Estimated reading time: 9–10 minutes

2 November 2026

If you are in a hurry, you should skip to the bottom of the article, to “Reflection and Final Word”

The Petrol Station

On Sunday, 1 November, the authorities in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region announced new rules for buying petrol.

Drivers could purchase no more than forty litres at a time. Filling spare containers was prohibited. An odd-and-even registration-number arrangement was being enforced, and restrictions were introduced to prevent petrol from leaving the region.

Diesel remained exempt from the general limit. The authorities insisted that fuel supplies were stable.

The announcement followed a Ukrainian drone attack on the Lukoil refinery at Kstovo, one of Russia’s largest.

It was the third successive night on which a major Russian refinery had been attacked. Novokuibyshevsk had been struck on 30 October, followed by an installation at Ufa on 31 October. Then came Kstovo.

The three refinery complexes represent a substantial share of Russia’s installed refining capacity. That does not mean that the same proportion of production has been lost. We do not yet know how much processing equipment has been disabled or how long repairs will take.

But the restrictions at the petrol stations tell us something that satellite photographs of burning industrial buildings cannot.

The consequences have begun to reach ordinary Russian motorists.

Russia still has oil. It still has refineries, pipelines, storage facilities and an extensive distribution network. Yet in one region, the authorities have had to decide who may buy petrol, how much they may buy, and under what conditions.

A country may possess a resource without being able to use it as freely as before.

That distinction is becoming increasingly important to understanding this war.

The Difference Between Possessing Power and Using It

Russia entered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine with considerable advantages.

It had a much larger population, a substantial defence industry, extensive energy resources, established military stockpiles and the ability to draw on years of accumulated equipment.

Those advantages have not disappeared.

Russia can still recruit soldiers, manufacture missiles, launch large aerial attacks and finance a prolonged war. It continues to occupy substantial parts of Ukraine, and its forces remain capable of inflicting enormous destruction.

But military and economic resources are not the same as freedom of action.

A government may have the means to launch an attack, but not the means to achieve its political objective. It may have the equipment to defend an industrial facility, but not enough to defend every facility that has become vulnerable. It may have commodities to export, but find that the routes available to its customers have become longer, riskier or more expensive.

The resource remains. The choices become narrower.

This is not a prediction of Russian collapse. It is an attempt to understand a change that may be taking place beneath the daily reports of attacks, casualties and territorial movements.

The question is no longer simply how much Russia possesses.

It is how much of what Russia possesses can still be used for the purposes Moscow chooses.

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An Army That Keeps Fighting Without Moving Forward

October provides an unusually revealing example.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces gained or consolidated control over approximately 140 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory during the month. They lost control of approximately 167 square kilometres.

The resulting net loss was about 27 square kilometres.

For the second consecutive month, ISW recorded a negative Russian territorial balance.

Twenty-seven square kilometres is a small area in a country the size of Ukraine. It would be absurd to describe this as the collapse of the Russian front. Moscow continues to hold territory, and its forces continue to attack.

What makes the figure significant is what Russia spent during the month.

Ukraine’s General Staff estimates that Russian forces suffered 54,400 personnel losses in October, its highest monthly figure since the full-scale invasion began. The estimate includes killed and wounded personnel and cannot be treated as an independently verified count.

Even allowing for the uncertainty of wartime figures, the combination deserves attention.

Russia continued to commit substantial manpower while failing, on ISW’s measure, to increase the territory under its control.

The daily reports tell a similar, though not identical, story. Several indicators of Russian offensive activity, including reported air strikes and artillery bombardments, declined from September to October.

There are possible explanations other than exhaustion. Weather, tactical adjustments, temporary regrouping, improved Ukrainian defences and changes in reporting may all contribute.

A pause in offensive activity is not necessarily a permanent loss of initiative.

Nevertheless, the relationship between effort and result has become more important than either figure in isolation.

A military advantage matters because of what it enables an army to accomplish. If the expenditure of men, ammunition and equipment produces diminishing results, the advantage may remain substantial on paper while becoming less useful in practice.

Russia can still attack.

Whether it can continue converting those attacks into politically meaningful results is a different question.

When a Large Country Becomes Difficult to Defend

Geography has traditionally been one of Russia’s greatest military advantages.

Distance gives an army room to retreat, reserves space in which to regroup, and creates difficulties for an enemy attempting to reach important centres of production.

Yet geography also imposes obligations.

Russia’s refineries, military airfields, ammunition factories, railway junctions and energy installations are spread across an enormous territory.

A country with many valuable installations has many things it must protect.

Ukraine has gradually developed the capacity to strike deeper into Russia. Some attacks have been directed against refineries and fuel infrastructure. Others have targeted airfields, military production and equipment used to support Russian operations.

Not every attack succeeds. Not every reported fire results in lasting damage. Russia continues to intercept large numbers of Ukrainian drones, and its repair capabilities should not be underestimated.

But Moscow cannot treat every exposed installation as equally important.

Protecting one location may require air-defence equipment, personnel and surveillance resources that could otherwise have been deployed elsewhere.

