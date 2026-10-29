With expert review and contributions by Wahidullah Noorzai, a specialist in field-informed strategic analysis and historical perspectives—including security, conflict, geopolitics, and the changing world order.

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In short

Europe has spent years trying to avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia. I understand why. But I have reached the conclusion that this caution may now be increasing the danger it is intended to prevent.

My starting point is an old principle: Si vis pacem, para bellum — if you want peace, prepare for war. The Roman military writer Vegetius expressed it as ‘Igitur qui desiderat pacem, praeparet bellum’: therefore, he who desires peace should prepare for war.

At this stage of Russia’s war against Ukraine, however, preparation must be accompanied by a willingness to act.

I propose that European governments quietly assemble substantial military forces along Europe’s eastern flank, demonstrate their ability to fight through exercises and preparations, and prepare to employ European air power in the defence of Ukrainian civilians, with Ukraine’s consent.

There should be no threats, ultimatums or theatrical warnings. Russia would be able to observe what Europe was doing without being told what to think about it. Predictable warnings and threats from the Kremlin would be met with silence, while military preparations continued.

I do not regard this as a safe strategy.

I regard it as a strategy whose risks must be compared with the consequences of allowing Russia’s war to continue.

Its objective would be Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, followed by negotiations supported by a credible European military presence.

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The bill that arrived ten years later

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has acknowledged that stronger military support for Ukraine after Russia’s first invasion in 2014 might have prevented the full-scale invasion eight years later.

It is an uncomfortable admission.

Governments often believe they are saving money, avoiding danger and protecting lives when they postpone a difficult decision. Sometimes they are. Too often, however, they are merely postponing the bill, and by the time it arrives, the price has increased.

Europe has spent much of the past twelve years attempting to avoid a military confrontation with Russia.

In 2014, it responded to the annexation of Crimea and Russia’s intervention in eastern Ukraine with sanctions, diplomatic pressure and limited military assistance.

After February 2022, European governments began providing Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated weapons, ammunition, training and financial support.

Europe also spent precious time trying to understand why the Kremlin acted as it did. That effort never produced an understanding sufficient to stop the war. In the meantime, hundreds of thousands of people died.

Throughout this period, one consideration has repeatedly influenced European decisions:

the fear that helping Ukraine too much, too quickly or in the wrong way might provoke a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

I understand that fear. Russia possesses nuclear weapons, and no responsible government can disregard the possibility of escalation. Yet I do not consider their use likely. The Kremlin would have to confront consequences it could not control.

I have therefore come to question whether Europe has been asking the right question.

We have repeatedly asked what might happen if we confronted Russia more directly.

We have been less willing to ask what might happen if we continued to avoid doing so.

The difference matters because the war Europe is trying to prevent has, in one important sense, already begun. It is being fought in Ukraine, but its outcome will affect the security of the entire continent.

I no longer believe that Europe can treat its own military involvement as the only serious danger. There is also the danger of leaving Ukraine to carry a burden that will eventually become Europe’s.

What I mean by a quiet strategy

I have spent considerable time discussing this question with an AI assistant whose initial reservations were stronger than mine. Our disagreement was not about Russia’s aggression or Ukraine’s right to defend itself. It concerned what Europe should be prepared to do.

My interlocutor repeatedly returned to the possibility that direct European military involvement could provoke Russian retaliation, perhaps against NATO territory.

I accepted that possibility but challenged the assumption that avoiding such involvement necessarily reduced the overall danger. Eventually, we reached a more useful basis for examining the problem:

military action carries the risk of soldiers and civilians being killed, but so does military inaction.

Neither can be judged sensibly without considering the other.

That led me to a strategy which, despite its military character, would begin without a single threat or warning. European governments should start assembling substantial forces along NATO’s eastern flank.

A strategic decision cannot be judged solely by its immediate consequences. It must also be judged by the choices it preserves or removes in the future.

European intervention carries risks. But continued restraint also changes the battlefield, strengthens some of Russia’s options and may close opportunities that Europe still possesses today.

The question is therefore not simply what might happen if Europe acts. It is what may become impossible if Europe continues to wait.

Given the unpredictability of the present American leadership, this should be an operation by a coalition of European countries rather than NATO itself.

The coalition should move troops, equipment, ammunition, air defence and logistical support into positions from which it could conduct sustained military operations. It should establish command arrangements and begin exercising together.

Heavy equipment, ammunition and fuel would need to be positioned closer to the areas of deployment, reducing the time required to bring forces into action. Layered air and missile defences, combining aircraft, surface-to-air missiles and systems to counter drones, would protect supply hubs, ports and transport routes.

