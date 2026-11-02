Reading time: 9–10 minutes

Credit: This article was prompted by an essay by German writer Ingo Josefsson on political nostalgia, social change and the human need to live in a world whose rules remain intelligible.

If you are in a hurry, you should skip to the bottom of the article, to “Reflection and Final Word”

There is a photograph of Vladimir Putin that I keep returning to.

He is walking alone through one of the Kremlin’s enormous ceremonial rooms. The floor shines. The guards stand at attention. The Russian flag waits behind the lectern. Everything has been arranged to communicate continuity, hierarchy and control.

It is almost a picture of Putin’s political promise.

Russia would become legible again.

Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin

The architecture of Putin’s Russia has always communicated more than power. It communicates order. After the bewilderment of the 1990s, Putin offered Russians a country in which the state once again appeared to know what it was, where it stood and who was in charge. The difficulty is that the reality behind that appearance is becoming harder to reconcile with the picture.

Ingo Josefsson, writing recently about the appeal of populism in very different societies, made an observation that sent me in a direction he was not really writing about.

The old world, he suggested, did not have to be good to be understandable.

A miner could dislike the mine and still know what counted as decent work. A worker could quarrel with his union and still know what the union was for. People knew where authority lived, how respect was acquired, what their neighbourhood meant and approximately where they themselves stood in the landscape. Modernisation might give them greater freedom and greater prosperity while simultaneously removing some of the signposts by which they had learned to navigate their lives.

That made me think of Russia.

Not because Josefsson is writing about Putin. He is not. His subject is largely the political attraction of restoration in Western democracies.

But perhaps restoration is exactly the word we need.

In short

Putin’s deepest political promise may never have been that he would rebuild the Soviet Union. It was that he would restore a Russia whose place in the world made sense again.

The state would be strong. The army would be feared. Moscow would decide what happened inside Russia, foreigners would stop deciding what happened to Russia, and ordinary Russians would no longer have to wonder whether yesterday’s rules still applied today.

The invasion of Ukraine was supposed to complete that restoration. Instead, the war is producing the opposite. Russian commanders report towns they do not control.

Economic strength coexists with stagnation and punishing interest rates. Energy abundance coexists with fuel shortages. Russia proclaims strategic independence while becoming increasingly dependent on a small number of customers and suppliers.

Putin promised to make Russia legible again.

His war is making reality itself increasingly difficult to read.

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The country that disappeared

We tend to remember Putin’s description of the Soviet collapse as a geopolitical statement.

It was that, of course.

But listen more closely to the story Putin has told Russians for years and something more personal appears.

Russia, in that story, did not merely lose territory after 1991. It lost its recognised place in the world.

Putin has repeatedly described the post-Soviet period as one in which Russians expected their country to be accepted as an equal member of a wider European or Western family and instead discovered that others would make decisions from a position of strength.

Whatever one thinks of that account historically, its political power is easy to see.

Imagine Russia in the 1990s not from an atlas but from inside a kitchen.

The state that had employed you may no longer exist. The money in which you saved may no longer mean what it meant. The officer who had belonged to one of the world’s two superpowers is now serving a state whose international status is uncertain. Factories close or change hands. Fortunes appear almost overnight. Borders that had once been administrative lines become international frontiers. Millions of people who had belonged to one country wake up living in another.

Some Russians embraced the opening. Others prospered. Many gained freedoms their parents had never possessed.

But freedom and bewilderment can occupy the same room.

What Putin eventually offered was not simply authoritarian government.

He offered grammar.

The state knows again

Under Putin, Russia gradually became easier to explain.

Power had an address again, and that address was the Kremlin. The oligarchs who had seemed capable of bending the state during the 1990s discovered that their wealth did not place them above it. Russia was once more to be understood as a great power, not as a wounded former empire waiting for admission to somebody else’s order. The Soviet victory over Nazi Germany became increasingly central to the story the state told about itself, while the disorder of the 1990s was remembered less as the difficult birth of a freer society than as the consequence of Russian weakness and foreign advantage-taking.

These ideas did not have to form a coherent historical argument. Their political usefulness lay precisely in making a bewildering period intelligible. Russia had suffered because it had become weak; Putin had restored the state; strength had restored dignity; and weakness must therefore never be permitted to return.

The price of this new clarity was enormous. Political competition narrowed, independent media were squeezed, opponents were imprisoned, driven abroad or killed, and history itself increasingly became an instrument of government.

Yet for many Russians the bargain may still have contained something reassuring. After a decade in which old rules had disappeared faster than new ones could be learned, the country once again seemed to possess a centre, a hierarchy and a story about where it belonged.

For a while, the map and the story appeared to agree.

Ukraine was where they began to separate.

