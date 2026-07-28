The War Against Civilians

Essays about attacks on civilians, the pressure behind them, and what repeated destruction is meant to achieve

Civilians are often described as being caught in war.

Sometimes that is true.

But there are moments when civilians are not merely caught between military forces. They become part of the pressure itself.

Homes lose electricity. Hospitals are struck. Rescue crews work under threat. Air-defence shortages leave cities exposed. A family goes to bed knowing that the next missile may arrive before the next warning.

This part of the publication follows that side of the war.

Not only what was destroyed, but what repeated attacks are meant to do to the people who remain.

Air attacks

Missiles and drones do more than damage buildings.

They force people underground. They interrupt sleep. They close schools. They damage power, heating and water. They make ordinary movement uncertain.

When air defence becomes scarce, the effect is not only military.

It changes civilian life.

Begin with:

One Interceptor for Twenty-Seven Missiles: How Kyiv’s Air Defence Ran Dry

Nine Dead, Sixty-Eight Missiles — And a Phone Call That Changed Nothing

One of Russia’s Largest Air Attacks Yet - But Crimea Remains the Real Story

Punishment and pressure

Attacks on civilians can also be used to apply pressure when military progress becomes difficult.

That pressure can take many forms: destroying power, damaging housing, making evacuation harder, forcing governments to spend scarce resources on protection and repair, and making people feel that nowhere is entirely safe.

That does not mean every civilian casualty proves deliberate targeting.

But repeated patterns matter.

Begin with:

Ukraine Forces Putin From Conquest to Punishment

The River Divides Them. The War Traps Them on Both Sides

Moscow Wanted Fear. Kyiv Heard Confession.

Putin Calls It Retaliation. Ukrainians Hear the Same Missiles Again

The individual

War is usually described in plural.

Cities. Populations. Casualties. Refugees.

But violence is always experienced in the singular.

A person loses a home. A child learns the sound of an incoming drone. A family waits outside an operating theatre. Somebody searches a list of names after a strike.

That is why the human scale matters.

Begin with:

Russia’s War Is Also a War Against the Individual

Russia Burned More Than Cities

When protection becomes scarce

Civilian protection depends on more than courage.

It depends on interceptors, radar, electricity, functioning hospitals, emergency crews, transport and the ability to repair what was damaged yesterday before something else is hit tomorrow.

When those resources become scarce, civilian vulnerability grows even if the front line does not move.

That is one reason air defence belongs not only in military analysis, but in any serious account of civilian life.

Continue with:

One Interceptor for Twenty-Seven Missiles: How Kyiv’s Air Defence Ran Dry

Aid Stops in Lviv While Donbas Waits

What belongs here

An article belongs here when its main question is what war does to civilians directly.

Who is exposed?

What is attacked?

What protection is missing?

What happens after the strike?

How does repeated danger change ordinary life?

And when does civilian suffering become part of the strategy rather than merely a consequence of it?

Those are the questions this page follows.

Continue reading

For everyday life close to the battlefield:

Life at the Front

For medics, volunteers and those who keep others alive:

Medics, Volunteers and Survival

For occupation, identity and memory:

Identity, Occupation and Memory

For the wider reading paths:

Start Here

Archive