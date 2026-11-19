Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰

About 12 minutes’ reading time

If you are in a hurry, read “In short” below, then skip to “Final Word” at the end.

A lorry waits at a raised barrier at dawn. Europe’s first contribution to a ceasefire would look like this, fuel, spare parts and convoys, long before it looks like a battle. The question this essay asks is what the soldiers in those convoys would be allowed to do if Russia decided to test them.

In short

On 9 November about 2,800 personnel from eleven countries began Exercise Koalicja near Nowa Dęba in south-eastern Poland, the first major exercise of the Multinational Force Ukraine. The force would deploy only after a credible end to the fighting and at Kyiv’s request. Its political basis, signed in Paris in January, already envisages the use of force to carry out the mission and protect its personnel. Moscow has said again that any foreign troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets. What the published documents do not show is who may order what when an attack comes, the multinational commander or the capitals that sent the soldiers. Europe is practising how to get the force into Ukraine. The more important preparation is political, and it has to be finished before Russia’s first test.

Intro

On 10 November, while American, Russian and Ukrainian delegations sat down in Abu Dhabi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Copenhagen. Denmark announced a defence package of €645 million for drones, F-16 ammunition and air defence. Nordic leaders came to discuss how to keep Ukraine’s power and heat running through the winter. The next day Jared Kushner said that bringing European countries into the negotiating format would be on the agenda when he met Putin in Moscow. Europe, in other words, is asking for a seat at the table on the strength of what it is prepared to put on the ground. President of Ukraine, 10 November · Liga.net on Kushner’s Moscow agenda

Three days later, at the informal summit in Dublin on 13 November, EU leaders reportedly settled who would take that seat. It was not one person but seven: ministers from France, Germany, Britain, Poland and Italy, together with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen. Zelenskyy had asked for a single European voice. The official whom the Lisbon Treaty created to be that voice, the High Representative Kaja Kallas, was left out, while Britain, which is no longer a member of the Union, was let in. Italy has proposed that the formal decision be taken at the December summit, but the direction is clear. Europe will arrive at the table as a committee. That matters for this essay, because governments that cannot agree on who speaks for them may also struggle to agree on who decides for the soldiers they send. Dave Keating, Gulf Stream Blues, 15 November · Kyiv Post on Meloni’s proposal

Some 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, that contribution is already being rehearsed. Exercise Koalicja runs until 22 November. It shows that European governments are moving from declarations to logistics. It also raises a question that the declarations themselves leave open. Europe has agreed that the force may use force. It has not said publicly who decides how.

Eleven armies rehearse convoys, not combat, in Poland

Britain and France lead the exercise. The British Lieutenant General Tom Bateman commands the Multinational Force Ukraine, and the French General Armel Dirou leads the exercise with him. The soldiers are rehearsing something far less dramatic than the political debate around them. They practise how to receive arriving units, assemble them, move equipment, set up communications and keep a multinational force supplied. Poland hosts the exercise and helps organise the movement of the force, while making clear, as Germany has, that it will not send ground troops into Ukraine. Polish Ministry of National Defence · Euromaidan Press, 3 November

It is easy to overlook why this matters. A military force does not become operational because governments agree to establish it. Someone must provide fuel, accommodation, maintenance, medical treatment, secure communications and transport. Equipment that cannot be repaired is unavailable, and ammunition that cannot be delivered is of little use. Soldiers who cannot reach their commanders cannot reliably carry out a common operation. All of this has to work before the first serious incident, not after it.

Soldiers from the coalition in Poland practise the dull work that decides whether a force can operate at all. A unit that cannot be fuelled, repaired or reached by radio exists only on paper, however strong the declaration behind it.

The mission is also quite different from the familiar image of blue helmets standing between two armies. The British government states that the force is not a traditional peacekeeping force, does not monitor a ceasefire and is not a NATO operation. It would help rebuild Ukraine’s armed forces after the fighting stops and support security in the air and at sea, including the reopening of commercial aviation and shipping. Ukraine’s own army would remain the country’s principal defence. Once foreign soldiers are present on Ukrainian territory, however, their value will also depend on whether Russia believes it can attack them without an effective response. UK Ministry of Defence, The Multinational Force-Ukraine

Paris signs a right to use force but not a chain of command

On 6 January 2026, Britain, France and Ukraine signed a Declaration of Intent in Paris. It set the political basis for sending multinational forces to support Ukraine’s defence, rebuilding and long-term security. One provision deserves more attention than it has received. Ukraine intends to give the participating states the right to use the necessary means, including force, to carry out the mission and protect personnel, equipment and infrastructure. They must act under international law and together with Ukraine’s forces. The wider Paris Declaration adds a multinational presence, continued military support, ceasefire monitoring arrangements and commitments in the event of renewed Russian aggression. Declaration of Intent, 6 January 2026 · Paris Declaration

This is not a declaration of helplessness. The three governments have explicitly envisaged a force that can defend itself and carry out military tasks. But the documents do different jobs. The political declaration sets out what the governments intend to do. Command arrangements must say how soldiers will do it. Each government must decide which powers it will hand over and which it will keep. The published agreements do not answer those last questions. There may be detailed plans that have not been made public, and military planners have sound reasons to protect them. A distinction nevertheless remains between agreeing that force may be used and deciding who may order it in a particular situation. That distinction becomes decisive when events move faster than governments can consult one another.