Host countries would need agreements covering the transit of foreign troops, medical evacuation, military traffic control and access to ports and airfields. Undersea cables, energy pipelines and communications systems would also need protection against sabotage and cyberattack, building on efforts such as Baltic Sentry.

This would be a serious military concentration with the ability to fight, and that ability should be visible. There should be no doubt that the forces were preparing for battle. I would neither announce an ultimatum to Moscow nor accompany the deployment with speeches about Russian weakness or European determination.

Russia has intelligence services, satellites, military observers and an extensive capacity to monitor European military movements. It would see the preparations and have to consider the possibility that Europe intended to act. That is precisely the point.

Deterrence does not depend solely on the strength a country possesses. It also depends on what its opponent believes that strength can achieve.

Moscow would see European forces assembling, exercising and preparing for combat.

It would have to assess their capabilities without receiving political explanations of how or when they might be used. The uncertainty would become part of the pressure on Russian decision-makers.

The fighting dog

There is an image that captures what I have in mind.

A fighting dog does not need to bark or growl. It pulls against its lead. Its strength and readiness are apparent; it does not need to explain what it is capable of doing.

But someone is holding the lead. The dog’s strength is not the same as a decision to release it. That decision belongs to the person responsible for controlling the animal. The same distinction applies to military power.

The European Union consists of 27 countries, often in disagreement. Such a body is ill suited to directing the operation I propose.

The participating governments would have to appoint a suitable military commander and give that commander a clear mandate lasting until the protection force was in place in Ukraine. Finding a general willing and able to serve so many political masters would be difficult.

A suitable candidate would insist that the mandate included the logistical support and funding needed to carry it out.

A small group of trusted, competent heads of government could provide a link between the commander and the participating governments. The commander would keep this group informed and consult it for advice, but it could not issue orders outside the agreed mandate.

The arrangement would depend on mutual trust. Political leaders would decide whether to commit their forces, appoint the commander and accept the conditions required for the operation. Having done so, they would have to allow the commander to carry out the task.

European forces should appear ready and willing to fight, and Russia should have no reason to doubt their capability.

Quiet preparations would serve this purpose better than a succession of warnings and declarations. Threats create expectations that governments may later find difficult to fulfil. They also give an adversary opportunities to challenge political credibility without necessarily challenging military capability.

A substantial, well-prepared force presents a different problem:

Moscow must consider what European forces could do, rather than merely what European politicians have promised.

Russia would undoubtedly protest. It might accuse Europe of preparing aggression, issue threats of its own or attempt to frighten European populations. My response would be silence. Normal military communications intended to prevent accidents could continue, but there would be no argument with Moscow about Europe’s right to prepare its own defence. The forces would continue their preparations.

The risk I am prepared to acknowledge

The strongest objection is obvious. Russia might respond militarily, attacking European forces, threatening NATO’s eastern members or attempting to widen the war before European preparations were complete.

It would be irresponsible to propose this strategy without considering that possibility. But the possibility of retaliation is not, by itself, an argument for abandoning it.

A soldier understands something that political debate sometimes obscures. His profession may require him to fight, to kill and to risk being killed. Military service is not a promise of safety. That gives politicians a particularly demanding responsibility to ensure that the risks they accept serve a defensible political purpose.

The Ukrainian general Mykhailo Drapatyi is known for seeking to preserve his forces through intelligent tactics and for insisting that officers throughout the hierarchy apply that principle. The same understanding must run through every level of the coalition’s command.

The balance of resources deserves consideration. The figures assembled for this comparison put NATO’s active military personnel at approximately 3.65 million, against Russia’s 1.32 million, with roughly 2.11 million on the NATO side when the United States is excluded. Russia also has an estimated reserve pool of around two million, while NATO members collectively have substantial reserves whose readiness varies with national systems of training and conscription. The United States is the alliance’s largest contributor of active personnel, at around 1.3 million, followed by Türkiye at approximately 355,000. Poland, France, Britain and Germany each field forces of roughly 180,000 to 200,000. The equipment comparison similarly favours NATO in aggregate: approximately 12,300–12,650 main battle tanks against Russia’s 5,600; 20,300–21,200 military aircraft against 4,200–5,300; and more than 2,800 naval vessels against 450–750. The nuclear arsenals are much closer in size, at roughly 5,600–5,700 warheads across the United States, Britain and France, compared with Russia’s 5,400–5,450.

