Hans Boserup

About 10 minutes’ reading time

If you are in a hurry, read “In short” below, then skip to “Final Word” at the end.

In short

In Abu Dhabi, Russia’s negotiators claimed half of the Donbas territory that Ukraine still holds, and Moscow’s defence ministry announced villages its soldiers had not yet secured. The battlefield does not support the claim. ISW found that Russia lost more ground than it gained in October, and recruitment is running about a fifth below last year despite higher bonuses. What Russia’s army cannot take, the Kremlin is now trying to win through winter strikes on power plants, substations and the businesses that keep front-line cities alive. The aim is to make holding out feel more costly to Ukraine than giving way. That campaign also uses up the men, equipment and time Russia will need by spring. Much of the bargaining power will therefore be decided outside the negotiating room, by air-defence rounds, transformers, repair crews and financing that arrives in time.

Intro

By the time Felicity Spector reached Kramatorsk in late July, Oleksii Blizniyuk had already closed his dessert café. Customers were thinning out, and one of his staff had had to hide from a drone on her way to work. Across town, Kateryna Seledtsova was still keeping her bakery open. By October she had opened another business as a fallback. Blizniyuk started again in Cherkasy.

In her 10 November dispatch, Spector records what it takes for a city to remain somewhere people can live. A working bakery depends on people being able to reach it, on power and water, and on enough customers still being there tomorrow. Felicity Spector, When Hope Is No Longer Enough.

Five days after Spector’s dispatch, the city had moved much further down that path. On 15 November Anna Bowles published an interview with Anna E., who leads Universal Aid Ukraine, the last international evacuation group still working in Kramatorsk. The city is now under curfew for 19 hours a day.

The team lives without power, water or gas, the water point is open only from eleven to four with drones hovering above it, and there are no restaurants left. Requests for evacuation have risen sharply, many from families with children and from people with disabilities. The team itself is now preparing to leave, and its leader put the change simply: “It’s no longer justifiable to continue to live in Kramatorsk.” Anna Bowles, 15 November

On the day Spector published, Ukrainian, Russian and American delegations were in Abu Dhabi. Moscow was asking its interlocutors to accept a picture of the front that would make Ukrainian withdrawal look like recognition of an accomplished fact. Meanwhile, the winter air campaign was making ordinary life more difficult well beyond the front.

The two efforts act on the same decision. If Ukraine and its partners come to expect that holding out will bring intolerable civilian costs and a worse military position, they may come under pressure to give Russia terms its army has yet to secure. How much Russia can obtain depends on how credible that forecast is, including what Moscow can still do after winter. UAE account of the talks · ISW, 11 November.

Velyka Vasylkivska Street, Kyiv, 25 November 2022. After a series of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the buildings and streetlights were dark. Four years later, renewed strikes are again testing how long essential services can keep running. Photo by Bektour, via Wikimedia Commons · CC BY 4.0.

Russia’s defence ministry claims a village its soldiers do not yet hold

There is a concrete example south-east of Dobropillia. On 11 November the Russian defence ministry claimed to have taken Shylivka. A Ukrainian military source disputed control and acknowledged repeated Russian attacks. In the same assessment, the Institute for the Study of War identified a Russian advance in central Bilytske from geolocated footage and assessed other filmed positions near Dobropillia as the result of infiltration.

All three observations belong on the same map, with different levels of confidence. Footage can put Russian troops in a street. Holding the settlement requires those troops to stay supplied, bring in replacements and prevent Ukrainian forces from returning. The independent map records a local Russian gain while leaving the broader claim unsubstantiated. ISW’s mapped assessment.

In October, ISW assessed that Russia had gained or consolidated roughly 140 square kilometres in Ukraine and lost roughly 167, a net loss of about 27. That month’s balance could turn on small revisions and tells us little about the value of any particular crossroads.