The war that was supposed to finish the story

This is why I wonder whether we have sometimes read the invasion of Ukraine too literally.

Territory plainly matters to Putin. NATO plainly matters. Russian imperial history matters. Ukraine’s independent national identity matters enormously because it contradicts Putin’s conception of Russian history.

But perhaps the invasion also belonged to the restoration project.

Ukraine was where the ambiguity of 1991 remained most intolerable.

Here was Kyiv, a city central to the historical mythology Putin claimed for Russia, standing outside Moscow’s control. Here was a neighbouring society increasingly choosing its own political orientation. Here were Russians and Ukrainians whose intertwined history was producing not reunion but separation.

If Russia really had returned, that contradiction could not remain unresolved.

And so the war that began as an attempt to force Ukraine back into Putin’s historical story gradually became something still stranger.

Russia began falsifying the present to keep the story intact.

When the map has to please the ruler

We have already seen one almost comic example.

On 1 September, Putin publicly spoke as though Russian forces controlled Sviatohirsk.

Days later, Ukrainian commander Andriy Biletsky walked through the town, crossed its bridge and appeared on camera in a place that supposedly belonged to Russia.

Russian military bloggers themselves subsequently complained about what they call “beautiful reports”:

battlefield accounts polished as they rise through the command system until the picture presented above bears less and less resemblance to conditions below.

The danger is not confined to propaganda. If units are told that positions are under Russian control when they are not, artillery, logistics and operational planning begin to inherit the fiction.

Seen through Josefsson’s idea, that is more than another story about military incompetence.

Putin rose to power offering Russians a world in which the state could once again explain reality. Now parts of the state appear increasingly tempted to adjust reality before explaining it to Putin.

A state can survive a great deal of lying. An army has more difficulty, because eventually somebody has to walk across the ground shown on the map.

The front Russia describes and the front that exists

Maps normally reduce uncertainty. In Putin’s Russia they have increasingly become part of the uncertainty. Russian military bloggers have complained that exaggerated reports of advances can create a battlefield that exists in headquarters before it exists on the ground. When political authority requires good news, the map can cease to describe the war and begin to describe what the ruler needs the war to be.

The economy has acquired two realities too

The same divergence between description and experience is appearing away from the front, although here the picture is less dramatic and therefore perhaps more revealing.

Russia can point, quite legitimately, to factories working, defence orders booming, exceptionally low official unemployment and an economy that for several years performed considerably better than many Western observers had expected when the full-scale invasion began.

Anyone who predicted a rapid economic collapse was wrong.

Yet another Russia now exists alongside that one.

Employers struggle to find workers because the war, mobilisation, emigration and demographic decline have tightened an already difficult labour market. Inflation continues to trouble households.

Expensive credit restricts investment and makes ordinary borrowing painful.

Defence production can keep selected factories busy while civilian companies postpone plans, consumers become cautious and the central bank worries about an economy in which wartime demand has pressed against the limits of available labour and productive capacity.

The energy economy contains the same contradiction. Russia remains one of the world’s great producers of oil and gas, yet Ukrainian strikes against refineries and other energy infrastructure have begun to expose the distance between possessing enormous resources and being able to process, transport and sell them without interruption.

A country whose political identity has long been intertwined with energy abundance can therefore remain an energy superpower while discovering shortages and bottlenecks at home.

None of this means that Russia is on the verge of economic collapse.

That is precisely why the development is interesting.

The old descriptions still work, but they no longer tell the whole story. Full employment may also describe a country running short of people. An energy superpower can still struggle with fuel supply. A wartime boom may enrich certain industries while depriving others of workers, investment and credit.

The words on the doors remain familiar.

The rooms behind them are changing.

The fiction of normal life

There may be another reason Putin has stopped short of imposing nationwide martial law. Russia already possesses extensive powers to silence dissent and punish criticism of the war. What formal martial law could add is not simply more repression, but a broader legal framework for directing labour, movement, property and civilian resources towards military needs.

That distinction matters. In August, Putin gave the government power to place critical infrastructure under temporary state management when owners are judged to have failed to protect it adequately, including against drone attacks. The boundary between civilian property and wartime obligation is already becoming less clear.

Yet the Kremlin still describes the conflict as a “special military operation”. The phrase preserves an important fiction: that ordinary Russian life continues while the state conducts a limited operation somewhere beyond it.

Formal martial law would risk saying something quite different. The war has come home, the existing arrangements are no longer enough, and the state now requires more directly from Russian citizens, workers and owners.

Putin promised normality after the disorder of the 1990s. The longer the war continues, the more maintaining that appearance of normality may require extraordinary measures.

And then there is China

Here the paradox becomes almost perfect.

