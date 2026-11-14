13. nov. 2026

Credit: Built on the Institute for the Study of War, the Ukrainian General Staff, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, War on the Rocks, Re:Russia, Janis Kluge and Grumpy’s Substack, The Russo-Ukraine War Brief, 12 November 2026.

If you are in a hurry, read “In short” below, then skip to “A Closing Word” at the end.

In short

Russia suffered its heaviest month of the war in October, with 54,400 soldiers killed or seriously wounded by Ukraine’s count, and lost ground for the second month running.

Its main effort at Dobropillya is aimed at a town that no longer opens any road to victory, because Ukraine’s operations near Lyman and Kupyansk broke the pincer it was meant to anchor.

Both armies now fight a logistics war inside a drone kill zone up to 30 kilometres deep, and Russia has just appointed a general to copy Ukraine’s answer, the ground robot.

Russian recruitment is falling while losses rise. Ukraine’s own weakness is infantry, with 200,000 soldiers absent without leave and a summer of political crisis over its defence leadership.

Unable to win in the trenches, Putin has shifted his theory of victory to the winter campaign against Ukraine’s power grid, and civilian casualties are 59 per cent higher than last year.

Introduction

For two months running, the Russian army has paid more for the war than at any time since February 2022, and it has walked backwards while doing so. In October, Ukraine’s General Staff counted 54,400 Russian soldiers killed or seriously wounded. That is the highest monthly figure of the full-scale invasion. In the same month, the Institute for the Study of War found that Russia lost 27 square kilometres more than it took.

Those two numbers do not prove that Russia is losing the war. They do show that the way Russia has fought it for three years no longer works. Russia has traded lives for ground at a falling rate, and it now trades them for nothing. This piece asks what that means at four levels. It looks at strategy, at tactics, at logistics and at the human cost on both sides of the line.

The answer is not comfortable for either side. Russia is bleeding faster than it can recruit. Ukraine is short of infantry, and its leadership spent the summer in a political crisis. Meanwhile the Kremlin has quietly moved its hope of victory away from the front and towards Ukraine’s power stations.

ISW’s October 2026 map of Russian and Ukrainian gains (from ISW’s assessment of 1 November; credit ISW).

For the second month in a row, the red patches on ISW’s map are smaller than the blue ones. Russia’s army suffered its heaviest month of the war in October and ended it with less of Ukraine than it began with. The map is the clearest answer to the Kremlin’s claim that its forces are advancing along the entire front.

Gerasimov claims 1,800 square kilometres the map cannot find

On 16 October, Putin visited a command post and heard his Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, report that Russian forces had seized more than 1,800 square kilometres since 1 September. ISW, which counts only what it can confirm from geolocated footage, found the opposite. By its count, Russia had suffered a net loss of 122 square kilometres over the same period. The gap is not a rounding error. It is the difference between a report written for one reader in the Kremlin and the ground itself.

This matters because Russian strategy has rested on a simple promise to Putin. Keep the pressure on everywhere, accept the losses, and Ukraine will crack. Officers who cannot deliver the result have learned to deliver the report instead. ISW notes that the Russian Ministry of Defence and Gerasimov together claimed 38 settlements in October. After 28 October the claims almost stopped. One prominent Russian military blogger offered three possible reasons. The cold weather made fighting harder, there had been a quiet revision of the front line, or the Ministry was reacting to accurate reports that its advance had slowed sharply.

For readers in law and governance, the pattern will feel familiar. When an institution rewards the report rather than the result, the report drifts away from reality. The longer that lasts, the more the leadership plans on a picture that does not exist. Russia’s command still has a formal target of taking Ukraine’s Fortress Belt by spring 2027. ISW calls the belief that it can restore manoeuvre warfare delusional.

The 41st Army keeps knocking on a door that opens onto nothing

At the tactical level, the war has become a contest of small groups and drones. Russia’s main effort is aimed at Dobropillya, a town north-west of Pokrovsk. Russian forces have attacked there about 30 times a day, more than on any other sector since August. To do it, Russia moved most of its 41st Combined Arms Army and about a third of its elite Rubikon drone forces into the area.

The brief from 12 November shows how this looks on the ground. Russian troops advanced in central Bilytske, south-east of the town, and carried out infiltration missions to the north and south-east. Ukrainian drones then struck the infiltrators. This is the typical pattern of 2026. Assault groups have shrunk from squads to pairs, and now increasingly to lone soldiers who try to slip through the gaps under drone cover. Russian military bloggers say each assault soldier needs roughly a dozen drones in support.

Dobropillya and the area north-west of Pokrovsk (DeepState or ISW, candidates 3.1–3.4).

Russia has thrown most of an army and a third of its best drone units at this small mining town. If it falls, the road behind it leads nowhere decisive, because the pincer it was meant to anchor has already been broken in the north. Dobropillya shows a command that keeps attacking because it has stopped asking why.

