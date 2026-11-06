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There is a moment in a democracy when a billionaire and a person who cannot afford to see a doctor are formally equal.

They are standing in the polling booth.

Each has one vote. Neither can cast a second. The law gives them the same opportunity to help decide who will govern. It is one of democracy’s greatest achievements.

But the equality does not necessarily last very long.

Once the election is over, the billionaire can employ people to follow legislation, arrange meetings, contribute to political campaigns, commission research and make sure that decision-makers understand what is at stake for particular businesses and investments. The person who could not afford to see a doctor may return to work, look after children or elderly relatives, and worry about paying the next bill.

Both have exercised their democratic rights. But only one may have the resources to remain part of the political conversation.

That difference deserves rather more attention than it receives.

The People Who Are Easiest to Ignore

We often talk about the underprivileged as though they were a clearly identifiable group. They are not. Some have little formal education. Others have qualifications but cannot find work that pays enough to live. Some are elderly, some are disabled, and some work long hours without ever achieving financial security. There are people who cannot afford adequate medical treatment, people who struggle to find somewhere decent to live, and people whose employment depends on decisions taken by organisations they will never encounter.

Others are neither poor nor particularly disadvantaged in conventional economic terms, but have almost no practical means of making their concerns heard.

They do not necessarily share the same political opinions. They may disagree about immigration, religion, taxation, war and almost everything else. What they have in common is something different. Their lives are affected by decisions over which they have little influence.

We should be careful about claiming that such people constitute a majority. That would depend entirely on how we defined the group. But perhaps the number is not the most important question. A democracy should not need to establish that people are numerous before their concerns become worthy of attention.

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What Happens Between Elections?

Democracy is often described in terms of elections. Were they free? Were they fair? Could the opposition stand? Was the result respected?

These are indispensable questions. But they concern the way political authority is acquired. They tell us rather less about how that authority responds to the people who granted it.

Consider healthcare.

A family may vote for a candidate who promises to make medical treatment affordable. The candidate wins. The government takes office. And then the negotiations begin.

Hospitals, insurance companies, pharmaceutical businesses, employers, professional associations and numerous other organisations have interests in the outcome. Many possess staff, lawyers, researchers and established relationships with political representatives.

The family has an interest too. It may be the most immediate interest of all: whether a child receives treatment, whether a parent can afford medication, or whether illness destroys the family’s financial security.

But who represents that interest when the detailed decisions are made?

Not necessarily the family.

This is not an argument that businesses and professional organisations should be excluded. Their knowledge may be essential, and their interests are legitimate. The question is why some interests arrive at the negotiating table with people whose full-time occupation is to defend them, while others depend on being remembered.

There is a difference between having an interest and possessing the means to advance it. We recognise both in principle. We do not distribute them equally in practice.

Money Buys More Than Advertising

American election campaigns make this difference unusually visible. Enormous sums are spent persuading people to vote, keeping candidates in the public eye and shaping the subjects about which voters are invited to think.

Money cannot simply purchase an election result. Wealthy candidates lose. Expensive campaigns fail. Voters frequently refuse to behave as those financing campaigns would prefer.

But political money buys opportunities. It helps determine who can become a serious candidate, which arguments are repeatedly heard, how quickly a political organisation can respond, and whether a proposal receives sustained attention. It also helps finance the work that continues after an election.

There is a deeper problem here than the familiar complaint that politics costs too much.

People with modest incomes may have legitimate, widely shared political demands without possessing the means to organise those demands into a durable political force. The absence of an organisation makes it more difficult to secure sufficient attention for their interests.

A person who does not attend a political meeting may be working that evening. Someone who never writes to a representative may lack the time, confidence or language to explain a complicated problem. Someone who does not contribute to a campaign may simply have nothing to spare.

None of these things means that the person has nothing to say. Yet politics tends to hear most clearly those who are able to speak most persistently. A lack of organisation makes it more difficult to be heard.

This concern is not merely theoretical.

In a widely discussed 2014 study, political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page examined 1,779 policy questions in the United States. Their analysis found that economic elites and organised business interests had substantial independent associations with policy outcomes, while the measured independent influence of average citizens was much weaker.

The study became famous because it challenged a comforting assumption about representative democracy. Its methods and conclusions have also been contested, particularly over how to measure influence when wealthy and ordinary citizens often favour the same policy. The survey does not address how voters would respond if they had a third party or an organisation strong enough to be heard.

The study identifies an important difference in political influence. But it leaves another question unanswered: what might change if people who currently lack political influence were able to organise themselves into a political force that could no longer be ignored?

But the underlying question remains. When citizens and powerful interests disagree, whose preferences are more likely to shape the eventual decision?

And how would we know whether a government acted because ordinary people wanted something, rather than because their preferences happened to coincide with those of more influential groups?

Only a sociological study can show to what extent the individual voter believes that his needs, concerns, and interests—in specific instances, and not just in general—have received sufficient attention from the Republicans or the Democrats.

We have to look at what governments actually do, whose concerns enter the decision-making process, and what changes in people’s lives afterwards.