A Russian missile arrives before the capitals agree

Consider a multinational training facility in western Ukraine some months after a ceasefire has entered into force. British and French personnel work alongside Ukrainian soldiers. Mechanics repair vehicles, instructors train new formations and signals specialists help Ukrainian headquarters integrate equipment and procedures. Then a Russian missile strikes the installation, and there are casualties. The immediate military tasks are clear. The wounded must be treated, survivors protected and the risk of further attacks assessed.

The political and operational questions begin almost at once. Does the multinational commander have authority to take defensive measures beyond the immediate protection of the base? If the launch site can be located, may the force act against it? Would that require approval from London, Paris or other capitals, and would the answer depend on whose soldiers were killed? Who decides whether the strike is a local breach of the ceasefire or the start of renewed Russian aggression? These are different decisions. Self-defence, protection of the mission and a wider military response may rest with different people. A commander may hold clear powers for the first and none for the third.

That division can be entirely legitimate, since governments carry political responsibility for military operations undertaken in their name. The difficulty arises when it has not been settled before the event. A multinational force can have a common commander and still be bound by different national instructions. One contingent may be cleared for an action while another must first ask its government. In an emergency the commander may discover that the force available on paper is not the force available for the decision that has to be made. The time it takes to resolve that difference becomes a military fact in its own right. It can decide whether a base remains usable, whether the mission continues and whether Moscow concludes that the attack can be repeated.

Yavoriv shows that distance from the front protects no one

The scenario is not hard to imagine, because Russia has already struck exactly this kind of facility. Before the full-scale invasion, the Yavoriv training area near the Polish border was where Ukrainian soldiers trained with Western instructors. The instructors left shortly before February 2022. On 13 March 2022, Russian missiles struck the centre. Ukrainian officials reported 35 people killed and 134 wounded, about 25 kilometres from Poland. The fact that Western instructors had worked there did not protect it, and neither did the distance from the main ground battles. RTÉ/Reuters on the Yavoriv strike

The proposed force would operate under different political arrangements and after the fighting has stopped. The geography has not changed, though, and Russia keeps its long-range strike capability. On 7 November, two days before the exercise began, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated that Moscow would treat foreign military units in Ukraine as legitimate targets. Moscow has said the same after every step the coalition has taken this year. That is a political warning, not a legal determination about any particular deployment. Its practical meaning is simple. European governments have been told in advance that Moscow may choose to attack their soldiers, and they cannot plan only for an uneventful deployment. Agenzia Nova on Zakharova’s warning

An unidentified drone tests the commander before it tests the base

Now consider a smaller incident. A drone approaches an installation where European troops are stationed. Its identity and purpose are uncertain. It could be carrying explosives, gathering intelligence or straying from activity elsewhere, and the officer responsible has seconds rather than hours to decide. If the drone presents an immediate threat, the force needs the means and the authority to bring it down. But what happens next if Russia denies responsibility? Someone must collect the evidence, look into it and tell the Ukrainian authorities. Someone must also decide whether the case belongs to the ceasefire monitors or to the force’s own command.

The Paris arrangements sensibly separate monitoring of the ceasefire from the operation of the force, because the two tasks are different. The separation creates its own obligation to share information and coordinate decisions. A monitoring body may need weeks to attribute responsibility, while a commander may need to act before attribution is complete. The commander cannot treat every unidentified drone as the beginning of a new war. Equally, a force that must wait for a long political process before protecting itself offers its adversary a risk it can exploit again and again. Those rules have to exist before the drone appears.

Moscow can strike a contributing country far from Ukraine

Russia need not attack the force directly at all. It could try to raise the price for one of the contributing countries. A military depot in Europe might be sabotaged, a rail link disrupted or a logistics network hit by a cyberattack. A participating government could face threats designed to make its continued involvement politically difficult. Any response would have to rest on evidence and careful attribution. The strategic point is clear all the same. The security of the force depends partly on events far from the place where its soldiers are stationed.

If one government comes under pressure at home, will it keep its contingent in place? If a critical capability is withdrawn, can the others make up for it, and how quickly? An operational force needs contributions it can rely on over time. A promise of personnel or equipment is worth only as much as the force can count on when circumstances turn difficult. Russia has used threats and sabotage against European states throughout this war, so the question of political cohesion under pressure is part of preparing the deployment. It cannot be left until the pressure begins.