The Lyman axis tells us more. ISW assesses that Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi defeated the northern arm of Russia’s attempt to envelop the Donetsk fortress belt, which includes Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. A threat to take the belt quickly has to account for the loss of that approach, the resources required to reopen it and the defences still ahead. ISW continued to record Russian ground attacks in November and saw no evidence that the Russian command had formally abandoned the plan. ISW’s October balance · ISW on Operation Vivaldi · ISW, 11 November.

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Moscow’s negotiators bring a map of land Russia has not taken

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian delegation asserted that its army held half of the Donbas territory Kyiv still considered under its control. He said the American negotiators accepted Ukraine’s assessment. The disagreement matters because even the starting map can determine what counts as a concession.

If mediators treat an advance as inevitable, they may ask Ukraine to withdraw from defensible positions before Russia has demonstrated the ability to dislodge it. A withdrawal would hand over the terrain, shorten Moscow’s route to its next objective and change the line any ceasefire would have to protect. The November talks produced an agreement in principle on a large prisoner exchange. The parties left without a breakthrough on ending the war. ISW’s account of the competing claims · Associated Press on the talks.

Russia’s recruiters sign fewer men as the death certificates mount

Brynn Tannehill argues that Moscow may be gambling on a favourable settlement before the gap between Russian losses and recruitment becomes operationally acute. Her 11 November essay is most interesting as an argument about timing. The numbers need care. Ukraine’s defence ministry, relaying its General Staff’s estimate, reported 2,580 Russian personnel losses for 10 November in its 11 November release.

The category is personnel losses, and the release gives no breakdown of deaths, wounds or returns to duty. Tannehill cites a different daily figure in her essay. The dated official release is the basis for the figure here. A daily increment can include reporting lag, and a run of high estimates still gives us no reliable daily count of permanent losses. Brynn Tannehill, What Record Russian Losses Mean · Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, 11 November.

The alleged Rosstat leak concerns a different population. The Guardian reported 412,576 death certificates with explicit links to the war in the material it examined. Rosstat acknowledged cyberattacks and denied that data had leaked. The Guardian could not verify the material in full. The higher figures Tannehill discusses depend on how records are classified and on assumptions about delays in registration. A death linked to military action, a combat death on the day of a strike and an entry made months later answer different questions.

Mediazona and BBC Russian’s name-by-name work gives a separately documented minimum, with its own gaps and delays. Agreement in scale makes the alleged records worth investigating. Establishing a reliable total would require checking provenance, duplicate records, classification and the overlap with deaths already documented. The Guardian’s examination of the material · Mediazona’s named count and methodology.

Janis Kluge’s regional-budget analysis puts Russian recruitment near 1,000 contracts a day in August, around a fifth below the same month in 2025 despite higher payments. His roundup also notes that federal payment data imply a much lower rate for the first half of 2026, a divergence he associates with the timing of expenditure.

His evidence shows regional governments finding money for bonuses by deferring or cutting other spending. It does not tell us how many signatories reached combat units, how many wounded men returned to duty or which formations received replacements. A subtraction of one headline number from another would give a precise answer to the wrong question. Janis Kluge, Russian recruitment roundup.

Russian commanders feed replacements into battle instead of rebuilding units

The military test is whether Russia can put a formation through a cycle of fighting, relief, training and re-equipment, then commit it again with enough strength to sustain an advance. Sending replacements directly into a battle can keep an attack going while taking away the time and instructors needed to build the next reserve. Small groups can infiltrate where drones make larger movements dangerous.

To exploit their gains, the army still needs to move ammunition, engineers, fuel and casualty evacuation through the same watched ground. It also needs units available for the breach and the ground beyond it. If the reserve comes from a neighbouring sector, Moscow may gain a village while exposing a flank or giving Ukraine time to repair its own line. The distance covered on one axis can conceal the opportunity surrendered on another. CSIS field and battlefield analysis · ISW’s November assessment.