These alliance-wide totals do not describe the forces a European coalition would immediately have available. They do, however, give some indication of the resources held by countries whose military power has so far been used chiefly to support Ukraine indirectly.

My interlocutor argued that we could not assume Russia would refrain from attacking European forces. I agreed, and still do. But that uncertainty cannot be allowed to end the discussion. We must also consider the risks of allowing Russia to continue its war while Europe gradually exhausts its ability to influence the outcome.

The casualty estimates cited in this discussion convey the scale of the continuing destruction. Figures attributed to NATO put Russian casualties — dead, wounded and missing — at between one million and 1.4 million, including an estimated 500,000 deaths. They put Russian casualties in September 2026 alone at more than 50,000, including as many as 28,000 killed, and Ukrainian personnel losses in the autumn at approximately 5,000 a month.

European soldiers might die. The question is whether accepting that possibility could reduce the danger of a much larger war in which considerably more people would be killed. This calculation requires intelligence, operational planning, political judgement and a willingness to accept responsibility for decisions made under uncertainty. But it must be made.

Would Russia attack the Baltic states?

One question raised in our discussion was whether Russia might respond to European military preparations by moving against Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania. I regard that possibility as real, but I do not consider it the most plausible Russian response.

Russia has already committed enormous resources to its war against Ukraine. Its forces have suffered heavy losses, and years of fighting have placed considerable demands on its equipment, personnel and economy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has developed an experienced army that has learnt to fight a numerically larger opponent using drones, artillery, intelligence and increasingly sophisticated methods of battlefield coordination.

The Russian army confronting Ukraine is not the army Moscow expected to employ in February 2022. Russia can still recruit soldiers, manufacture weapons, adapt its tactics and inflict immense destruction.

But opening a new conventional front against European NATO members while continuing to fight Ukraine would impose additional demands on forces already under pressure.

I therefore doubt that Russia would choose a major invasion of the Baltic states in response to a European military concentration. Doubt, however, is not certainty.

No military plan survives unchanged. The coalition must continuously assess what Russian forces are doing, what its own deployment has achieved and which assumptions no longer hold. Its military dispositions must change when circumstances require it.

That is not hesitation. It is the discipline of adapting the means without abandoning the political objective.

European commanders would have to examine Russian deployments, mobilisation, logistical preparations and other indications of possible military action. They would also need to consider limited incursions, sabotage and attacks intended to create political confusion rather than achieve a major territorial conquest.

The eastern deployment would strengthen the defence of European territory while creating the conditions for a more active role in protecting Ukraine.

These purposes are connected. Europe cannot credibly contemplate direct military assistance to Ukraine if it has neglected the defence of its own territory.

The moment European aircraft enter the war

Once European ground forces were sufficiently established along the eastern flank and had begun exercising, I would favour deploying European combat aircraft to help protect Ukraine’s civilian population, provided Ukraine requested and consented to their participation.

I would not wait for a Russian attack on European territory, or for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire. Russian missiles and drones have repeatedly struck Ukrainian cities, homes and essential infrastructure.

The people living there have already experienced the consequences of Europe’s decision to limit its direct military involvement. I would want European aircraft to contribute to their protection.

Europe has substantial air forces.

The figures used here put the European Union’s combined fleet at roughly 5,906 military aircraft, including about 1,675 combat aircraft, compared with Russia’s approximately 5,314 aircraft, including 1,484 combat aircraft and more than 100 long-range bombers.

Adding Britain, Norway and Türkiye increases the European total considerably; Türkiye alone has more than 1,100 military aircraft. Europe’s aircraft, however, belong to separate national air forces, while Russia operates under a unified command.

European forces field the Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale and a growing number of F-35s, supported by advanced sensors, data links and weapons such as the Meteor air-to-air missile.

Russia relies heavily on upgraded Soviet-era designs, including the Su-27, Su-30, Su-35 and MiG-31, alongside newer aircraft such as the Su-57, whose deployment remains limited.

Russia retains important strengths in long-range cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as experience with the costs imposed by mass drone attacks on air defences. It has also placed a larger share of its economy on a wartime footing.

The budget comparison used here puts combined EU defence spending at $441 billion against Russia’s $152 billion, but Russia devotes around 6–7 per cent of its gross domestic product to defence.

Europe is expanding procurement and industrial cooperation through initiatives such as SAFE. Its greater resources must be translated into sustained military capability.

An air operation would require careful planning. Its geographical limits, command arrangements and rules of engagement would have to be established, along with protection for aircraft and supporting facilities.