The deeper problem for Moscow is that Dobropillya no longer leads anywhere. It was meant to be the western anchor of a wide pincer around the Fortress Belt, the chain of fortified cities from Sloviansk through Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka to Kostiantynivka. The northern arm of that pincer was supposed to come through Lyman. That arm no longer exists. Russian attacks towards Sloviansk fell from about 14 a day in August to about 3 a day in October, and attacks towards Kramatorsk almost stopped. Taking Dobropillya would cost Russia a great deal and give it a town, but not an operation.

Kostiantynivka is the one place where Russia has made real inroads into the belt itself. ISW assesses that Russian forces have advanced into about a third of the town. Even there, Russian troops have tried to push on towards Druzhkivka without finishing the job, which has left their southern flank open to Ukrainian counter-attacks.

The Fortress Belt from Sloviansk to Kostiantynivka

Four cities, fifty kilometres, twelve years of fortification. This chain has held Russia back since 2014, and Moscow now hopes to take it by spring 2027. Its own attack rates against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk tell a different story.

Ukrainian troops close a fifteen-kilometre pipe under Kupyansk

The reason the northern pincer collapsed has a name. Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi broke the Russian salient north of Lyman during the late summer and autumn. Further north, Operation Veles solved one of the strangest problems of the war. Since at least September 2025, Russian soldiers had crawled into Kupyansk through an underground pipeline. Ukrainian forces cleared more than 15 kilometres of it and cut the route.

The effect spread well beyond one town. Russia moved parts of its 1st Guards Tank Army from Kupyansk to Lyman after Ukrainian counter-attacks had badly worn down its 20th and 25th Combined Arms Armies. The Western Group of Forces is now stretched thin from Kupyansk to Lyman. In the south, President Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken more than 800 square kilometres in the Oleksandrivka direction this year. Russia’s only real gains in October came in Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, where it is pressing on Huliaipole and near Orikhiv.

This is not a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the 2023 sense. There are no armoured columns. It is a series of local operations that exploit Russian exhaustion, and it has already changed the shape of the Russian plan.

Map slot 4 — Kupyansk, the Oskil river and Lyman (candidates 4.1–4.3). Caption: For a year Russian soldiers crawled into Kupyansk through a gas pipe. Ukraine closed fifteen kilometres of it, and the effect rippled south to Lyman, where Russia had to borrow a tank army to plug the gap. A single tunnel helped decide the northern half of the autumn campaign.

Russia appoints a general to drive supplies through a thirty-kilometre graveyard

Logistics is where the drone war bites hardest. The band along the front in which anything that moves can be seen and struck is now 15 to 30 kilometres deep in places. On 6 November, Putin made the Russian army’s chief of logistics a deputy minister of defence. The new man, Colonel General Valery Solodchuk, named his first priority two days later. He wants unmanned systems to carry supplies through what he called a 30-kilometre kill zone.

That is a remarkable admission. Russia is copying the Ukrainian answer to a problem that Ukraine had to solve first. By 20 August, Ukrainian ground robots had carried out more than 100,000 front-line missions. That is roughly one sortie every three and a half minutes, day and night. Defence officials have set the goal of moving all front-line logistics onto robots. The reason is human. Some Ukrainian soldiers have had to walk up to 25 kilometres to reach or leave their positions, and on the busiest sectors a rotation can take days on foot.

Ukraine is also reaching deeper into Russia’s own supply lines. On 8 November, a strike damaged a bridge over the Mius river on the M-14 highway in Rostov Oblast. That road links Rostov with occupied southern Ukraine and Crimea. A Russian military blogger complained that Ukraine keeps widening the geography of its interdiction campaign. Fog and winter will help Russian infiltration, because drones see less. They will not help Russian trucks.

The M-14 highway from Rostov to occupied southern Ukraine and Crimea.

This road carries the war to Crimea and the southern front. On 8 November a Ukrainian strike damaged its bridge over the Mius, deep inside Russia. Russian bloggers now complain that nowhere on their supply map is safe.

AUkrainian ground robot on a supply run .

More than 100,000 missions by August, one every three and a half minutes. Each run is a soldier who did not have to cross the kill zone on foot. Russia’s new logistics chief now wants to copy the idea.

Russian regions cut the price of a dead soldier

The human cost is where the numbers must be read with most care. Ukraine’s General Staff reports Russian losses as killed plus seriously wounded. It recorded 2,980 such losses on 8 November alone, and every day of November so far has exceeded 2,000. These figures cannot be verified independently. The trend, however, is confirmed from other directions. Mediazona and Meduza have confirmed more than 285,000 Russian military deaths by name and estimate over 350,000 registered deaths. Belarusian hacker groups claim Russian state statistics registered almost 441,000 dead servicemen up to August. ISW regards both counts as conservative.

The supply side is weakening. Economist Janis Kluge estimates that Russia signed about 29,000 contract soldiers a month in the first nine months of 2026, 10 per cent fewer than a year earlier. Signing bonuses grew by 43 per cent over the year to September, much more slowly than the year before. Regions are running out of money.

