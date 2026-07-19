Power, Institutions and Democracy

Essays about how power is constrained, concentrated and corrected — and why institutions matter most when leaders are under pressure

Democracy is easy to admire when little is at stake.

It becomes more interesting when decisions are urgent, institutions are imperfect and leaders can plausibly argue that there is no time for ordinary restraint.

War intensifies that problem.

Power moves towards the executive. Informal advisers become more important. Military leaders acquire political weight. Procurement decisions become urgent. Elections may be delayed. Journalists, prosecutors and reformers operate under pressures that did not exist in peacetime.

Some concentration of authority may be necessary.

But necessity does not automatically make every concentration of authority wise.

This part of the publication follows that tension.

Not simply who holds power, but what limits it, who can challenge it and what happens when institutions fail to correct those at the top.

Power needs resistance

Strong institutions are not institutions that prevent decisions.

They are institutions that make bad decisions harder to preserve.

A minister can be questioned.

A general can disagree.

A prosecutor can investigate someone close to government.

A parliament can demand an explanation.

A journalist can discover what officials hoped would remain private.

These frictions can look inefficient.

They are often what prevents temporary power from becoming permanent habit.

Begin with:

The Minister Who Said No

Ukraine Just Fired Its Best Reformer. The Backlash May Save Him.

Ukraine Could Win the War and Lose the Peace

Leadership and loyalty

Every leader needs people they trust.

The problem begins when trust becomes a substitute for competence.

Political loyalty can simplify command, reduce internal conflict and make decisions faster.

It can also discourage disagreement and protect people who should have been removed.

That tension becomes especially dangerous in wartime because the costs of bad appointments are often paid by people far from the office where the decision was made.

Begin with:

Drapatyi Fires the Loyalists. Nobody in Kyiv Wants to Fire the Billionaires.

Drapatyi Takes an Army That Answers to More Than One Master

Zelensky Sided With His General Again. Kyiv Might Not Forgive Him This Time

Russia’s War Bloggers Wanted Syrskyi to Stay. That’s the Real Verdict.

Corruption is also a question of power

Corruption is usually described as theft.

That is only part of it.

Corruption also answers a political question: who can use public authority for private purposes and expect protection afterwards?

A stolen contract therefore matters beyond the money.

It tells citizens whether rules apply equally, whether connections can defeat accountability and whether the institutions meant to protect the state are themselves vulnerable to capture.

Begin with:

The Bail That Freed Zelensky’s Jailed Minister Was Itself Stolen Money

The Minister Who Cut Ukraine’s Shell Price by $1,000 Just Got Fired

Ukraine Just Fired Its Best Reformer. The Backlash May Save Him.

Informal power

Constitutions describe offices.

Real politics also depends on relationships.

An adviser without formal authority can sometimes enter rooms unavailable to ministers. A wealthy businessman may influence decisions without appearing on an organisational chart. A personal envoy can carry more political weight than an institution designed to do the same job.

Informal power is not necessarily illegitimate.

But the less visible it becomes, the harder it is to know who is responsible.

Begin with:

The Day “Forrest Gump” Walked Into Zelensky’s Office

Russia shows the other direction

Institutions can also be hollowed out gradually.

Elections remain.

Courts remain.

Ministries remain.

Parliaments remain.

But their ability to restrain the centre diminishes.

Russia is useful to study not because its political development was inevitable, but because it demonstrates how formal institutions can survive while their practical independence disappears.

Begin with:

The Tax Collector the Mongols Left Behind Still Runs the Kremlin

Russia Just Made Exile Permanent. That’s Not Punishment — It’s Preparation.

The Kremlin Keeps Selling a Deal Nobody Signed. This Week, Three People Called the Bluff.

Why trust matters

The strongest institutions do something that laws alone cannot do.

They make cooperation less expensive.

Citizens pay taxes because they expect others to do the same. Officials disclose information because concealment carries consequences. People accept decisions they dislike because they believe another decision can eventually be made through the same rules.

That is one reason small democracies can sometimes perform beyond their apparent weight.

They do not need to spend as much energy overcoming distrust.

Begin with:

The Nordic Countries Were Too Small to Waste Their People

The danger of winning the emergency

Emergencies create powers that are easy to justify while the emergency lasts.

The harder question comes afterwards.

Does the exception end?

Do institutions recover their authority?

Do informal networks retreat?

Do elections, oversight and accountability return with full force?

A state can survive a war and still discover that some wartime habits have survived with it.

That is why the quality of peace depends partly on what happens to power before the war ends.

Continue with:

Ukraine Could Win the War and Lose the Peace

What belongs here

An article belongs here when its central question concerns the relationship between power and restraint.

Who can challenge a leader?

Who can remove a minister?

Can institutions survive political pressure?

Does loyalty defeat competence?

Can corruption be investigated when it reaches powerful people?

Does informal influence escape accountability?

Can emergency powers be returned when the emergency ends?

And how much trust can a state lose before formal democracy stops being enough?

Those are the questions this page follows.

Continue reading

For Ukrainian political and military leadership specifically:

Leadership in Ukraine

For Russian elite behaviour and changing political language:

The Kremlin Changes Its Language

For quieter forms of leverage outside formal institutions:

Power Without War

For the wider reading paths:

Start Here

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