Defending an airfield may become more expensive. Protecting a refinery may require additional equipment. Repairing a damaged production unit may consume scarce components, skilled labour and time.

Ukraine does not need to destroy every Russian installation for these choices to become difficult.

It needs to make enough of them vulnerable that protecting the remainder becomes a more demanding task.

The strategic effect may therefore be greater than the physical damage caused by any single strike.

The defender must consider the whole country. The attacker can select where to impose the next problem.

This is one reason the return of Ukrainian refinery attacks matters.

It obliges Russia to decide how much of its military and industrial capacity must be diverted towards protecting the economic assets that help sustain the war.

Russia’s Wheat Takes the Long Way Round

The same problem is emerging in a rather different setting.

At the beginning of November, the Financial Times reported that Russia was testing grain exports through Murmansk, on the Arctic coast.

A shipment of approximately 29,500 tonnes of wheat was being prepared for North Africa.

Ordinarily, Russia’s southern ports offer a much more direct route to such customers. But Ukrainian attacks and growing risks to shipping in the Black Sea have disrupted established trade patterns.

According to the figures cited by the Financial Times, Russian wheat exports between July and September were 38 per cent lower than during the same period a year earlier, despite a stronger harvest.

Several factors can influence exports, including prices, logistics and the timing of sales. The decline cannot simply be attributed in full to Ukrainian attacks.

Nor has Ukraine closed the Black Sea to Russian shipping.

But Russia’s decision to test a much longer route is significant.

Russia still has wheat. It still has customers. It still has ports and ships.

Yet some of the routes connecting those resources to their markets have become less attractive.

A shipment through Murmansk may still be commercially possible. But longer transport distances, additional handling and pressure on railway capacity create costs.

Those costs are borne somewhere: by exporters, farmers, transport companies or customers.

What looks like a change in shipping arrangements is also a change in economic freedom of action.

The ability to sell something is not identical to the ability to sell it where, when and at the cost one would prefer.

This is what we have already observed around Crimea.

Russia still has roads and transport links. But the existence of a route tells us less than it once did about its military or economic usefulness.

A route can remain open while becoming increasingly costly to rely upon.

The Price Is Also Appearing in the Banks

There is another development worth watching, although it requires particular caution.

On 28 October, The Moscow Times, citing Sberbank’s financial statements, reported that defaulted assets at Russia’s largest bank had increased by almost 20 per cent during the first nine months of 2026, reaching approximately 2.7 trillion roubles.

That does not mean that 20 per cent of the bank’s entire loan portfolio is in default.

The distinction matters.

The figures nevertheless point to growing financial pressure on parts of the Russian economy, particularly businesses exposed to high borrowing costs and weak demand.

Russia’s banking industry remains profitable. Its state retains powerful financial instruments, and its economy has repeatedly demonstrated a capacity to adapt to sanctions and wartime conditions.

We should therefore be cautious about confident predictions of an imminent financial collapse.

But the growing cost of the war has consequences even if no collapse occurs.

Money directed towards military production cannot simultaneously finance every civilian investment. Skilled workers employed in one industry are unavailable to another. High borrowing costs can discourage investment. Companies facing uncertainty may delay expansion or seek government assistance.

None of these choices necessarily brings an economy to a halt.

Together, however, they can reduce the range of choices available to businesses, households and the state.

The Russian government may continue financing the war while finding it increasingly difficult to finance other ambitions.

That would be a change in the character of Russian power, even if aggregate production remained substantial.

The War Russia Can Still Bring to Ukraine

There is an essential qualification to all this.

Russia’s difficulties on the ground and its growing defensive obligations do not mean that Ukraine is becoming safer.

Quite the opposite may be true during the coming winter.

In an assessment published on 1 November, missile specialist Fabian Hoffmann and journalist Anastasiia Lapatina examined Russia’s capacity to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the winter of 2026–27.

Their estimate suggests that Ukraine could face roughly 130 to 190 Russian ballistic missile projectiles per month over the next four months, depending on production, stockpiles and possible North Korean contributions.

It is a forecast, not a count of weapons already committed.

Russia can also launch cruise missiles and large numbers of long-range attack drones. Its ability to inflict damage on Ukraine’s power stations, heating networks and other civilian infrastructure remains formidable.

Ukraine, meanwhile, faces a serious shortage of ballistic missile interceptors.

The United States has approved a possible sale of 500 additional Patriot missiles, but the expected delivery timetable extends into the 2030s.

An approval for future production will not, by itself, defend a Ukrainian apartment building this winter.

This is the uncomfortable reality that must accompany any discussion of Russia’s diminishing options.

A country can become less capable of conquering territory while remaining fully capable of inflicting terrible suffering.

Indeed, the two developments may occur simultaneously.

If Russia cannot obtain its preferred political outcome through advances on the battlefield, it may continue attempting to impose costs through other means. That possibility deserves close examination, although simultaneous changes in military activity do not by themselves prove a deliberate change of strategy.

The people living through repeated electricity and water cuts in Dnipro, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities have little reason to celebrate an adverse Russian territorial balance if the attacks on their homes and essential services continue.

Russia may have fewer options for achieving victory.