Russian aircraft operating outside Ukrainian airspace and weapons launched from Russian territory would present difficult questions. A defensive purpose does not make an air-defence mission automatically safe.

European pilots might find themselves fighting Russian forces, and Russia might retaliate. The Kremlin has warned that foreign forces must accept being treated as legitimate targets. I accept that possibility. I would not allow it to become an automatic veto over a mission intended to protect people already under attack.

From the beginning, European pilots would have standing operating procedures authorising them to attack without warning when threatened by Russian aircraft. Their commanders would have considered the requirements of international law before the operation began. The Kremlin’s reactions would be met with silence in words, while European action continued until the last Russian soldier had left Ukraine.

NATO’s intervention in Kosovo in 1999 lacked Security Council authorisation and remains legally controversial.

Ukraine’s position is different. It is defending itself against an armed attack and may request assistance under the right of collective self-defence recognised in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. That does not settle every legal question arising from a particular operation, but it provides a fundamentally different basis for military assistance.

If Russia attacked civilians in European countries, the situation would become more dangerous still. The coalition would have to be ready to respond immediately, including with air power, alongside its obligations under collective-defence arrangements.

It could not assume that all ground forces would be in place before such a response became necessary.

Europe would have to prepare for these possibilities before beginning the operation. A strategy that depends upon Russia behaving as we hope is not a strategy.

What Ukraine brings to the coalition

Ukraine is not a helpless country waiting to be rescued by European armies. Its soldiers have spent years developing methods of reconnaissance, targeting, drone warfare and decentralised decision-making that European armies are now studying.

Ukrainian commanders understand Russian military behaviour through experience that cannot be reproduced in peacetime exercises.

A European intervention would combine Europe’s resources and capabilities with an army that has already demonstrated its ability and willingness to resist Russia. Europe possesses aircraft, industrial resources, training facilities and military capabilities that Ukraine needs.

Ukraine possesses battlefield knowledge and experience that Europe needs. The relationship would be reciprocal, and the Ukrainian army would continue the land war.

I do not assume that this combination would produce a rapid Russian withdrawal. Russia might continue fighting despite the increased costs, and European participation could create new operational difficulties.

The purpose would be to change the conditions under which Moscow decides whether continuing the war remains worthwhile.

For too long, European discussions have concentrated on what Russia might do if Europe became more directly involved. I want us also to consider what Russia would be able to do if European military capabilities were employed in a coordinated effort with Ukraine.

No negotiations before withdrawal

The objective is to end Russia’s military occupation of Ukraine. I would make Russian withdrawal from internationally recognised Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, the condition for negotiations on a final settlement.

Military communication, humanitarian arrangements and prisoner exchanges could continue, as could discussions intended to reduce the danger of unintended escalation.

But I would not offer territorial concessions in exchange for promises that Russia would refrain from another invasion. Russia has already demonstrated how little protection such promises provide without credible means of enforcement. A signed document cannot stop an army.

I would therefore favour maintaining an appropriate European military presence in Ukraine after Russian withdrawal, with Ukraine’s consent, to make renewed aggression more difficult and costly.

Its size, composition and duration would reflect the military circumstances and require agreement between the participating governments and the Ukrainian authorities.

I place greater confidence in a credible capacity to prevent renewed aggression than in Russian assurances that it will not occur. The broken assurances of the Budapest Memorandum should remain clearly in our memory.

Diplomacy would remain necessary. Russia and Ukraine would still have difficult questions to address. But negotiations on a final settlement would take place after the occupation had ended, rather than determining how much occupied territory Russia might retain.

Who dares wins

The British Special Air Service has a motto:

Who Dares Wins.

The underlying idea is older than the unit and appears in other languages, including the German Wer wagt, gewinnt. Like the injunction to prepare for war in order to secure peace, it expresses a principle that long predates its familiar wording.

I understand it as a call for courage informed by judgement. Courage without judgement can be disastrous, especially when governments are responsible for soldiers’ and civilians’ lives. But judgement without a willingness to accept risk can become another form of paralysis.

Europe has spent years discussing how to avoid direct involvement in Russia’s war. Ukraine has continued fighting, European military expenditure has increased, and the possibility of a wider confrontation has remained. I believe Europe should now examine a strategy that brings its military strength directly to bear.

It would begin quietly, with substantial preparations along the eastern flank. It would establish the ability to defend European territory before extending protection to Ukrainian civilians.

It would make European military capability unmistakable, accept that Russia might retaliate and prepare accordingly. Its political objective would remain clear:

Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, followed by negotiations and a military presence capable of deterring another invasion.