A Russian propagandist claimed this month that regional authorities had cut death benefits for families by between half and all of the promised amount. ISW also reports that Russia is filling a motor rifle regiment with African recruits who lack training and language skills.

The two sides of the ledger are not directly comparable, since many of the wounded return to duty. Even so, the direction is clear. Russia is consuming men faster than its money can buy new ones, and the poorest regions and the most vulnerable recruits pay first.

Ukraine counts 200,000 soldiers who walked away

Ukraine’s human cost is harder to see, because Kyiv publishes no casualty figures. A CSIS study from January estimated that Ukraine had suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties by the end of 2025, of whom 100,000 to 140,000 were killed. The most telling number is a different one. In January, then defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that more than 200,000 soldiers were absent without leave. Units cannot rotate often enough, and exhaustion feeds both casualties and desertion.

Fedorov’s answer was a new contract system. It offered fixed terms, assault infantry pay of up to 460,000 hryvnias a month, a fast route back for soldiers who had gone absent, and gradual demobilisation of the longest-serving troops by the end of 2026. Then politics intervened. Zelensky dismissed Fedorov in July, thousands protested in Ukrainian cities, and within a week Zelensky replaced commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with the 43-year-old Mykhailo Drapatyi. Parliament approved Yevhenii Khmara as defence minister on 19 August. Readers of this publication have followed that story in earlier pieces.

The lesson is uncomfortable but important. Ukraine’s battlefield gains this autumn came while its civilian and military leadership was in open conflict. The new command has delivered. The question is whether the reforms that soldiers were promised will survive the change of minister, because promises to infantry who have served for four years are a matter of trust, not only of law.

Putin moves his offensive from the trench to the power station

This is the strategic turn of the autumn. As Russian gains on the ground slowed, ISW assesses that Putin’s theory of victory shifted. Russia now relies on its winter strike campaign against Ukraine’s energy system and cities to force Kyiv to give in. In the week from about 2 November, Ukraine’s energy minister counted 128 Russian strikes on energy and gas infrastructure. Most regions now have hourly rolling blackouts.

The civilian cost is rising with it. The UN monitoring mission recorded 2,570 civilians killed and 15,211 injured in the first nine months of 2026. That is 59 per cent more than in the same period last year. The war on the front line and the war on the grid are therefore one war. Russia attacks the grid because it can no longer win in the trenches. Ukraine defends the grid with the same interceptors and drones that it needs at the front. This week, Ukrainian interceptor drones could not reach the speed needed to catch Russian jet drones, because the Starshield satellite service was capped once again.

So where does the front stand? Russia still holds the initiative in a few places, above all at Dobropillya and Kostiantynivka, and it can still hurt Ukraine badly from the air. It has lost the ability to turn its losses into ground. Ukraine has the better tactics and the better logistics, but too few infantry and too little air defence. Winter will test both. The side that keeps its soldiers and its power stations working longest will reach the negotiating table in the stronger position.

CTA

You have just read this piece for free, as you can read everything I publish here. Members (paying subscribers) also receive something extra: once a week (Saturday), a short brief, one event read the way a lawyer reads it, with the sources I trust and the ones I do not.

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My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes

Russia Learns the Cost

Power, Institutions and Democracy”

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Suggestions for further reading

Institute for the Study of War, Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, 1 November 2026 (monthly territorial review)

Institute for the Study of War, Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, 8 and 9 November 2026 (casualty counts, logistics, cognitive warfare)

Lesia Bidochko, “Ukraine’s Ground Robots and the Economics of Survival”, War on the Rocks, 2 September 2026

Re:Russia, analysis of Russian contract recruitment and signing bonuses, October 2026

UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, monthly update on civilian harm, October 2026

For more on these themes, explore the archive sections “Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes”, “Russia Learns the Cost” and “Power, Institutions and Democracy” at hansboserup-archiv.netlify.app.

Reflection

Working through these sources, what struck me most was not any single number but the distance between two kinds of reporting. On one side stand Gerasimov’s 1,800 square kilometres. On the other stand analysts who count only what a camera can confirm. A war is also a contest between institutions that tell their leaders the truth and institutions that do not. The figures in this piece come largely from parties to the conflict, and I have tried to say so each time. Read them as trends rather than as verdicts. The trend, at least for now, runs against the side that relies on the flattering report.

A Closing Word

I chose no photographs of ruins for this piece. The destruction has not stopped, but readers have seen so much of it that the pictures risk ceasing to be seen at all. Maps ask something different of us. They ask why a line sits where it does, and what it has cost to keep it there.

What I take from this autumn is that a front line is also a record of institutions. On the Russian side it records a command that reports in order to please. On the Ukrainian side it records soldiers who held their ground while their leaders quarrelled, and who are still owed the reforms they were promised. As a lawyer I would put it simply. The promises a state makes to those who carry the greatest risk are the ones it can least afford to break.

Winter will now do its work on both armies, and on every Ukrainian household that sits in the dark for hours each day. I will keep following it here as carefully as I can, and I am grateful that you follow it with me.

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