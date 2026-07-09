Drones, Air Defence and Deep Strikes
How range, interception, automation and adaptation are reshaping modern war
For most of military history, distance offered protection.
A factory far behind the front was safer than a trench. An airfield hundreds of kilometres away could operate with relative confidence. A ship could withdraw to another harbour. A headquarters could move deeper into the country.
Drones and long-range weapons have begun to change that geography.
Ukraine cannot match Russia in size. It can, however, force Russia to defend more places, move aircraft further away, disperse equipment, protect factories and decide which targets matter enough to receive scarce air defence.
At the same time, Ukraine faces the same problem in reverse. Russian drones and missiles arrive every night, while every interceptor fired has to be replaced.
This part of the publication follows that contest.
Not simply who has the longest-range weapon, but who can keep seeing, reaching, intercepting, producing and adapting.
Drones
The drone has moved from the margins of warfare towards its centre.
Small aircraft that once provided reconnaissance now find targets, carry explosives, relay signals, intercept other drones and sometimes replace weapons costing many times more.
Their importance lies partly in their price.
But it lies even more in how quickly they can be changed.
A countermeasure appears. A frequency changes. A fibre-optic cable replaces a radio link. Software is rewritten. A different warhead is fitted. Soldiers learn another way to approach the same problem.
Begin with:
Ukraine Has Made the Drone Its Main Weapon. Now It Must Keep the Machine Moving
The Infantry Is Changing Before Our Eyes
Everyone Is Learning From Ukraine
On Monday He Owns the Invention. On Tuesday He Is a Soldier.
It Began in a Trench. Who Owns It Now?
Air defence
The defender has a difficult problem.
It does not choose when the attack begins, which direction it comes from or how many targets arrive together.
And an expensive interceptor can sometimes be forced to destroy something much cheaper than itself.
Air defence therefore becomes an exercise in choices. Which targets must be protected? Which weapon should engage which threat? How many interceptors can be fired tonight without leaving tomorrow exposed?
That arithmetic reaches far beyond military bases.
It determines how well cities, power stations, factories and civilians can be protected.
Begin with:
Ukraine Does Not Need Europe’s Last Missile
Europe Can Pay for Ukraine’s Weapons. It Still Hesitates to Protect Ukraine’s Sky
Russia Can Still Protect Someone — Just Not Everyone
Russia Sent More Drones. Europe Sent More Missiles
NATO Is Learning from the War Ukraine Already Fights
Deep strikes
Range changes the meaning of the rear.
An airfield is valuable because aircraft can operate from it. A refinery matters because fuel passes through it. A factory matters because something difficult to replace is being made there.
Ukraine’s deep-strike campaign increasingly asks a simple question:
What happens if Russia can no longer assume that distance means safety?
The answer is not necessarily destruction.
Sometimes the more important result is dispersal. Aircraft move. Air defence follows. Fuel storage is relocated. Production is interrupted. Guards, radars and interceptors have to protect places that once needed very little protection.
Russia remains enormous.
But size becomes less useful when more of it has to be defended.
Begin with:
Russia Still Has Depth. It No Longer Has Sanctuary
Ukraine Is Expanding Russia’s Defensive Burden
Ukraine Kept Returning Until Russia’s Safe Haven Disappeared
Airfields Bleed in the Schedule
Russia’s Hit List Became Its Own Weakness
Russia Spends More, Ukraine Reaches Further
Russia Can Still Attack Ukraine — But the War Is Coming Back
The sea
The same change is visible at sea.
The Black Sea once seemed to favour the country with the larger navy.
Ukraine gradually demonstrated that naval power does not depend only on possessing large ships. Drones, missiles, intelligence and repeated attacks can change where those ships are willing to operate.
A fleet does not have to be sunk to lose freedom of movement.
Sometimes it is enough to make remaining in a once-safe harbour too dangerous.
Begin with:
The Sea Russia Thought It Owned
The Sea That Russia Can No Longer Hide Behind
Ukraine Rehearsed Novorossiysk on Four Different Armies First
Ukraine Is Changing What Crimea Means
Crimea Stops Paying and Starts Costing
Electronic warfare and navigation
Drones depend upon things that cannot be seen from the ground.
Signals.
Satellites.
Navigation.
Radio links.
Software.
That creates another battlefield, where neither side necessarily needs to destroy the other weapon physically. Sometimes it is enough to confuse it, disconnect it or make it uncertain where it is.
And whenever one side develops a solution, the other begins looking for the next one.
Begin with:
Russia Built an Enigma Machine for GPS. Ukraine Keeps Bombing the Factory That Makes It
Russia Can Hide Its Orders. It Cannot Hide Their Footprints
Production and adaptation
No technical advantage remains an advantage for long if it cannot be reproduced.
A brilliant prototype may change one engagement.
A weapon that can be manufactured by the thousands can change a war.
This is one reason Ukraine’s relationship between soldiers, engineers, volunteers and manufacturers matters so much. The people discovering problems are often remarkably close to the people trying to solve them.
The battlefield becomes part of the workshop.
And the workshop returns its answer to the battlefield.
Begin with:
Ukraine Has Made the Drone Its Main Weapon. Now It Must Keep the Machine Moving
Ukraine’s Volunteers Turn Ideas Into Protection
Everyone Is Learning From Ukraine
On Monday He Owns the Invention. On Tuesday He Is a Soldier.
It Began in a Trench. Who Owns It Now?
What range does to Russia
Deep strikes do not have to defeat Russia directly to change Russia’s choices.
Every additional place that requires protection competes with another.
An interceptor near Moscow cannot simultaneously protect an airfield elsewhere. A radar guarding a refinery is unavailable somewhere else. Aircraft moved deeper into Russia may remain usable, but their missions become longer and more complicated.
Ukraine therefore does something unusual when it extends its reach.
It makes Russia’s size into part of Russia’s defensive burden.
Continue with:
Russia Still Has Depth. It No Longer Has Sanctuary
The War Is Coming Home to the Kremlin
Moscow Learns Where Its Nearest Bomb Shelter Is
Russia Is Always One Shelter Behind
What belongs here
An article belongs here when its main question concerns the changing relationship between range, detection, interception, production and adaptation.
How far can a weapon reach?
Can the target be found?
Can the weapon get through?
Can the defender afford to stop it?
Can the attacker manufacture another thousand?
Can either side adapt before the other changes again?
Those are the questions this page follows.
Continue reading
For production, logistics and the forces behind the battlefield:
For attacks on civilians and the consequences of inadequate protection:
For the wider reading paths: