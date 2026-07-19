Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy

Articles about Europe’s changing relationship with security, America, industrial capacity and the lessons Ukraine is forcing the alliance to learn

Europe spent decades treating security as something solid enough to become background.

NATO existed.

The United States was there.

Defence industries could supposedly expand if they were ever needed.

Russia supplied energy while European states reduced military inventories and concentrated increasingly sophisticated production in fewer places.

Ukraine has forced those assumptions back into the foreground.

The change is not simply that Europe is spending more on defence.

The deeper change is that European countries are beginning to ask what they must be able to do without waiting for somebody else to do it first.

That is what this page follows.

Europe stops waiting

Strategic autonomy does not require Europe to turn away from the United States.

It requires Europe to become more capable of acting when American help is delayed, limited or directed elsewhere.

That distinction matters.

A stronger European pillar can reinforce NATO rather than replace it.

Begin with:

Europe Still Needs America — But It No Longer Needs to Wait for It

Europe Is No Longer Waiting for America

Europe Did Not Revolt — It Simply Refused

Germany Is No Longer Waiting

Europe Rediscovers Its Strength While the Old Order Loses Its Grip

Ukraine is changing what Europe knows

Ukraine is not merely receiving European assistance.

It is generating knowledge Europe needs.

Drones, battlefield software, air defence, electronic warfare, dispersed production and rapid adaptation are being tested under conditions no European procurement programme could reproduce.

That changes the relationship.

Europe is no longer simply helping Ukraine survive a European war.

Ukraine is helping Europe understand the war Europe may have to deter.

Begin with:

Everyone Is Learning From Ukraine

Europe Cannot Afford to Lose What Ukraine Has Become

NATO Is Learning from the War Ukraine Already Fights

Europe Learns Slowly — Ukraine Learns While Under Fire

The Country Giving Notes

Stop Copying. Start Plugging In.

The industrial problem

Money is necessary.

It is not sufficient.

A government can announce billions for defence and still discover that factories cannot produce enough missiles, explosives, engines, radars or ammunition quickly enough.

Production depends on people, machinery, supply chains, contracts and confidence that orders will continue long enough to justify investment.

Europe therefore has an industrial problem as much as a budgetary one.

Begin with:

Ukraine Does Not Need Europe’s Last Missile

NATO’s Rearmament Problem Isn’t Money. It’s the Same Problem That Sent iPhones to China.

The Wrong Arsenal for the War Ahead

Europe Still Buys the Weapons — But No Longer Buys the System

The Alliance Begins Rebuilding While Ukraine Shortens Russia’s War

Air defence exposes the dependency

Air defence makes Europe’s problem unusually visible.

A country may have money and still lack interceptors.

It may possess fighter aircraft and still lack enough missiles.

It may promise to protect Ukraine while discovering that its own stocks are too thin to sustain the effort for long.

The question therefore becomes uncomfortable:

Is Europe preserving weapons because Europe is safe, or is Europe safe because Ukraine is currently using those weapons against the threat Europe fears?

Begin with:

Europe Can Pay for Ukraine’s Weapons. It Still Hesitates to Protect Ukraine’s Sky

Poland’s Fighter Jets Were Already Airborne. The Missile Landed Anyway.

Ukraine Is Protecting Europe. Europe Still Cannot Protect Itself

The eastern flank

For countries closer to Russia, strategic autonomy is not an academic discussion.

Poland, Sweden, Finland and the Baltic states live with geography that cannot be moved.

Their behaviour therefore often tells us more than declarations from countries further west.

They rearm because the consequences of guessing wrong would arrive at home.

Begin with:

Poland Now Outspends America on Its Own Defence

Sweden Did Not Become Strong by Accident

Sweden’s Air Force Was Never Built for Air Shows

NATO’s New Swedish Eyes in the Sky Were Trained on Russia First

The Baltics Live In The Shadow Russia Wants Back

Sweden Moves Again While Putin Refuses the Room

NATO under pressure

An alliance does not have to break before it becomes less effective.

Hesitation can matter.

Uncertainty can matter.

An adversary only needs to believe that political decision-making may be slower than military events.

That is why readiness is not only a question of forces.

It is also a question of whether governments have already decided what they will do before a crisis begins.

Begin with:

NATO Is Not Under Attack — It Is Under Pressure

The Alliance Isn’t Breaking — It’s Losing Its Nerve

The Battle Begins Before the Border Is Crossed

Russia Plans, Europe Watches — But Planning Is Not Yet a Decision

Russia May Escalate Beyond Ukraine

The nuclear question

For decades, Europe could largely leave nuclear deterrence to the United States, Britain and France.

That assumption is also being reconsidered.

The question is not whether every European country should acquire nuclear weapons.

It is almost the opposite.

Can Europe make existing British and French deterrence politically credible enough that other countries never feel compelled to seek their own?

Begin with:

Macron Offers Europe a Nuclear Alternative Before More Countries Build Their Own Bombs

The Nuclear Handshake — What Happens When Berlin No Longer Needs Washington?

Strategic autonomy is not isolation

Europe cannot and should not try to manufacture everything alone.

Nor does strategic autonomy mean abandoning NATO.

The more useful question is where dependence becomes vulnerability.

A country can buy foreign aircraft without surrendering strategic freedom.

It becomes more problematic when maintenance, software, ammunition, intelligence or political permission make those aircraft unusable without another government’s consent.

The objective is therefore not autarky.

It is choice.

What belongs here

An article belongs here when its central question concerns Europe’s ability to act, defend, produce or decide.

Can Europe protect itself?

Can it sustain Ukraine?

Can its industry replace what war consumes?

Can NATO decide quickly enough?

Where does dependence on America remain useful, and where does it become dangerous?

What is Europe learning from Ukraine?

And which capabilities must Europeans possess themselves if the Atlantic relationship becomes less predictable?

Those are the questions this page follows.

Continue reading

For quieter forms of dependency and leverage:

Power Without War

For industrial production, logistics and wartime endurance:

The Quiet Front

For Ukraine’s role in changing modern warfare:

Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes

For the wider reading paths:

Start Here

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