American engineers at the Sava River learned what plans cannot promise

Europe has seen multinational deployments before. In December 1995 NATO took responsibility for the military side of the Dayton Peace Agreement in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Implementation Force had a defined mandate, a unified command and authority to enforce important parts of the agreement. Its first deployment still ran into serious logistical trouble. American engineers had to bridge the Sava River, and severe flooding destroyed part of their work, delayed heavy equipment and forced changes to the plan. The lesson was not that planning had been neglected. It was that real conditions can defeat careful assumptions, even inside the strongest alliance in the world. US Army, Getting There Was the Battle · NATO in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kosovo taught a different lesson. In June 1999 the Kosovo Force entered after a military-technical agreement, an international mandate and the withdrawal of Yugoslav forces. Its unified command and agreed rules for the use of force were essential, even though its members had different political relationships and national responsibilities. The decisive difference was that NATO already had settled arrangements for command, consultation and political control. The Multinational Force Ukraine is explicitly not a NATO mission, so it cannot assume that NATO’s machinery will govern its operations. It needs workable rules of its own. The commander must know what he can order. Each government must know what it has handed over, and each soldier what is allowed when things change. NATO’s Role in Kosovo

Three constitutions decide how the soldiers get there

Each country involved brings its own constitutional rules. Ukraine must provide the legal basis for foreign troops on its soil. Article 17 of its constitution prohibits foreign military bases, while Article 85 gives the Verkhovna Rada the power to decide on the admission of foreign armed forces. The January declaration therefore envisages a further international agreement on the legal status of the multinational personnel. A temporary force present with Ukraine’s consent is legally different from a permanent foreign base. The final arrangements must give that difference real effect. Constitution of Ukraine

Britain and France approach deployments differently. In Britain the power to deploy the armed forces normally belongs to the government, and Parliament has no general legal right to approve each deployment. Keir Starmer nevertheless promised in January that a decision to send British troops under the declaration would be put to a vote in the House of Commons. In France, Article 35 of the constitution requires the government to inform Parliament within three days of a foreign intervention. Staying longer than four months needs a vote in Parliament. These rules govern the decision to deploy and to stay. They do not settle who may order a particular military action once the force is in Ukraine. A parliamentary vote approving a mission leaves that question open, and a common declaration does not erase the national responsibilities of each government. House of Commons Library, Parliament’s role · French Constitution, Article 35

The Kremlin will probe the capitals, not the trenches

A European force is meant to make a new Russian attack less attractive. That only works if Moscow believes an attack would meet an effective response. Its sums will go beyond troop numbers to equipment, readiness, air defence, reinforcements and how far the governments behind the force can be relied on. It will also include the authority given to the commander. A force with strong defences but uncertain permission to use them presents an opportunity for coercion. Russia may test whether all the states react in the same way to an incident. It may also try to split the governments willing to stay from those whose leaders hesitate.

This is a familiar problem of deterrence. An adversary does not need to defeat the whole force to undermine its political purpose. It may be enough to show that the force cannot act consistently when challenged. Some of the detail should rightly stay confidential. What matters publicly is that the participating states can show that the relevant decisions have been taken and that their commanders know the authority they hold. Military plans and political commitments have to reinforce one another.

If this essay changes how you think about Europe’s military role in Ukraine, please share it with someone interested in European security. I would particularly welcome observations from readers with experience of multinational operations, military command or national rules of engagement.

Every week, paying members receive a short brief in which I read one event the way a lawyer reads it, with the sources I trust and the ones I do not.

CTA

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy

Power Without War

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Further Reading

UK Ministry of Defence, The Multinational Force-Ukraine

UK, France and Ukraine, Declaration of Intent, 6 January 2026

Coalition of the Willing, Paris Declaration on Security Guarantees

Polish Ministry of National Defence, Exercise Koalicja 26.2

House of Commons Library, Proposals for a Coalition of the Willing in Ukraine

NATO, Peace Support Operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Source inspiration: Gandalv, This Is What Will Happen the Day Europe’s Troops Cross Into Ukraine, 11 November 2026. The essay above develops a separate argument based mainly on official declarations, government guidance and historical military documentation.

Reflection

The most interesting part of the European preparations may be the relationship between political consent and military authority. Governments can agree on a mission while holding different expectations about the risks they will accept. Those differences can stay invisible for as long as nothing goes wrong. Once an attack occurs, they become immediate and consequential. The question is therefore not only whether Europe has the means to protect a multinational force. It is whether the participating governments have created the conditions in which those means can be used when they are needed.

Final Word

Military preparation is easy to see. Soldiers exercise, vehicles move, headquarters open, and photographs show equipment assembled for an operation that has not yet begun. Political preparation is harder to see, because it consists of decisions about responsibility, authority, restraint and consequences. Those decisions do not become less important because their details are confidential. They determine what a commander can do when events depart from the plan. Europe now asks to sit at the negotiating table partly on the strength of this force, and in Dublin it chose to send seven people rather than one. Moscow will measure the force not by the day it crosses the border, but by the day Russia tests what its soldiers are allowed to do. The time to settle that answer is now, while governments can still deliberate without a threat deciding for them.

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