Putin’s project was supposed to restore Russian sovereignty. He rebelled against a world in which, according to his own account, Russia had too few choices and Western powers possessed too much influence over Russian affairs.

Yet the war has progressively reduced the range of choices available to Moscow.

European energy markets that once gave Russia immense leverage have been severely diminished. Western capital and technology became less accessible. Russia redirected commerce eastward not simply because Asia suddenly became attractive, but because many of the alternatives had disappeared.

China did not need to conquer anything.

It simply remained available.

Putin and Xi Jinping

The relationship is usually photographed as a partnership between two powerful leaders. The economic geometry is less symmetrical. Russia needs large customers, suppliers, payment channels and markets because many alternatives have disappeared. China can cooperate while preserving far more alternatives of its own. Sovereignty remains formally untouched while freedom of action changes underneath it.

This connects, almost unexpectedly, with the argument we have been developing elsewhere.

Power is not merely the ability to make somebody do something. It is also the ability to keep your choices open.

Russia has not become a Chinese colony. Beijing does not issue instructions to the Kremlin. Moscow remains a nuclear power with enormous territory, resources and military capacity.

Yet every alternative Russia closes changes the meaning of those that remain. A choice between ten customers gives a seller one kind of freedom; a choice between two gives him another, even when nobody has formally taken his independence away.

That may be one of the great ironies of Putin’s attempt to restore Russian sovereignty.

The president who wanted Russia never again to live in a world designed by others has made Russia more dependent on decisions taken elsewhere.

The restoration trap

This is where Josefsson’s observation becomes useful far beyond the politics he was examining.

Restorative politics is attractive because it offers something more comforting than reform. Reform asks people to move towards a future whose outcome remains uncertain. Restoration promises that the destination is already known.

The factory can reopen, the border can become firm again, the nation can recover its old place, familiar hierarchies can regain their authority and history can resume from the point where somebody supposedly pushed it off course.

The difficulty is that history does not remain still while the restoration is attempted.

Putin wanted strategic depth and found himself facing a larger NATO that now included Finland and Sweden.

He wanted Ukraine securely anchored inside Russia’s historical orbit and helped create a Ukrainian national identity increasingly defined through resistance to Moscow.

He wanted Russia respected as an indispensable European power and accelerated Europe’s search for ways to reduce Russian influence. He wanted strategic autonomy and narrowed Russia’s economic alternatives.

Even the state itself has been affected by the contradiction. Putin built a political order in which authority flowed towards the centre and ambiguity was supposed to disappear as it moved upwards.

Yet when the centre rewards confirmation and punishes unwelcome reality, the information arriving at the top may become less reliable precisely because power has become so concentrated.

This is the restoration trap.

The attempt to reconstruct yesterday changes today so profoundly that the restored world becomes less attainable with every effort made to recover it. Eventually the ruler is no longer merely trying to bring the past back.

He is trying to prevent the present from proving that it cannot return.

The man who promised certainty now needs fiction

Authoritarian lies are often discussed as messages travelling from the ruler downwards. The population is told that the economy is strong, the army is advancing and enemies are responsible for whatever cannot be explained away.

But information also travels in the other direction.

A commander who knows that his promotion, his reputation or perhaps his survival depends upon reporting progress has an incentive to discover progress before his soldiers do. His superior receives the improved account and passes it upwards, perhaps improving it again. The process need not require an organised conspiracy. Each participant only has to understand what kind of news is welcome.

By the time the report reaches Moscow, aspiration may already have become information.

That possibility matters because Putin’s political system was built on the assumption that concentrated authority produces control. In one sense it does. Orders can move down quickly. Officials know where power resides. Opposition can be suppressed.

But concentrated authority can distort what moves upwards.

The more dangerous it becomes to tell the ruler that his assumptions are wrong, the more likely the ruler is to receive evidence that they are right. The system then begins to protect him not from bad news, but from reality itself.

The result is a peculiar reversal. A political order created to abolish uncertainty may leave the man at its centre increasingly dependent upon information shaped by the fact that he is the man at its centre.

That is not omniscience.

It is blindness produced by obedience.

Perhaps this was always the deeper promise

Putin famously offered stability after chaos, dignity after humiliation and state authority after the disorder of the Yeltsin years.

Perhaps those promises shared an underlying proposition.

Russia would once again be a place whose rules Russians could understand.

The state would have a centre. The army would command respect. Moscow would matter.

Russia would know where it stood in relation to the West, and Russians would no longer have to wonder whether the next political or economic convulsion might suddenly invalidate everything they had learned about the world.

For a generation that had watched one political universe disappear in 1991, that was an enormously powerful offer.

But it contained a contradiction. Putin could stabilise Russia.

He could not stabilise history.

