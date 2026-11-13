13. nov. 2026 · Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰

If you are in a hurry, you should skip to the bottom of the article, to “Reflection and Final Word”

In short

On 12 November Putin proposed a five-day pause in Kostiantynivka, a city Russia claims and Ukraine still defends.

The last such pause, at Oleshky, ended with Ukrainian accusations that Russia used the quiet to rotate troops and bring up supplies.

Many call that perfidy, but in law it mostly is not.

Perfidy means killing or capturing by faking legal protection, while a broken pause is a broken agreement.

That gives Kyiv a lever: write the pause so that breaking it costs something.

Article

On Thursday, 12 November, Vladimir Putin received Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin and handed them a proposal intended for Kyiv. He offered five days of silence in Kostiantynivka, a city his generals have claimed since July, explaining that Russia needed the time to clear mines so that the 400 to 500 civilians still living there could be evacuated. The mission, he added, would also allow the world to understand who controls the city. That final remark is the real proposal.

Kostiantynivka still flies a Ukrainian flag

Russian forces have been fighting for Kostiantynivka since October 2025. When Moscow announced in July that the city had fallen, Kyiv denied the claim, and Zelensky invited Putin to meet him there if it were true. The fighting has continued ever since. On 3 November alone, Ukraine’s General Staff recorded 24 Russian assaults along the Kostiantynivka axis, and a city that is attacked 24 times in a single day has not been captured.

That is why the form of the offer matters. A humanitarian pause organised from the Russian side would freeze the front line where Moscow insists it already runs, and it would bring international cameras into the city on Russian conditions. The evacuation would be real, but so would the picture of Russian control that came with it.

The Kostiantynivka axis between Bakhmut and Kramatorsk.

Kostiantynivka is the last large town on the road to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Moscow has called it captured since July, while Ukrainian troops still fight inside it. A pause run from the Russian side would show the world the city through Moscow’s lens, and that may be the purpose of the offer.

Oleshky taught Kyiv what a pause can hide

The precedent Putin invokes is Oleshky. That truce began on 27 October after Melania Trump helped broker it, roughly 800 residents were evacuated, and for the first 30 hours both human rights commissioners reported no violations. On 2 November, however, Ukraine’s General Staff stated that Russian forces had used the quiet to withdraw troops from forward positions and replace them with fresh soldiers, food and ammunition.

Peskov denied the accusation, but pro-Russian military bloggers did not. One of them openly celebrated that the ceasefire had been exploited to move troops, armour, fuel and munitions, which was precisely the manoeuvre the Institute for the Study of War had predicted two days into the truce. It is hardly surprising, then, that Zelensky’s response to the new proposal, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda, was brief: after Oleshky, he said, it is obvious what Russia wants in Kostiantynivka.

Evgeniy Maloletka’s photo of an elderly woman walking under anti-drone nets in Oleshky during the truce, 27 October 2026

For this woman the pause in Oleshky meant a way out. For the units across the river it may have meant a chance to swap tired soldiers for fresh ones. The agreement never said clearly which use of the silence was allowed, and that gap is where the next pause will be won or lost.

The law forbids betrayal, not cleverness

It is tempting to describe all this as perfidy, and that is the word most commentators reach for first. The law, however, is considerably narrower. Article 37 of the First Additional Protocol prohibits killing, injuring or capturing an adversary by persuading him that he enjoys legal protection, with the intention of betraying that confidence. Pretending to negotiate under a white flag in order to open fire is the textbook example.

Rotating a battalion while the opponent holds fire kills nobody at that moment. The same article expressly permits ruses of war, meaning deceptions that mislead an enemy without abusing his confidence in the law. If the Oleshky manoeuvre happened as Kyiv describes, it is therefore not obviously a war crime. That is not a defence of it, but a diagnosis, and the diagnosis points towards a different remedy.

A ceasefire is a contract, and contracts can be broken

The Second Hague Peace Conference, 1907, or the printed text of the Hague Regulations

In 1907 the delegates in The Hague wrote down how a truce works. They did not treat it as a moral promise. They treated it as an agreement whose force depends on its terms, with a clear right to end it if the other side cheats. Ukraine’s negotiators can use that 119-year-old logic today.

The older rules on armistices, in the Hague Regulations of 1907, treat a truce as an agreement between belligerents whose content is whatever the parties write into it. Traditional military manuals have long held that, unless the agreement provides otherwise, each side may manoeuvre and resupply behind its own lines. Article 40 supplies the sanction. A serious violation entitles the other party to denounce the armistice and, in urgent cases, to resume hostilities immediately.

The Oleshky arrangement was reported as a freeze that kept all forces in place. If that was the condition, the rotation was a breach. If the wording was vaguer, Russia may have done nothing the text prohibited. The decisive difference lies in the drafting rather than on the battlefield. The Fourth Geneva Convention already encourages the parties to conclude local agreements for evacuating the wounded, the elderly and children from besieged areas, so international law wants such pauses to happen. It simply leaves the conditions to the negotiators.

Kyiv can write the price into the pause

That is where Ukraine has room to manoeuvre. Kyiv does not need to refuse, and a refusal would only hand Moscow a convenient narrative about Ukraine abandoning 500 civilians. Instead it can demand conditions that make abuse both visible and expensive.

The zone should be defined on a map with coordinates rather than described by the name of a town, and movement should be frozen to a specified depth on both sides of the contact line. Monitoring should be entrusted to neutral observers operating their own drones, not to journalists selected by Moscow. Above all, the agreement should give Ukraine an explicit right to resume fire the moment a violation is documented.

Oleshky was arranged through the good offices of an American first lady. Kostiantynivka should be drafted as a contract between enemies. The question is not whether Russia will attempt to exploit five quiet days, but whether the text entitles Ukraine to respond when it does.

CTA

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

War Crimes and Accountability

The Kremlin Changes Its Language

Information War

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Suggestions for further reading

The ICRC’s commentary on Article 37 of Additional Protocol I explains where perfidy ends and permitted ruses of war begin.

The Hague Regulations of 1907, Articles 36 to 41, set out the classic law of armistices, including the right to denounce a truce after a serious violation.

Article 17 of the Fourth Geneva Convention covers local agreements to evacuate the wounded, the elderly and children from besieged areas.

Kyiv Post on how the Oleshky ceasefire gave cover to Russian reinforcements

Ukrainska Pravda on Putin’s proposed mission to Kostiantynivka

The Moscow Times on the Witkoff and Kushner talks in the Kremlin

Find this article in the archive: it belongs under War Crimes and Accountability, with a second tag in The Kremlin Changes Its Language. Browse the full archive at hansboserup-archiv.netlify.app.

Reflection

When I worked through the sources for this piece, the strongest reaction everywhere was moral outrage at Oleshky.

The outrage is understandable, but it led most commentators to the wrong legal word.

Calling every abuse of a pause perfidy makes it sound as if the remedy lies in a courtroom years from now.

The more useful lesson is that the remedy lies in the text of the next agreement, which is being drafted now.

For readers who work with contracts, none of this will be new.

An agreement that does not define its terms invites the stronger party to define them later.

A Closing Word

Five quiet days can save 500 people, and they can also move a battalion.

The law will not choose between those outcomes for Ukraine.

The pen that drafts the pause will.

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