Ukraine may still face an exceptionally dangerous winter.

Both propositions can be true.

What Moscow Can No Longer Assume

The central difficulty for Moscow may be that several assumptions which once supported its strategy have become less reliable.

Russia could assume that its larger population would allow it to sustain greater military losses.

It could assume that its industrial depth would protect important facilities from Ukrainian attack.

It could assume that its geographical size would make its economy difficult to disrupt.

It could assume that time would gradually exhaust Ukraine’s military and political resistance.

Some of those advantages still exist.

But Ukraine has been changing the costs attached to them.

Russian manpower remains substantial, yet its use has not recently produced corresponding territorial gains.

Russia’s oil and refining industries remain enormous, yet protecting and repairing them requires more effort.

Its agricultural exports remain important, yet parts of the transport network face new risks and costs.

Its industrial and financial resources remain considerable, yet their use is increasingly shaped by the demands of a prolonged war.

None of this proves that time has stopped working in Russia’s favour.

It does mean that time cannot be treated as a free strategic advantage.

Every additional month allows Russia to recruit, manufacture and adapt.

Every additional month also allows Ukraine to develop new weapons, identify new vulnerabilities and impose further costs.

The question is what each side can do with the time it has bought.

The pressure is now reaching the military’s own payment arrangements. In late October, Russia’s Defence Ministry proposed moving December salary payments for military personnel not fighting in Ukraine into January, ending a practice maintained for at least eighteen years. The soldiers at the front would continue to receive their money before the New Year.

Elsewhere, regional governments have been cutting or postponing payments to the families of soldiers killed in the war. In Saratov, the regional compensation was reduced from one million roubles to just 100,000.

Russia has not run out of money to fight. But the choices it must make about distributing that money are becoming increasingly visible. The Kremlin can still give the war priority. What it cannot do is prevent that priority from imposing costs elsewhere in Russian society.

The Choices That Remain

It would be easy to look at these developments and announce that Russia is approaching defeat.

The evidence does not yet justify that conclusion.

Russia retains the ability to continue the war. Its armed forces still control large areas of Ukrainian territory. Its defence industry continues to operate, and its leadership can make decisions that impose extraordinary costs on its own population as well as on Ukraine.

The Kremlin may also decide that maintaining the war is more important than preserving civilian prosperity or avoiding economic deterioration.

That possibility must be taken seriously.

But the opposite mistake is equally important to avoid.

Russia’s remaining resources do not guarantee that it can achieve its objectives.

There is a difference between continuing a war and winning it. There is a difference between possessing military strength and converting that strength into a political result. And there is a difference between having resources available and retaining the freedom to decide how they will be used.

That final distinction may be the most revealing.

A state that must devote increasing resources to defending its refineries, repairing its infrastructure, replacing military losses and maintaining costly export routes has less freedom to employ those resources elsewhere.

Its government still makes decisions.

But it makes them under constraints that are partly the consequence of decisions already taken.

Putin began this war believing that military power would expand Russia’s options.

The longer it continues, the more important it becomes to ask whether the exercise of that power has instead narrowed them.

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My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Russia Learns the Cost

Russia Can No Longer Hide

Energy, Oil and Logistics

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

Reflection

Wars are often measured in territory, casualties and equipment. Those measures remain indispensable, but they do not tell us everything about the changing balance of power.

A country may continue fighting long after its ability to determine the outcome has declined. Another may suffer terribly while gradually acquiring new ways to influence the conflict.

The essential question is not simply who has more resources.

It is who can still choose how to use them, and whose choices increasingly depend on what the other side does next.

Russia remains powerful. Ukraine remains vulnerable. Neither fact cancels the other.

Understanding how their freedom of action changes may tell us more about the future of this war than any single month’s territorial balance.

Final Word

Russia’s problem is not that it has suddenly run out of soldiers, missiles, oil, money or industrial capacity.

It has not.

The more interesting possibility is that maintaining the war now requires Moscow to spend an increasing share of those resources preserving capabilities it once assumed were secure.

Ukrainian attacks do not have to destroy every refinery to change Russian decisions. Ukrainian soldiers do not have to liberate vast areas every month to impose costs on Russian advances. Russian exporters do not have to lose every route before alternative transport becomes expensive.

Each development changes what Russia must consider before acting.

None guarantees Ukrainian victory, and none removes the danger Russia still presents. The approaching winter may demonstrate that danger with terrible clarity.

But military power is valuable only insofar as it enables a country to accomplish something.

Russia still has considerable power.

What remains uncertain is how much freedom that power still gives it.

And that uncertainty may become more important than the number of weapons Moscow can count.

Tags:

Russia, Ukraine, Russia’s War, Military Strategy, Strategic Autonomy, Russian Economy, Energy Infrastructure, Freedom of Action

Post Note

Russia still has soldiers, missiles, oil, factories and money.

But possessing resources is not the same as being free to use them.

Ukraine is forcing Moscow to defend more, repair more and spend more — while its recent territorial gains have stalled.

My new article asks whether Russia’s greatest problem is not running out of resources, but losing the freedom to decide what to do with them.

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