Ukraine could change. Europe could change. China could rise. Technology could change warfare. Energy markets could shift. Russians themselves could change. The world would continue producing facts that did not fit the restoration story.

At first, those facts could be explained. Later, they had to be minimised.

Eventually some of them had to be rewritten.

That is where restoration becomes dangerous. A government begins by simplifying reality for its population. Its officials then simplify reality for the government.

In the final stage, decisions are made inside the simplified world as though it were still the real one.

The next Russian claim

This may give us a useful way to read the next piece of news from Russia.

Perhaps another town will be declared captured. Perhaps another economic statistic will be presented as evidence of resilience. Perhaps Putin will explain once again that Russia is regaining its rightful place in a changing world.

We will naturally ask whether the claim is true.

But another question may be even more revealing: what part of Putin’s restored world requires it to be true?

Seen that way, the distance between claim and reality becomes more than evidence that somebody is lying. The distance itself becomes information.

It shows us where the old story is becoming hardest to maintain.

If this made you look twice

If you found this useful, please share it with someone who follows Russia but may be tired of reading the war only through kilometres gained, missiles launched and statements from the Kremlin.

Those things matter.

So does the story a regime needs them to tell.

A note to readers

This article began somewhere unexpected:

with a German essay about nostalgia, social change and populism.

Good arguments sometimes travel.

Ingo Josefsson was examining why people may long for a world whose rules they understood even when that world was far from perfect. Looking at Russia from that angle revealed something I had not quite seen before.

That is one reason I continue to read outside the narrow Russia–Ukraine field.

Sometimes the most useful lens comes from somewhere else entirely.

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Russia Can No Longer Hide

Power Without War

China’s Quiet Ledger

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

Ingo Josefsson — Wandel, Verlust und die Sehnsucht nach früher

This was the intellectual spark for the article. Josefsson’s central concern is not Russia but the politics of loss, status, belonging and the attraction of political restoration. Particularly useful is his distinction between change experienced as participation and change experienced as something imposed from elsewhere.

Institute for the Study of War — Russian Offensive Campaign Assessments, September 2026.

The recent assessments are useful because Russian military bloggers themselves are describing the damage caused by exaggerated battlefield reporting and the “beautiful reports” sent upwards through the command system.

https://understandingwar.org/research/russia-ukraine/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-updates-september-2026-present/

Reuters — Russians make the best of a struggling economy before vote.

A useful glimpse beneath aggregate Russian economic statistics, showing the mixture of labour scarcity, inflation, expensive credit and wartime pressure now visible in everyday economic life.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russians-make-best-struggling-economy-before-vote-2026-09-15/

Reuters — IEA further cuts Russian oil output forecasts on Ukrainian attacks.

Useful because it shows how a country whose power has long rested partly upon energy abundance is beginning to experience the war inside its production forecasts.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/iea-further-cuts-russian-oil-output-forecasts-ukrainian-attacks-2026-09-11/

Reflections

Ingo Josefsson ends his argument with a distinction that deserves to travel much farther than the debate about populism.

People can accept enormous change when they retain the sense that they have a place inside the world being created. Change becomes alienating when the world changes around them and their only instruction is to catch up.

He describes the political danger that appears when people experience change as something being done to them rather than something in which they have any part.

Putin recognised that human need with extraordinary political skill.

His answer was disastrous because he offered Russians not participation in a new world but refuge in an imagined old one.

For a time, perhaps, that can work. A restored flag, a restored army, a restored language of greatness and a restored story about the past can make an unsettled present seem coherent.

Then reality continues moving.

Eventually a ruler who has promised that nothing fundamental need change faces an unpleasant choice: change the promise or change the description of reality.

Putin increasingly appears to have chosen the description.

Final Word

There is something almost melancholy about the Russia Putin has created.

He came to power after one of the great periods of disorientation in modern Russian history. Millions had seen their country disappear, their institutions collapse and their place in the world become uncertain.

Putin understood, perhaps better than many of his opponents did, that people do not live by GDP and constitutional freedoms alone. They also need a story connecting yesterday with tomorrow.

He gave Russians one.

The tragedy is that he made the story too rigid to survive reality.

Now towns can be captured in speeches before they are captured by soldiers. Economic strength can require explanations for stagnation. Sovereignty can coexist with diminishing choices.

A war intended to prove that Russia had returned has made Russia increasingly dependent upon pretending that events are unfolding according to plan.

Perhaps that is how restoration finally defeats itself.

The old world cannot actually be brought back. And after enough effort has been spent pretending otherwise, the present becomes difficult to recognise too.

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Like many other contributors, I use AI. English is not my native language, and I need help ensuring correct British English. I also use AI to find sources and for verification. I rarely face criticism for this, but sometimes I do.