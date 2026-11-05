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This essay began with an observation in Claire Berlinski’s Polycrisis Watch of 23 September. Her discussion of Greenland raised a question that seems larger than Greenland itself: What happens when a country preserves its rights but allows someone else to claim the victory?

Why I publish only twice a week

I do not repeat what others have already written well. I publish when I think there is something new to understand.

That is why I normally write only on Mondays and Thursdays. The pauses are deliberate: they give events, evidence and arguments time to mature.

If you are in a hurry, you should skip to the bottom of the article, to “Reflection and Final Word”

In short

Denmark and Greenland appear to have achieved something quite substantial in their new agreement with the United States. Greenland remains Greenlandic:

the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom are explicitly recognised, Greenland’s right to self-determination is acknowledged, and the United States receives an expanded military presence within an agreement signed by all three parties and rooted in NATO cooperation.

Measured in legal rights, Denmark and Greenland did not surrender Greenland. Yet President Donald Trump describes the agreement differently, presenting it as permanent American control and as the result of American strength. That leaves us with an unusual possibility: a country can win much of the negotiation and still lose the story about what happened.

Claire Berlinski noticed something strange about the Greenland settlement.

The obvious way to judge such an agreement is to read it. Who owns the territory? Which rights have been transferred? Which rights have been retained? Who may establish bases, deploy forces and approve activities?

On those questions, the answer is clearer than much of the political noise surrounding Greenland suggests.

On 22 September, the governments of Greenland, Denmark and the United States signed an agreement strengthening security in Greenland and the North Atlantic.

The Danish government states expressly that the agreement recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland’s prime minister, described that recognition as one of the important achievements of the agreement.[2]

The United States, meanwhile, gains room for a substantially larger military presence, including two additional bases and the development of missile-defence infrastructure. The arrangement therefore gives Washington something it genuinely wanted. It is not merely ceremonial.

But neither is it the acquisition of Greenland.

That distinction matters because the United States already possessed unusually extensive military rights in Greenland long before Donald Trump began speaking about controlling the island.

The defence relationship reaches back through the 1951 Defence of Greenland Agreement. That agreement allowed the United States to establish and operate defence facilities while expressly retaining Danish sovereignty.

The arrangement was amended in 2004 to reflect Greenland’s changed constitutional position and to require consultation with Greenlandic authorities over significant changes in American military operations.

So the curious thing about the September agreement is not simply that America gained more access.

It is that access and sovereignty have become two different stories.

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The legal map and the political map

International agreements produce one kind of map. They tell us where sovereignty lies, which rights have been granted and which powers remain with each party.

Politics produces another. It tells people who made whom move.

Those maps need not coincide.

That is what makes the Greenland agreement interesting.

Denmark and Greenland can preserve the legal substance of sovereignty while Washington presents the outcome as evidence that pressure worked.

The agreement may therefore be stable in law while remaining politically unsettled in memory.

That distinction is worth keeping in mind, because governments negotiate with other governments, but they govern populations.

You can keep the right and lose something else

Imagine two states negotiating.

State A threatens State B.

After months of negotiation, State B keeps its territory, retains its sovereignty and gives State A something that it had significant access to in a different form already.

State A then announces that its threats worked.

The government of State B knows that this description is inaccurate. Its diplomats know it. Lawyers who read the agreement know it.

But ordinary citizens do not spend their evenings comparing the new agreement with a defence treaty signed in 1951.

They see the ceremony. They hear the speeches. They remember the threat. And they notice who says he won.

That difference between the diplomatic record and public perception may seem superficial. It is not necessarily so.

Governments need more than legal authority. They need political legitimacy, and legitimacy includes the belief that those exercising authority are capable of protecting the community they represent.

A government may therefore preserve all its formal powers while gradually losing something harder to put into treaty language:

the public perception that those powers are genuinely its own.

That is the part of Claire’s argument worth carrying further.

Europe has spent much of the past few years trying to buy time.

Time to rebuild ammunition stocks. Time to expand defence industries. Time to reduce dependencies.

Time to work out what American strategic uncertainty means for European defence.

Buying time can be rational.

But time is not free.

The price of buying time

Suppose European governments conclude that direct confrontation with Washington serves no useful purpose.

Their response may be to accommodate rhetoric while protecting substance. They concede the photograph but not the treaty. They offer flattering language but defend the legal position. They avoid the dramatic rupture while gradually increasing their own capabilities.

As statecraft, that may succeed.

Yet repeated often enough, the method creates another problem.

The population may not experience the distinction between substance and theatre in the same way diplomats do.

People do not live inside negotiating rooms. They live inside stories.

If every confrontation ends with European leaders explaining that they preserved the essentials while someone else announces that Europe submitted, a political gap begins to open between what governments believe they have achieved and what citizens believe they have witnessed.

This is not an argument that European governments should seek confrontation for its own sake. Nor does the Greenland agreement establish that Denmark adopted the wrong strategy. The agreement may prove durable and beneficial to all three parties.

The point is more interesting.

There may be a political cost to successful accommodation.

A government can buy time externally by spending legitimacy internally.

That account does not appear in defence budgets.

But eventually it may have to be paid.

Power without possession

We often make international power too physical.

Who owns the territory? Who controls the port? Who has the larger army? Who possesses the base?

Those questions matter enormously. But power also concerns the ability to shape the choices available to someone else.

This is why Greenland is a useful case.

