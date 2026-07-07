Russia Learns the Cost

Articles about the military, economic, demographic and political price Russia increasingly pays for continuing the war

Wars are often measured by what they win.

Territory. Cities. Roads. Positions.

But there is another ledger.

How many men are required to take another village? How many vehicles are lost? How much fuel must be diverted? How many factories have to be protected? How much more does the state have to spend to produce less?

And what happens when the cost no longer remains somewhere far from Moscow?

This part of the publication follows that ledger.

Not because Russia is necessarily close to collapse, but because a country can continue fighting long after the price of doing so has begun to change what the war is worth.

Men

Russia has treated manpower as one of its great advantages.

It has more people than Ukraine and has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to spend lives for relatively small territorial gains.

But manpower is not inexhaustible.

Recruitment bonuses rise. Regions compete for men. Casualties accumulate unevenly. Families absorb losses. Veterans eventually return. Mobilisation becomes a political as well as a military question.

The cost of another soldier therefore changes over time.

Begin with:

Putin Is Running Out of Russians to Spend

The Bus Kept Stopping for More Men

The Army Cannot Afford the Men Who Live

The Recruitment Ledger That Could Write Tuva’s Declaration of Independence

Putin Is Preparing Russia for the Next Call-Up

Machines and attrition

A destroyed vehicle is not simply a number.

It has to be repaired or replaced. Spare parts have to exist. Crews have to be trained. Production lines have to keep working.

At first, large reserves can hide losses.

Over time, the question becomes different:

What remains available, and what quality does the replacement have?

Begin with:

Russia Loses Machines Faster Than It Finds Solutions

The Arithmetic of Attrition

Russia’s Offensive Is Losing Weight Before It Reaches the Front

Russia Runs Short Of What The War Consumes

Russia Is Paying More for Less

Fuel, logistics and movement

An army may possess tanks, artillery and missiles.

None of them matters much if fuel, ammunition and replacements cannot reach the right place at the right time.

Ukraine has increasingly tried to make Russia pay not only for what it loses at the front, but for the effort required to keep the front supplied.

That is where roads, depots, refineries and transport begin to enter the same ledger as casualties.

Begin with:

Russia Counts Metres While Ukraine Counts Trucks

The Logistics Crisis Gets Worse

The Bonfire of the Petrol Empire

When Denial Runs Out of Fuel

Putin Can Make the Opposition Disappear. He Cannot Make the Queue Disappear

Distance stops protecting Russia

Russia’s size has always been one of its strategic advantages.

Factories, airfields, depots and command centres could sit far behind the front.

Long-range Ukrainian strikes have begun to weaken that assumption.

Russia does not lose its geography.

It loses the ability to treat all of that geography as equally safe.

That forces new choices about air defence, dispersal, repair and protection.

Begin with:

Russia Still Has Depth. It No Longer Has Sanctuary

Russia’s Geography Is No Longer Protecting It

Ukraine Turns Distance Into Pressure

Ukraine Kept Returning Until Russia’s Safe Haven Disappeared

Russia’s Rear Is Becoming Part of the Battlefield – The Caspian Sea

Crimea stops being a prize

Crimea once looked like one of the clearest returns on Russia’s use of force.

It provided prestige, military bases, access to the Black Sea and a powerful domestic symbol.

But a prize can become expensive to hold.

Roads need protection. The Kerch Bridge needs repair. Air defence has to be committed. Ships move. Supply routes become vulnerable.

The peninsula can remain occupied while becoming more costly.

Begin with:

Crimea Stops Paying and Starts Costing

Crimea Moves from Occupation to Pressure

Russia Starts Thinning Crimea While Ukraine Increases the Cost

Putin Demands Answers as Crimea Slips Further Away

Ukraine Cuts The Roads, Russia Faces The Consequences

The war comes home

The Kremlin has tried to keep the war psychologically distant from much of Russia.

That becomes harder when fuel queues appear, airports close, factories burn, shelters become relevant and the consequences of the war enter ordinary life.

A strike does not have to cause enormous physical damage to have political meaning.

Sometimes what matters is that people discover that the war is no longer somewhere else.

Begin with:

The War Was Supposed to Stay Away From Moscow

The War Is Coming Home to the Kremlin

Russia Brings the War Home

Moscow Burns While Russians Ask Questions

Reality Entered Through the Roof

The War Russia Cannot Edit

Money and the future

Russia can spend more.

The harder question is what that spending produces.

War redirects labour, capital, technology and state attention towards immediate military needs. High spending can support production in the short term while making other parts of the economy weaker.

The cost therefore does not always appear as bankruptcy.

It can appear as a future that becomes narrower.

Begin with:

Russia Begins Consuming Its Future

Russia Chose Conquest and Lost Its Future

Russia’s Bankers Now Dream of Peace More Than Its Generals Do

Putin Is Buying Time. But Time Is Becoming More Expensive

Moscow Borrows an Army It Can No Longer Afford

Pressures begin to meet

Military losses, fuel shortages, recruitment problems, industrial strain and political control are often discussed separately.

Eventually they begin to affect one another.

More recruitment costs more money.

More attacks on infrastructure require more air defence.

More air defence around factories leaves something else less protected.

More spending on war competes with other needs.

That is when the cost of war becomes more than a collection of separate problems.

Begin with:

Russia’s Pressures Begin Feeding One Another

The Most Dangerous Russia May Be the One Discovering Its Limits

The Question Is Not Whether Putin Is Weak

Russia Is Starting to Feel the Shape of Exhaustion

Putin’s War Is Beginning to Consume Russia

What belongs here

An article belongs here when it shows a measurable or visible consequence of continuing the war.

More men required.

More money spent.

More equipment lost.

More territory requiring protection.

More infrastructure damaged.

More strain moved from the battlefield into Russian society.

The question is not whether Russia can continue fighting.

It is what Russia has to consume in order to continue.

Continue reading

For oil, logistics and infrastructure:

Energy, Oil and Logistics

For deep strikes and the shrinking value of distance:

Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes

For Crimea as an increasingly costly possession:

Crimea, the Land Corridor and the Kerch Bridge

For the wider reading paths:

Start Here

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