Russia retains options. It can concentrate drone teams, artillery and glide bombs, prioritise a single axis and accept a slower timetable. ISW relays a Ukrainian brigade commander’s report that Russia was using glide bombs against crossings on the Oskil to disrupt Ukrainian supply south of Kupiansk. On the other side of the logistics contest, footage showed smoke near Russia’s Ust-Luga port after Ukrainian strikes, and the regional governor acknowledged fires.

That establishes disruption at the site. The link to a Russian unit running short of fuel would require evidence about rail capacity, stocks and alternative routes. Ukrainian forces face their own problems of rotation, resupply and interception. A Russian formation can be less effective than it was last year and still be effective enough against an exhausted defender. ISW on the Oskil and Ust-Luga · CSIS on the limits of logistics interdiction.

Kramatorsk railway station after the attack of 8 April 2022. The railway is part of the civilian infrastructure that allows people to leave a city under fire. Spector’s reporting four years later follows the businesses and services on which people who stay depend. Photo by the National Police of Ukraine, via Wikimedia Commons · CC BY 4.0.

Russia darkens six substations while its delegates talk in Abu Dhabi

That is where the winter campaign enters the negotiations. DTEK reported that attacks on 3 November halted generation at three of its thermal plants. On the night of 10–11 November, as the talks were under way, six major substations were struck across four regions, according to Ukraine’s prime minister. Kyiv moved to save electricity by switching off streetlights. Its heating season had opened amid emergency blackouts, and in Kryvyi Rih an attack on a district heating facility interrupted heat to homes.

Damage to generation takes megawatts out of the system. Damage to a substation can stop electricity reaching people even when it is still being generated. Water pumps and some heating equipment need electricity, and the loss of several services together can make a flat uninhabitable sooner than any one outage would. DTEK, 3 November · The Kyiv Independent, 11 November · Kyiv’s heating-season opening.

Spector’s account also relays an intelligence warning about a possible campaign against food enterprises. The warning concerns future targeting. Her own reporting shows damage and closures that have already occurred, and how those losses compound. A shop may still have its windows and nevertheless close when deliveries become too dangerous, refrigeration becomes unreliable or its staff leave.

The same household that can ride out an evening without electricity may leave when water, heat and the means of buying food all become unreliable. The loss falls first on the people with the least room to adapt, and some of it persists after a transformer is replaced. A business that has reopened elsewhere has employees, customers and obligations there. Spector’s Kramatorsk dispatch.

Tannehill calls this a new theory of victory. The means have a long history. The UN Commission of Inquiry traces the systematic energy attacks back to autumn 2022 and documents their increasing frequency, intensity and reach, especially in the winter of 2025–26. In October it concluded that Russian authorities had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity through the campaign it investigated.

What may be changing is the work Moscow needs the strikes to do. A ground campaign that is struggling to reach the remaining Donetsk cities gives the Kremlin reason to place more weight on civilian pressure and on diplomacy. Continued attacks on the fortress belt suggest the campaigns are proceeding together. Tannehill’s April 2027 window is a hypothesis about Russian incentives and American politics. The public record examined here establishes no Kremlin deadline. UN Commission of Inquiry, 26 October · Tannehill’s April hypothesis.

On 14 November I described how Putin has moved his offensive from the trench to the power station. This article follows the next step, which is what that shift is meant to buy at the negotiating table. Russia’s Army Bleeds Faster Than Ever and Still Walks Backwards

The widening gap between Russia’s military performance and its diplomatic demands presents a paradox. After years of costly fighting, Moscow is not asking for less. It is asking for more.

The Russian negotiating paper circulated during the November talks in Abu Dhabi revives demands made before the full-scale invasion in 2022. NATO would be required to retreat from military positions established after 1997. Ukraine would face restrictions on its armed forces and its freedom to enter security arrangements with other European countries. British and French nuclear deterrence would also be subject to Russian demands.

These are not concessions extracted through Russian advances on the battlefield. They are demands for political outcomes extending far beyond the territory Russia has managed to occupy.