When Representation Is Not Participation

Political parties have long claimed to represent working people, ordinary families and those who have been left behind. Trade unions, social movements, public campaigns and political parties have secured small improvements that would have been difficult to imagine without collective organisation.

Universal suffrage itself was not a gift that powerful people spontaneously bestowed on everyone else. It was achieved through political struggle.

That history gives us reason for hope. It also reminds us that equal rights on paper have never automatically produced equal influence.

A party may win an election by promising to speak for forgotten people. It may even do so sincerely. But there is a difference between speaking about someone and giving that person a continuing opportunity to influence decisions.

A government may announce that it understands the difficulties of working families, yet never involve those families when deciding which difficulties deserve priority.

People can become the subject of politics without becoming participants in it.

There is something troubling about a democracy in which the most disadvantaged are most visible during campaigns, when candidates need their votes, and least visible afterwards, when those candidates possess power.

From a European perspective, there is something striking about the difficulties many Americans face in obtaining affordable healthcare and the social protection that much of Europe has come to regard as a normal responsibility of democratic government.

Twenty Members Who Cannot Be Ignored

Perhaps a thought experiment can help make the problem clearer.

Imagine that a third party emerged in the United States. It did not define itself primarily by being conservative or progressive. It existed to represent people whose practical needs were repeatedly subordinated to other political priorities.

It sought affordable healthcare, decent housing, educational opportunities, fair employment conditions and protection against financial catastrophe.

Suppose that, against the considerable obstacles facing smaller parties in American elections, it managed to elect twenty members to the House of Representatives. And suppose the two major parties were so closely divided that neither could command a majority without those twenty votes.

Something important would have changed.

The twenty members would no longer have to choose their political relevance by permanently attaching themselves to one of the larger parties. They could consider proposals from either side.

They could say to the Republicans that they would support a measure if it delivered a genuine improvement in access to medical care. They could say to the Democrats that they would support a different measure if it made housing more affordable or strengthened the economic security of working families.

Their support would depend on what was being offered to the people they represented.

Twenty representatives would not be able to dictate government policy. The Senate, the president and the constitutional division of powers would remain. But the larger parties might have to pay serious attention to concerns they could previously afford to acknowledge without acting upon.

This happens all the time in Europe.

It is a thought experiment, not a prediction.

Its purpose is to ask what changes when people who are usually treated as politically dispensable acquire the ability to make their support matter.

A Different Measure of Democracy

There is a temptation to judge democracy mainly by the success of its procedures. We can count votes, identify winners, measure turnout and examine whether laws were properly enacted. All of this matters.

But what would happen if we also asked whether people had become more capable of influencing the conditions under which they lived?

Could a person obtain necessary medical care without financial ruin? Could a family raise children without permanent economic anxiety? Could someone working full-time afford a decent home? Could a citizen who lacked wealth, education or influential acquaintances nevertheless make a legitimate concern impossible for public authorities simply to disregard?

They concern the continuing relationship between people and those who exercise power on their behalf.

And perhaps they reveal something that our usual language about democracy sometimes conceals.

Voting is an act. Influence is a relationship.

The first can be formally equal even when the second is profoundly unequal.

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If this article made you think differently about what political equality means, consider sharing it with someone who believes democracy begins and ends at the ballot box. The question is not only who gets to vote, but whose concerns continue to matter after the votes have been counted.

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Power, Institutions and Democracy

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page, “Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens”, Perspectives on Politics (2014). Their study examines the relationship between public preferences, organised interests and policy outcomes in the United States.

Omar S. Bashir, “Testing Inferences about American Politics: A Review of the ‘Oligarchy’ Result”, Research & Politics (2015). A useful methodological critique that helps distinguish what the Gilens and Page study established from what has sometimes been claimed on its behalf.

Martin Gilens, Affluence and Influence: Economic Inequality and Political Power in America (Princeton University Press, 2012). A broader examination of how economic inequality may affect political responsiveness.

OpenSecrets, 2024 Annual Report. A source for understanding the scale of American election financing and the role of large political contributions.

Reflection

If equal voting rights do not necessarily produce equal political influence, what should we expect our representatives to do between elections?

And how might we recognise the difference between a government that speaks about disadvantaged people and one that genuinely allows their experiences and concerns to influence its decisions?

Final Word

The right to vote is precious precisely because it recognises every citizen as someone entitled to participate in deciding who governs. But we should not mistake that recognition for the completion of democracy.

A person may cast a vote, lose an election and remain politically relevant. Equally, someone may vote for the winning party and discover that the government has little interest in the problems that made that vote important.

The difficulty is not simply that some people have more money than others. It is that money, education, connections and organisations can make some voices easier to hear and harder to disregard.

Those who lack such advantages do not necessarily lack judgement, knowledge or political concerns. Their experience may tell us things that the most elaborate policy papers cannot.

Democracy ought to make room for that experience.

Perhaps the question we should ask after every election is not only who has won the right to govern, but who has gained the ability to be heard.

What would democracy look like if the people who are easiest to ignore became the people no government could afford not to hear?

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