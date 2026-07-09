Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes

How range, interception, automation and adaptation are reshaping modern war

For most of military history, distance offered protection.

A factory far behind the front was safer than a trench. An airfield hundreds of kilometres away could operate with relative confidence. A ship could withdraw to another harbour. A headquarters could move deeper into the country.

Drones and long-range weapons have begun to change that geography.

Ukraine cannot match Russia in size. It can, however, force Russia to defend more places, move aircraft further away, disperse equipment, protect factories and decide which targets matter enough to receive scarce air defence.

At the same time, Ukraine faces the same problem in reverse. Russian drones and missiles arrive every night, while every interceptor fired has to be replaced.

This part of the publication follows that contest.

Not simply who has the longest-range weapon, but who can keep seeing, reaching, intercepting, producing and adapting.

Drones

The drone has moved from the margins of warfare towards its centre.

Small aircraft that once provided reconnaissance now find targets, carry explosives, relay signals, intercept other drones and sometimes replace weapons costing many times more.

Their importance lies partly in their price.

But it lies even more in how quickly they can be changed.

A countermeasure appears. A frequency changes. A fibre-optic cable replaces a radio link. Software is rewritten. A different warhead is fitted. Soldiers learn another way to approach the same problem.

Begin with:

Wherever You Look, Drones

Ukraine Has Made the Drone Its Main Weapon. Now It Must Keep the Machine Moving

The Infantry Is Changing Before Our Eyes

Everyone Is Learning From Ukraine

On Monday He Owns the Invention. On Tuesday He Is a Soldier.

It Began in a Trench. Who Owns It Now?

Air defence

The defender has a difficult problem.

It does not choose when the attack begins, which direction it comes from or how many targets arrive together.

And an expensive interceptor can sometimes be forced to destroy something much cheaper than itself.

Air defence therefore becomes an exercise in choices. Which targets must be protected? Which weapon should engage which threat? How many interceptors can be fired tonight without leaving tomorrow exposed?

That arithmetic reaches far beyond military bases.

It determines how well cities, power stations, factories and civilians can be protected.

Begin with:

Ukraine Does Not Need Europe’s Last Missile

Europe Can Pay for Ukraine’s Weapons. It Still Hesitates to Protect Ukraine’s Sky

Russia Can Still Protect Someone — Just Not Everyone

Russia Sent More Drones. Europe Sent More Missiles

NATO Is Learning from the War Ukraine Already Fights

Deep strikes

Range changes the meaning of the rear.

An airfield is valuable because aircraft can operate from it. A refinery matters because fuel passes through it. A factory matters because something difficult to replace is being made there.

Ukraine’s deep-strike campaign increasingly asks a simple question:

What happens if Russia can no longer assume that distance means safety?

The answer is not necessarily destruction.

Sometimes the more important result is dispersal. Aircraft move. Air defence follows. Fuel storage is relocated. Production is interrupted. Guards, radars and interceptors have to protect places that once needed very little protection.

Russia remains enormous.

But size becomes less useful when more of it has to be defended.

Begin with:

Russia Still Has Depth. It No Longer Has Sanctuary

Ukraine Is Expanding Russia’s Defensive Burden

Ukraine Kept Returning Until Russia’s Safe Haven Disappeared

Airfields Bleed in the Schedule

Russia’s Hit List Became Its Own Weakness

Russia Spends More, Ukraine Reaches Further

Russia Can Still Attack Ukraine — But the War Is Coming Back

The sea

The same change is visible at sea.

The Black Sea once seemed to favour the country with the larger navy.

Ukraine gradually demonstrated that naval power does not depend only on possessing large ships. Drones, missiles, intelligence and repeated attacks can change where those ships are willing to operate.

A fleet does not have to be sunk to lose freedom of movement.

Sometimes it is enough to make remaining in a once-safe harbour too dangerous.

Begin with:

The Sea Russia Thought It Owned

The Sea That Russia Can No Longer Hide Behind

Ukraine Rehearsed Novorossiysk on Four Different Armies First

Ukraine Is Changing What Crimea Means

Crimea Stops Paying and Starts Costing

Electronic warfare and navigation

Drones depend upon things that cannot be seen from the ground.

Signals.

Satellites.

Navigation.

Radio links.

Software.

That creates another battlefield, where neither side necessarily needs to destroy the other weapon physically. Sometimes it is enough to confuse it, disconnect it or make it uncertain where it is.

And whenever one side develops a solution, the other begins looking for the next one.

Begin with:

Russia Built an Enigma Machine for GPS. Ukraine Keeps Bombing the Factory That Makes It

Russia Can Hide Its Orders. It Cannot Hide Their Footprints

Production and adaptation

No technical advantage remains an advantage for long if it cannot be reproduced.

A brilliant prototype may change one engagement.

A weapon that can be manufactured by the thousands can change a war.

This is one reason Ukraine’s relationship between soldiers, engineers, volunteers and manufacturers matters so much. The people discovering problems are often remarkably close to the people trying to solve them.

The battlefield becomes part of the workshop.

And the workshop returns its answer to the battlefield.

Begin with:

Ukraine Has Made the Drone Its Main Weapon. Now It Must Keep the Machine Moving

Ukraine’s Volunteers Turn Ideas Into Protection

Everyone Is Learning From Ukraine

On Monday He Owns the Invention. On Tuesday He Is a Soldier.

It Began in a Trench. Who Owns It Now?

What range does to Russia

Deep strikes do not have to defeat Russia directly to change Russia’s choices.

Every additional place that requires protection competes with another.

An interceptor near Moscow cannot simultaneously protect an airfield elsewhere. A radar guarding a refinery is unavailable somewhere else. Aircraft moved deeper into Russia may remain usable, but their missions become longer and more complicated.

Ukraine therefore does something unusual when it extends its reach.

It makes Russia’s size into part of Russia’s defensive burden.

Continue with:

Russia Still Has Depth. It No Longer Has Sanctuary

The War Is Coming Home to the Kremlin

Moscow Learns Where Its Nearest Bomb Shelter Is

Russia Is Always One Shelter Behind

What belongs here

An article belongs here when its main question concerns the changing relationship between range, detection, interception, production and adaptation.

How far can a weapon reach?

Can the target be found?

Can the weapon get through?

Can the defender afford to stop it?

Can the attacker manufacture another thousand?

Can either side adapt before the other changes again?

Those are the questions this page follows.

Continue reading

For production, logistics and the forces behind the battlefield:

The Quiet Front

For attacks on civilians and the consequences of inadequate protection:

The War Against Civilians

For the wider reading paths:

Start Here

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