it can be seen, checked within hours and enforced.

For members

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CTA

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

War Crimes and Accountability

The Kremlin Changes Its Language

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Suggestions for further reading

Hans Boserup, “Putin Offers a Pause in a Town He Claims Already to Own”, The War Behind the Front, 13 November 2026

Kyiv Post on how the Oleshky ceasefire was monitored and closed, November 2026

Reuters on Ukraine’s charge that Russia used the Oleshky truce to reinforce its positions, 2 November 2026

Institute for the Study of War, Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, 8 November 2026

The Hague Regulations of 1907, Articles 36 to 41, on armistices

Wahidullah Noorzai’s writing on field strategy and geopolitics at noozai.substack.com

Find this article in the archive under War Crimes and Accountability, with a second tag in The Kremlin Changes Its Language. Browse the full archive at hansboserup-archiv.netlify.app.

Reflection

What struck me in preparing this piece was how two honest statements can point in opposite directions. The monitors said no rule was broken, and the General Staff said the pause had been exploited. Neither was lying. The gap between them was the text.

Lawyers are used to looking for the clause that is missing, and soldiers are used to looking for the movement that is hidden.

Noorzai’s model is valuable precisely because it joins the two habits, and it took a reader’s question to bring them together.

A Closing Word

Some of the best ideas in this publication have come from the comment field, and this one came from a reader who has seen ceasefires from the ground.

A lawyer can tell you what a truce means. A

field commander can tell you what it hides.

When the two sit at the same table, the text that comes out is harder to abuse, and that is the only kind of pause worth agreeing to.

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