The United States does not need to own Greenland in order to exercise enormous strategic influence there. It already had significant defence rights.

The new agreement expands its military presence further. Denmark does not need to exclude the United States in order to retain sovereignty. Greenland can welcome Western defence cooperation while continuing to insist upon its own right to self-determination.

Several forms of authority can therefore coexist on the same piece of land.

The interesting question becomes not simply who possesses Greenland, but who retains the freedom to decide what happens next.

That is a different measure of power.

And it produces an unexpected result.

Denmark and Greenland may have protected most of the freedom of action that mattered to them while permitting Washington to claim a symbolic victory.

In the short term, that can be an efficient bargain.

In the longer term, however, symbolic victories can accumulate.

They create expectations.

If pressure appears to produce concessions, pressure becomes easier to use again. If threats are remembered more clearly than the legal limits eventually placed upon them, the next negotiation begins from a subtly different political landscape.

Not because sovereignty has formally changed.

Because expectations have.

The forgotten asset

There is another reason the Greenland case deserves attention.

For decades, alliances were often discussed as collections of tangible assets:

bases, troops, aircraft, intelligence networks and treaty obligations.

But alliances also contain a less visible asset.

Trust.

The old Greenland arrangements were themselves examples of this. The United States enjoyed strategically valuable military access to Greenland precisely because Denmark, Greenland and the United States operated within a relationship in which extensive American access did not require American sovereignty.

That is an extraordinary arrangement when one thinks about it.

A country can allow another country’s armed forces to operate from strategically crucial territory without concluding that it has lost the territory.

That works because access and ownership are separated by agreement, law and trust.

When trust declines, the same military arrangement begins to look different.

Every base right becomes a sovereignty question. Every request for access becomes a test of independence. Every concession becomes evidence for somebody’s narrative of dominance.

The physical base has not changed.

The political meaning surrounding it has.

This is why coercion between allies can become more expensive than its immediate results suggest.

Even when it produces an agreement, it may consume part of the intangible capital that made cooperation inexpensive in the first place.

What should we watch next?

The next dispute may concern trade, defence spending, military basing, Ukraine or Arctic security. When it comes, the headlines will probably ask who won.

A more useful question may be simpler: what can each side still do afterwards?

That is the measure worth carrying forward from Greenland. Agreements settle immediate disputes, but power is revealed by the choices that remain open when the dispute is over.

If this changed how you see diplomatic victories

Share it with someone who still thinks negotiations can be understood simply by asking which side “won”.

The more useful question may be what each side can still do afterwards.

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Power Without War

Canada, Arctic and Atlantic Security

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

Claire Berlinski — “POLYCRISIS WATCH”, 23 September 2026. [1]

Claire’s discussion of the Greenland agreement and Robert Kagan was the starting point for this essay. My argument here takes one part of that discussion in a different direction: the separation between substantive freedom of action and the public story of who compelled whom.

Government of Denmark — Agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States, 22 September 2026.[2]

The Danish government’s description is particularly useful because it states explicitly that the agreement respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

https://stm.dk/en/press/press-releases/agreement-between-greenland-denmark-and-the-united-states/

Reuters — “Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff”, 22 September 2026.[3]

Reuters describes the substantive expansion of the American military presence, including new facilities, while also noting the end of the immediate dispute over American acquisition of Greenland.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/trump-denmark-greenland-sign-deal-bid-end-arctic-standoff-2026-09-22/

US Department of State — 2004 amendment to the 1951 Defence of Greenland Agreement.[4]

The older agreements are essential context. They show how extensive American defence rights and continued Danish sovereignty have coexisted for decades, and how Greenlandic participation was later incorporated into the framework.

https://2001-2009.state.gov/p/eur/rls/or/35269.htm

US Department of State, Office of the Historian — Greenland defence arrangements.

The historical record makes the central distinction unusually clear: strategically extensive American military rights did not require transfer of sovereignty.

https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1941v02/d35

Reflections

There is an uncomfortable reason we prefer to talk about territory, treaties and military equipment.

They can be counted.

Political confidence cannot.

A government knows whether it still owns a territory. It knows how many bases have been granted and what an agreement permits. It is much harder to know when a population has begun to doubt whether its leaders can say no.

That doubt may have no immediate strategic consequence. It may disappear when circumstances change. Or it may accumulate slowly until a future political movement discovers that sovereignty has become an emotional issue rather than a legal one.

The Greenland agreement therefore deserves to be watched beyond Greenland.

It may tell us something about a problem European governments will encounter repeatedly as they adapt to a different relationship with the United States:

preserving independence is not only a matter of keeping legal rights.

Citizens must also believe those rights can still be exercised.

Final Word

The strange thing about Greenland is that almost everyone may have obtained something valuable.

The United States gains a stronger military position in the Arctic. Denmark preserves the sovereignty of the Kingdom. Greenland obtains explicit recognition of its right to self-determination. NATO strengthens its northern defence.

Yet political settlements do not end when the signatures dry.

They continue in memory.

Months from now, few people will remember the clauses. They may remember instead that the United States threatened, negotiations followed and an agreement appeared.

That is why the next diplomatic crisis should perhaps be read with two maps in front of us.

One should show territory, bases, rights and obligations.

The other should show freedom of action.

The first tells us what each side possesses.

The second may tell us who is becoming more powerful.

And occasionally, as Greenland reminds us, the two maps will tell very different stories.

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