I do not know for certain whether Russia would retreat. Nor can I guarantee that the confrontation would remain limited. Readers are entitled to examine those uncertainties. But they should examine the strategy as a whole, including the preparations intended to make Russian retaliation less attractive and the consequences of allowing the present war to continue.

The European soldier knows that fighting may cost him his life. His political leaders know that too. Their responsibility is to compare the dangers of military action with the consequences of allowing the war to continue and possibly spread.

Europe may still have the opportunity to prevent a much larger war. That opportunity will not necessarily remain available.

Postponing payment is not the same as reducing the cost.

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The question is no longer simply how Europe can avoid a direct confrontation with Russia. It is whether continued avoidance will make a larger confrontation more likely.

That question deserves a serious European debate.

If you value independent analysis that examines uncomfortable choices rather than offering reassuring answers, you are welcome to subscribe.

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy

Power Without War

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

For readers who wish to explore the arguments behind this essay, I recommend the following:

Jens Stoltenberg — NATO and the Cost of Earlier Restraint (2024)

In September 2024, the former NATO Secretary General reflected on whether stronger military assistance to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in 2014 might have prevented the full-scale invasion in 2022. His remarks raise a question central to this essay: can restraint today increase the danger of war tomorrow?

Read Stoltenberg’s remarks — NATO, 19 September 2024

United Nations — Charter of the United Nations, Article 51

Article 51 recognises the right of individual and collective self-defence following an armed attack. It provides the legal starting point for considering European military assistance to Ukraine at the Ukrainian government’s request.

Read the UN Charter — United Nations

NATO — The North Atlantic Treaty (1949)

The treaty provides essential context for understanding both NATO’s collective-defence obligations and the distinction between action by NATO as an organisation and military cooperation among individual European countries.

Read the North Atlantic Treaty — NATO

Budapest Memorandum — Security Assurances for Ukraine (1994)

The memorandum records the security assurances given to Ukraine when it relinquished the nuclear weapons inherited after the Soviet Union’s dissolution. Russia’s subsequent aggression illustrates why political assurances cannot substitute for credible means of defence.

Read the Budapest Memorandum — United Nations Digital Library

Reflection

Europe has spent years discussing the dangers of confronting Russia. Those dangers are real, and I do not dismiss them.

But every decision to avoid a risk is also a decision to accept other risks.

Russia has demonstrated that it understands military power, political hesitation and the advantages of allowing its opponents to disagree. Europe has considerable military resources, yet it has often treated the possibility of using them as a greater danger than the consequences of leaving them unused.

My proposed strategy rests on a different calculation.

A European coalition should begin deploying the forces it already possesses while strengthening them. It should make its military capabilities visible without explaining its intentions to Moscow. It should be prepared to protect Ukrainian civilians and to accept the consequences of doing so.

The purpose is not to threaten Russia with words. It is to change the choices available to the Kremlin.

Would Russia be more dangerous if Europe demonstrated that it was prepared to fight, or has Europe made Russia more dangerous by repeatedly demonstrating its reluctance to do so?

That is the question I would leave with the reader.

Final Word

Europe does not have to choose between reckless military intervention and indefinite restraint.

It has to decide whether the risks of acting now are greater than the risks of allowing Russia to continue its war.

I have proposed a strategy that begins with military deployment, not diplomatic warnings. European forces would assemble while their capabilities were strengthened. Their readiness would be visible. Their political intentions would not become the subject of endless exchanges with Moscow.

The strategy would require courage, discipline and political responsibility. It would also require the willingness to revise military plans as circumstances changed without abandoning the objective.

I cannot promise that Russia would retreat. Nor can I promise that European soldiers would not die.

But the absence of guarantees is not a reason to abandon judgement.

Si vis pacem, para bellum.

Who Dares Wins.

The two principles belong together. Preparation without the willingness to act is insufficient. Courage without preparation is irresponsible.

Europe may still have the opportunity to prevent a much larger war.

Postponing payment is not the same as reducing the cost.

oo0oo

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I do not repeat what others have already written well. I publish when I think there is something new to understand.

That is why I normally write only on Mondays and Thursdays. The pauses are deliberate: they give events, evidence and arguments time to mature.

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Like many other contributors, I use AI. Since English isn’t my native language, I use ChatGPT to help tighten the British English and catch errors, while keeping my own voice and argument.. I also use AI to find sources and for source verification. I rarely face criticism for this, but sometimes I do.