Daniel Drezner and Seva Gunitsky suggest an explanation that deserves attention. Russia’s demands may be increasing not because Moscow believes its own military position has improved, but because it believes Washington is increasingly eager to obtain an agreement.

Negotiating power does not depend exclusively on what one party can accomplish. It also depends on what that party believes the other is prepared to concede.

If Putin concludes that the Americans value an agreement more urgently than he does, increasing his demands may appear rational, even while Russia continues losing soldiers, equipment and economic capacity.

But this creates another problem for Moscow. The military strength Russia claims to possess must eventually be measured against the strength it can actually sustain. A diplomatic opportunity may conceal that difference for a time. It cannot abolish it.

Transformers and air-defence rounds decide what Putin’s threat is worth

Putin’s stated terms make the conversion from hardship to leverage particularly difficult. In June 2024 he demanded Ukrainian withdrawal from the full administrative territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson and abandonment of Ukraine’s NATO bid. In Moscow on 12 November, he told American envoys that a European force deployed to Ukraine after a ceasefire would be unacceptable.

For Kyiv, a ceasefire that gives up defensible terrain and leaves the country exposed to another attack can make the next war more likely or harder to fight. A freezing household has every reason to want an end to the strikes. A government deciding whether to sign has to judge whether the terms will keep those strikes from returning. Putin’s June 2024 speech · Associated Press on the 12 November meetings.

This leaves much of the bargaining power in decisions taken outside the negotiating room. Air-defence rounds on hand, compatible transformers, repair crews and financing that arrives in time determine how much of Russia’s threat Ukraine must absorb. Brigade replacements and supplies determine whether Kyiv can make Moscow wait. Ukraine’s defence ministry has asked European partners for additional financing and set out priority requirements.

The Kiel tracker measures commitments and allocations, which answer a different question from what is available to a Ukrainian unit or repair team this week. If support falls short, even a Russian army with declining offensive power may be able to wait for a better offer. If Ukraine can preserve both its defences and essential services, Moscow faces a different calculation. Each extra month can consume the reserves on which its future threat depends. Ukraine’s defence requirements for partners · Kiel Ukraine Support Tracker.

If you follow this war through dispatches, maps or negotiations, I’d welcome your reading of where Russia’s winter pressure is most likely to change a decision. You can also subscribe to follow the series.

CTA

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Russia Learns the Cost

The War Against Civilians

The Kremlin Changes Its Language

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

Russia’s Army Bleeds Faster Than Ever and Still Walks Backwards — my 14 November article on how Putin moved his offensive from the trench to the power station.

Felicity Spector on the businesses and people keeping Kramatorsk alive.

Anna Bowles on why even the evacuation teams are now leaving Kramatorsk.

Brynn Tannehill on losses and the winter gamble.

Janis Kluge on the evidence behind Russian contract recruitment.

ISW on the disruption of Russia’s Donetsk offensive.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on the cumulative effects of energy attacks.

Reflection

What would persuade a negotiator that waiting until spring improves their position? For Moscow, it might be a reserve able to sustain a second advance after the first. For Kyiv, it might be a credible agreement on air-defence deliveries through winter and security commitments that survive a ceasefire. Their decisions turn on what each side can expect to have when it next needs it.

Final Word

At Abu Dhabi, Moscow could ask others to credit it with a battlefield advantage in advance. Every week that Ukrainian troops hold a position Moscow says is already lost makes that claim harder to carry into the next room. Every week that a city goes without reliable heat or water raises a separate and immediate cost. Russia is trying to make the second fact settle the first. The outcome depends on whether Ukraine can keep enough of its cities working and enough of its army in the field to refuse terms that would leave it more vulnerable. For Putin, the risk is that the campaign he uses to make delay seem unbearable for Ukraine also spends the men, equipment and time he will need to make his next threat credible. That cost comes due whether or not he gets a signature.

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