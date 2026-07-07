Russia Learns the Cost
Articles about the military, economic, demographic and political price Russia increasingly pays for continuing the war
Wars are often measured by what they win.
Territory. Cities. Roads. Positions.
But there is another ledger.
How many men are required to take another village? How many vehicles are lost? How much fuel must be diverted? How many factories have to be protected? How much more does the state have to spend to produce less?
And what happens when the cost no longer remains somewhere far from Moscow?
This part of the publication follows that ledger.
Not because Russia is necessarily close to collapse, but because a country can continue fighting long after the price of doing so has begun to change what the war is worth.
Men
Russia has treated manpower as one of its great advantages.
It has more people than Ukraine and has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to spend lives for relatively small territorial gains.
But manpower is not inexhaustible.
Recruitment bonuses rise. Regions compete for men. Casualties accumulate unevenly. Families absorb losses. Veterans eventually return. Mobilisation becomes a political as well as a military question.
The cost of another soldier therefore changes over time.
Begin with:
Putin Is Running Out of Russians to Spend
The Bus Kept Stopping for More Men
The Army Cannot Afford the Men Who Live
The Recruitment Ledger That Could Write Tuva’s Declaration of Independence
Putin Is Preparing Russia for the Next Call-Up
Machines and attrition
A destroyed vehicle is not simply a number.
It has to be repaired or replaced. Spare parts have to exist. Crews have to be trained. Production lines have to keep working.
At first, large reserves can hide losses.
Over time, the question becomes different:
What remains available, and what quality does the replacement have?
Begin with:
Russia Loses Machines Faster Than It Finds Solutions
Russia’s Offensive Is Losing Weight Before It Reaches the Front
Russia Runs Short Of What The War Consumes
Russia Is Paying More for Less
Fuel, logistics and movement
An army may possess tanks, artillery and missiles.
None of them matters much if fuel, ammunition and replacements cannot reach the right place at the right time.
Ukraine has increasingly tried to make Russia pay not only for what it loses at the front, but for the effort required to keep the front supplied.
That is where roads, depots, refineries and transport begin to enter the same ledger as casualties.
Begin with:
Russia Counts Metres While Ukraine Counts Trucks
The Logistics Crisis Gets Worse
The Bonfire of the Petrol Empire
Putin Can Make the Opposition Disappear. He Cannot Make the Queue Disappear
Distance stops protecting Russia
Russia’s size has always been one of its strategic advantages.
Factories, airfields, depots and command centres could sit far behind the front.
Long-range Ukrainian strikes have begun to weaken that assumption.
Russia does not lose its geography.
It loses the ability to treat all of that geography as equally safe.
That forces new choices about air defence, dispersal, repair and protection.
Begin with:
Russia Still Has Depth. It No Longer Has Sanctuary
Russia’s Geography Is No Longer Protecting It
Ukraine Turns Distance Into Pressure
Ukraine Kept Returning Until Russia’s Safe Haven Disappeared
Russia’s Rear Is Becoming Part of the Battlefield – The Caspian Sea
Crimea stops being a prize
Crimea once looked like one of the clearest returns on Russia’s use of force.
It provided prestige, military bases, access to the Black Sea and a powerful domestic symbol.
But a prize can become expensive to hold.
Roads need protection. The Kerch Bridge needs repair. Air defence has to be committed. Ships move. Supply routes become vulnerable.
The peninsula can remain occupied while becoming more costly.
Begin with:
Crimea Stops Paying and Starts Costing
Crimea Moves from Occupation to Pressure
Russia Starts Thinning Crimea While Ukraine Increases the Cost
Putin Demands Answers as Crimea Slips Further Away
Ukraine Cuts The Roads, Russia Faces The Consequences
The war comes home
The Kremlin has tried to keep the war psychologically distant from much of Russia.
That becomes harder when fuel queues appear, airports close, factories burn, shelters become relevant and the consequences of the war enter ordinary life.
A strike does not have to cause enormous physical damage to have political meaning.
Sometimes what matters is that people discover that the war is no longer somewhere else.
Begin with:
The War Was Supposed to Stay Away From Moscow
The War Is Coming Home to the Kremlin
Moscow Burns While Russians Ask Questions
Reality Entered Through the Roof
Money and the future
Russia can spend more.
The harder question is what that spending produces.
War redirects labour, capital, technology and state attention towards immediate military needs. High spending can support production in the short term while making other parts of the economy weaker.
The cost therefore does not always appear as bankruptcy.
It can appear as a future that becomes narrower.
Begin with:
Russia Begins Consuming Its Future
Russia Chose Conquest and Lost Its Future
Russia’s Bankers Now Dream of Peace More Than Its Generals Do
Putin Is Buying Time. But Time Is Becoming More Expensive
Moscow Borrows an Army It Can No Longer Afford
Pressures begin to meet
Military losses, fuel shortages, recruitment problems, industrial strain and political control are often discussed separately.
Eventually they begin to affect one another.
More recruitment costs more money.
More attacks on infrastructure require more air defence.
More air defence around factories leaves something else less protected.
More spending on war competes with other needs.
That is when the cost of war becomes more than a collection of separate problems.
Begin with:
Russia’s Pressures Begin Feeding One Another
The Most Dangerous Russia May Be the One Discovering Its Limits
The Question Is Not Whether Putin Is Weak
Russia Is Starting to Feel the Shape of Exhaustion
Putin’s War Is Beginning to Consume Russia
What belongs here
An article belongs here when it shows a measurable or visible consequence of continuing the war.
More men required.
More money spent.
More equipment lost.
More territory requiring protection.
More infrastructure damaged.
More strain moved from the battlefield into Russian society.
The question is not whether Russia can continue fighting.
It is what Russia has to consume in order to continue.
Continue reading
For oil, logistics and infrastructure:
For deep strikes and the shrinking value of distance:
Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes
For Crimea as an increasingly costly possession:
Crimea, the Land Corridor and the Kerch Bridge
For the wider reading paths: