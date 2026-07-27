Credit: This piece draws on reporting and analysis by Joseph Webster, editor of The China-Russia Report and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

In short

Beijing isn’t waiting to see who succeeds Vladimir Putin. It is quietly building relationships with the people who might.

On the sidelines of last week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Kyrgyzstan, the choreography was familiar: warm words, a shared photo, careful talk of strategic partnership.

But the more interesting Sino-Russian story isn’t happening at summits. It’s happening inside the Russian elite, where Chinese institutions have spent years building ties that have nothing to do with the man now in the Kremlin.

Wang Yi welcoming Lavrov’s arrival for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Kyrgyzstan, July 2026

There is a script to these encounters, and both sides know it by heart. Wang Yi greets Lavrov as an equal; the language afterward speaks of “comprehensive strategic partnership” and “no limits.” But the choreography is precisely that — choreography. The men who actually decide how dependent Russia becomes on China are rarely in this photograph. They sit in provincial trade offices and central bank settlement rooms, and no camera follows them.

Putin is 73. He remains, by any measure, a formidable operator in Russian domestic politics. But the war he chose to start has narrowed his room to manoeuvre, even as it has widened Beijing’s. Fuel shortages are spreading, and military spending consumed roughly two-thirds of federal budget revenue in early 2026.

Talk of a further mobilisation wave is circulating, most likely timed for after September’s elections, once the political cost can be absorbed rather than contested at the ballot box. None of this puts Putin’s grip at immediate risk. But it does mean that a question Western analysts have long treated as distant — what happens to Moscow’s relationship with Beijing once Putin is gone — is one Chinese planners appear to have been answering for some time.

The evidence is not one dramatic gesture. It is a pattern, built over several years, of ties below the head-of-state level: exchanges, provincial deals, personal links with regional governors and security men, and trade routed through Chinese firms rather than Russian ones. None of it needs Putin’s blessing to carry on.

That, in fact, is the point.

The pattern beneath the summits

This is not a new observation so much as a new layer on an argument built over months. Russia’s pivot to Asia after 2022 was framed in Moscow as strategic diversification.

In practice, it has looked more like a slow transfer of leverage. Russian gas contracts with China are priced in the buyer’s favour. Russian firms lean increasingly on Chinese components, Chinese payment systems, and Chinese logistics to circumvent sanctions.

Such dependencies are easy to create and hard to unwind. Chinese migration, money and infrastructure have reshaped daily life across Russia’s Far East, even as the region stays, on paper, plainly Russian soil. Ownership of the land has not changed hands. Control over how that land works largely has.

Blagoveshchensk–Heihe road bridge across the Amur River, connecting Russia’s Far East to China

This bridge, finished in 2022 and now humming with cross-border traffic, is the most literal image of the argument this piece is making. It was built jointly, financed jointly, and opened with the usual ceremony about “friendship without limits.” But look at what actually flows across it: Chinese goods, Chinese capital, Chinese labour, moving into a Russian region too depopulated and too under-invested to generate its own momentum. Sovereignty over the riverbank has not moved an inch. Everything that makes the riverbank function increasingly has.

What stands out about the elite-level engagement is that it fits the same pattern?

Beijing is not backing one particular heir, one reform faction, one security clique, or one regional power broker.

It is positioning itself so that whoever prevails needs China regardless — by ensuring that Chinese capital, Chinese supply chains and Chinese personal relationships already prop up the Russian system before any handover occurs.

A successor who inherits dependence need not be persuaded into maintaining it. He inherits it as part of the job description.

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Why insurance beats prediction

Great powers are usually bad at guessing who comes next in closed systems, and Beijing knows this as well as anyone. The Soviet collapse of 1991 caught nearly every foreign ministry flat-footed. Betting on one outcome is a poor plan when the outcome truly cannot be known. Beijing’s approach looks instead like a hedge.

Rather than pick a winner, China is making sure that whoever wins inherits a system already wired into Chinese hands.

This is a cheaper, safer plan than backing any single candidate, and it explains why the ties above look so dull. Trade visits and bank settlement deals do not make headlines. Nor do they depend on Beijing guessing right about who sits in the Kremlin next.

Whether the next leader is a hardliner, a technocrat, or a security man barely matters if the plumbing of the Russian economy already runs through Chinese pipes.

What this means for Western strategy

Western policymakers have periodically floated the idea of a “reverse Kissinger” — peeling Russia away from China the way Nixon once peeled China away from the Soviet bloc. The pattern set out here suggests why that idea deserves real doubt, with or without Putin around. A Western plan built on Putin’s exit as an opening will find the opening mostly closed already.

Post-Putin Russia may well turn less hostile toward the West in tone. It is unlikely to grow less bound to China in substance, because that bond does not rest on Putin at all — a question this publication returns to under The Next Great Game.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at a formal Kremlin or Moscow meeting, full ceremonial honours

Images like this one are usually captioned as proof of alliance. Read them instead as evidence of asymmetry. The ceremony, the honour guard, the careful staging — all of it is offered by the side that currently needs the photograph more. Xi does not require this image to secure Chinese interests in Russia; those interests are already secured in ledgers and supply contracts that no successor can easily unwind. The pageantry is for Moscow’s benefit, not Beijing’s — a reminder of status to a partner whose leverage keeps thinning.

There is a real limit to the tie, and it is worth stating plainly: China does not trust Russia, and Russia does not much trust China either. Clashing interests over energy prices, Iran policy, and Central Asian sway are real, and occasionally visible — including at the very meeting in Kyrgyzstan that prompted this piece. But mistrust between great powers has rarely stopped one from quietly making itself needed by the other. Being needed, unlike trust, asks for no warmth.

It only asks that the weaker side has no better option — and Russia, cut off from Western money and tech by its own war, currently has none.

CTA

My archive is organised into clickable topic sections. Each section is intended as a reading path rather than a simple collection of posts.

This article belongs particularly with:

China’s Quiet Ledger

In the table of contents in my archive, you can find other — systematised by topic or category — sections with previous articles.

Suggestions for further reading:

Joseph Webster, China-Russia Report, “Iranian FM meets Wang, Lavrov at SCO amid divergences” (Substack, 27 July 2026)

Janis Kluge (SWP), analysis of Russian military spending as a share of federal budget revenue, 2026

Atlantic Council, Global Energy Center — coverage of Sino-Russian energy pricing dynamics

Reflection

The hardest part of this piece was making the institutional argument feel as concrete as the territorial one this thread has already established.

The Blagoveshchensk–Heihe bridge became the anchoring image because it solves the same problem visually that the article solves in prose: sovereignty unchanged, control shifted. I’ve kept the language deliberately cautious around the central claim — “appears to have been answering,” “looks like a hedge” — because the pattern is strong, but it isn’t proof of a deliberate plan.

Readers should weigh it as an informed reading of the evidence, not as a confirmed fact.

A Closing Word

The most important choices in this relationship are not being announced.

They are being made in provincial trade offices, bank settlement rooms, and quiet meetings with regional officials who may not matter yet — but might.

Whoever succeeds Vladimir Putin will find an inheritance already partly spoken for.

This is not a guess about who rules Russia next. It is a plain look at what ruling Russia will mean by the time they do.

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