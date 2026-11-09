Reading time: Approximately 6 minutes

Source and credit: Based principally on the Ukrainian National Guard’s account of Oleksandra Davydenko, published on 15 April 2026, and Roman Sheremeta’s Heroes of Ukraine profile of 24 October 2026. The detailed account of the fighting is drawn from Davydenko’s testimony as reported by the National Guard; not every battlefield detail has been independently verified.

A note on how I publish

I do not try to repeat what other writers have already said well. I write when I think there is something additional to understand.

That is also why I normally publish only on Mondays and Thursdays. The pauses are deliberate. They give time for events, evidence and arguments to mature before I ask readers for their attention again.

The responsibility that remained

When Russian soldiers called for Oleksandra Davydenko to surrender, she was trapped beneath the remains of a Ukrainian defensive position near Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. She had been wounded, suffered repeated concussions and breathed in gas from what the Ukrainian National Guard described as a grenade containing a chemical substance.

Two soldiers lay injured beside her. Their shelter had collapsed, communication with their unit was lost, and there was little water left.

Davydenko had been in command of their position. The Russian soldiers knew her callsign, Vyrva, and shouted it as they demanded her surrender.

She refused. Not because she believed herself invulnerable, or because she expected someone to reward her courage, but because the two men beside her would probably not survive without her help.

She had brought them to that position. She believed she had to bring them out.

There are moments when the meaning of leadership becomes extraordinarily simple. Rank, orders and military doctrine do not disappear, but something more immediate takes precedence: another person’s life has become your responsibility.

Davydenko’s story is about such a moment.

In short

Oleksandra Davydenko received Ukraine’s highest honour for actions that saved two wounded soldiers. Her subsequent work with unmanned systems may help give others a safer way home.

Oleksandra Davydenko became the first woman serving in Ukraine’s National Guard to receive the country’s highest honour in March 2026. Her recognition followed extraordinary actions during a Russian assault a year earlier, when she helped two wounded soldiers survive two days beneath a destroyed position. But her story reaches beyond battlefield heroism. It is also about a journalist who became an infantry soldier, the difficulties she faced in being allowed to serve in combat, and the possibility that her experience may now help Ukraine find safer ways of rescuing wounded people.

The woman before the soldier

Oleksandra Davydenko was born in Zaporizhzhia in 1988 and grew up largely in the care of her grandmother. In a village in the Zaporizhzhia region, she learned the practical demands of tending animals, working in a large garden and taking responsibility for daily tasks.

She also learned about Ukraine through songs, stories, poetry and books. The village library became an important part of her education.

Years later, she studied journalism and worked in broadcasting, first on radio and then in television. Her subjects included Ukrainian culture, literature, artists and public life.

That part of her biography deserves attention. Before she carried a weapon, she worked with words, memory and the cultural identity of a country whose very existence Russia would later attempt to subordinate.

It would be tempting to describe this as preparation for the battlefield. But that would impose a meaning on her earlier life that it did not necessarily have. She was a journalist doing the work of a journalist. Her subsequent military service was another decision, taken under very different circumstances.

She joined the National Guard in 2020, two years before Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

When the invasion began, she wanted to serve in a combat unit. According to her account, she spent two years seeking a transfer. Women were still encountering resistance when they sought certain front-line assignments, and she found herself having to demonstrate that she was prepared to accept both the responsibilities and the dangers of combat service.

In the summer of 2024, she joined the Svoboda Battalion of the Rubizh Brigade. Her first deployment to a fighting position lasted forty-one days. She subsequently became a senior machine gunner.

Her callsign, Vyrva, means crater. It came from something she exclaimed after observing the enormous hole left by a Russian bombardment.

The name would become familiar to the Russian soldiers who eventually called for her surrender.

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Two days beneath the ground

On 12 March 2025, Davydenko was defending a position near Spirne with two men known by the callsigns Shustryi, a Ukrainian, and Piño, a Colombian serving alongside them.

According to the National Guard’s account, Russian assault troops attacked with grenades and drones. Both of Davydenko’s comrades were wounded, and she alternated between returning fire and administering first aid.

The attackers subsequently dropped a grenade said to contain a chemical agent. Davydenko attempted to prevent the gas from spreading through the shelter, but inhaled some of it herself.

Another explosion brought down the roof.

When she regained consciousness, the two men were unconscious. Piño was pinned beneath fallen timber and had suffered a serious leg injury. She freed him, immobilised the injured leg and gave him pain relief.

Later the Russians returned and called upon her to surrender. Another explosive attack followed, leaving her unconscious once more.

These details come from Davydenko’s own recollections, as published by the National Guard. The precise chemical substance used has not been independently established in the material available to us.

For two days, the three soldiers remained beneath the wreckage. They had little water and no contact with their headquarters. Davydenko continued checking her comrades’ condition and the weapons and ammunition available to defend them.

During the night of 13–14 March, she and Shustryi began clearing the blocked entrance.

The National Guard reports that she then fought off two Russian soldiers who fired on her as she emerged. She eventually re-established communication with her unit and helped both wounded men reach another Ukrainian position.

Both survived.

That is the event for which her country would later recognise her. But its moral significance is not measured by the number of soldiers she killed, or even by the extraordinary dangers she survived.

It lies in the relationship between the three people inside that ruined shelter.

Davydenko did not simply keep fighting. She continued to care for two people whose survival depended on her actions.

What a medal cannot restore

On 24 March 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Oleksandra Davydenko the title Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Gold Star. She became the first woman serving in the National Guard to receive that distinction.

The award was deserved. But recognition does not reverse what happened.

In the National Guard’s interview, Davydenko spoke about the physical and personal cost of her service. She acknowledged that her choices had consequences for her health and family life. Her marriage had ended, and her daughter was living with her father.

These are not details to be used as sentimental decorations around a military achievement. They tell us that a person’s courage can coexist with profound personal loss.

Nor should her refusal to surrender become a universal test of bravery. International humanitarian law protects soldiers who surrender and those who can no longer fight. No wounded soldier should be required to make the same choice in order to be considered honourable.

Davydenko’s decision belongs to the circumstances she faced, the responsibility she understood herself to carry and the two men beside her.

It is powerful precisely because it was her decision.

A country can honour its soldiers without pretending that sacrifice leaves them unchanged. Indeed, a serious understanding of military service demands that we recognise both the achievement and its price.

From saving wounded men to changing how they are rescued

There is one further development in Davydenko’s story that I find particularly meaningful.

Her subsequent military assignment took her into the National Guard’s unmanned systems organisation, where she hoped to contribute to the development of ground-based robotic vehicles.

Such vehicles can carry ammunition, water and medical supplies to dangerous positions. They can also help evacuate wounded soldiers without requiring other people to expose themselves to the same degree of danger.

This does not mean that machines can replace the judgement, loyalty or compassion of the people who use them. They cannot.

But they may change what those qualities can accomplish.

Davydenko knows what it means to have wounded comrades who cannot move, a position under attack and no safe way to reach help. Her experience is therefore not merely a memory of an exceptional act of courage. It may also provide practical knowledge about what future rescue equipment needs to do.

We often describe military innovation through the language of range, speed, accuracy and production. Yet a ground robot capable of bringing a wounded person out of danger may represent an equally important achievement.

It can give a commander another option where previously there were almost none.

The connection between Davydenko’s battlefield experience and her new assignment is more than a convenient narrative symmetry. It reflects a serious military question: how can the lessons of survival be converted into capabilities that allow more people to survive?

When experience becomes responsibility

Davydenko’s story belongs to the human history of this war. It also speaks to the quality of military leadership.

A commander does not cease to be responsible for subordinates when the plan fails. In a crisis, that responsibility may become more demanding because the familiar methods of control have broken down.

It is easy to discuss military leadership at the level of headquarters, doctrines and operational maps. It is harder to describe what leadership means when communications have failed, the shelter has collapsed and the only people left to help are themselves wounded.

The choices made in those moments reveal something that no organisation chart can capture.

But they should also make us question why soldiers so often have to depend on extraordinary personal courage to overcome dangers that better preparation, equipment or rescue capabilities might reduce.

There is no contradiction between honouring Davydenko and wanting fewer soldiers to face circumstances like hers.

The best tribute to courage is not to make courage an inexhaustible military resource.

It is to learn from it.

If this story changed how you see military leadership

If you found this account meaningful, please share it with someone who thinks about responsibility, military service or the human cost of Ukraine’s defence. You can also subscribe to receive further essays examining the people behind the war and the choices that shape its course.

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Life at the Front

Identity, Occupation and Memory

Leadership in Ukraine

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

Ukraine’s National Guard — Oleksandra Davydenko: “Survival Became My Comfort Zone”

15 April 2026. The principal first-person account of her background, combat service and subsequent assignment.

https://ngu.gov.ua/persha-zhinka-geroj-ukrayiny-ngu-starshyj-soldat-oleksandra-davydenko-moyeyu-zonoyu-komfortu-stalo-vyzhyvannya/

Office of the President of Ukraine — Decree No. 255/2026

24 March 2026. The official award of the title Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Gold Star.

https://www.president.gov.ua/documents/2552026-58953

Roman Sheremeta — Heroes of Ukraine: Oleksandra Davydenko

24 October 2026. An accessible English-language account of her experience.



Reflection

Davydenko’s experience invites us to reconsider the relationship between courage and responsibility. We tend to celebrate the person who acts when others cannot. But what happens after the extraordinary act has ended? Who assumes responsibility for the person who has survived it? And how do we ensure that lessons paid for in suffering become more than inspiring stories?

These questions matter to an army. They also matter to the society that sends people to war.

Final Word

Oleksandra Davydenko is now a Hero of Ukraine. Her country has recognised an act of courage that saved two human lives under extraordinary circumstances.

But I hope she will also be remembered for who she was before that battle and for what she may still contribute afterwards.

She was a young woman who learned the history of her country through books and stories, a journalist who gave Ukrainian culture a voice, and a soldier who insisted on carrying the responsibilities of combat service. Today, her experience may help develop machines that can bring other wounded soldiers to safety.

There is a continuity in that life, although its different chapters could hardly be more different.

Each concerns something that must not be abandoned: a people’s memory, a country’s independence, two wounded comrades.

We should honour her courage. We should also remember that the purpose of defending a country is to make possible the lives its people will lead when they no longer have to be heroes.

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