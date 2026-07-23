Essays about Arctic strategy, sovereignty, alliance pressure, Atlantic security and Canada’s changing strategic position

Canada is easy to think of as distant from the European war.

Geography suggests otherwise.

The Arctic connects Canada to Russia.

The Atlantic connects Canada to Europe.

NORAD connects Canada to the United States.

Greenland connects North America to the Nordic world.

The North Atlantic is therefore not a margin. It is one of the places where European and North American security meet most directly.

Canada’s strategic problem is that it can no longer treat those connections as background.

This part of the publication follows that change.

The Arctic is becoming less remote

For decades, the Arctic could appear strategically important without feeling immediately urgent.

That is changing.

Russia has military infrastructure across its northern regions. Sea routes are becoming more usable. Greenland has moved closer to the centre of alliance planning. Surveillance, submarines, aircraft and long-range weapons make distance less reassuring than it once was.

The Arctic is still enormous.

It is no longer empty.

Begin with:

The Arctic Clock

While Washington Argues, the Arctic Power Race Has Already Begun

Greenland Is Not Remote Anymore

Canada Moves North While Others Wait

Canada rediscovers geography

Canada is not simply a North American country.

It is also an Arctic country and an Atlantic country.

For years, that geography mattered less because the strategic environment was forgiving.

It matters more now because allies, trade routes, defence infrastructure and Russian pressure increasingly meet in the same northern space.

Begin with:

The End of Drift: Canada Rediscovers Nation-Building

Canada Draws a Line — And Discovers What It Is

Canada Didn’t Wait — It Repositioned

The Line That Turned Pressure Into Direction

NORAD and dependence

Canada’s defence relationship with the United States is unusually deep.

That relationship provides enormous capability.

It also raises the same question that now appears across Europe:

How much dependence is useful, and when does dependence begin to narrow political choice?

NORAD is not disappearing.

But the cost, technology and political meaning of participation are changing.

Begin with:

NORAD Is Not Ending — It Is Being Repriced

Canada’s Fighter Choice Is Not About Fighters

The Pilot Is Not the Problem

Canada Stops Waiting — Washington Starts Pushing Harder

The Atlantic connection

The Atlantic is not simply the water between North America and Europe.

It is the route across which troops, equipment, energy, data and political commitments move.

That makes ports, straits, undersea infrastructure and maritime control part of the same security problem.

Canada matters here because its geography ties the Arctic to the Atlantic and North America to Europe.

Begin with:

The Atlantic Is Not a Backdrop. It’s the System

The Danish Straits: The Chokepoint Russia Cannot Ignore

Canada Is Being Pulled Back In

The World Is Reaching for Canada

Canada and Europe

Canada’s strategic future does not have to be framed as a choice between Europe and the United States.

It may instead depend on how effectively Canada can operate across both relationships.

That matters because Europe is rearming, the Arctic is becoming more contested and the United States is asking allies to carry more of the burden themselves.

Canada’s position becomes more valuable precisely because it connects these worlds.

Begin with:

Canada Keeps Turning Up on the Shortlist

Canada Speaks French — But Trades Elsewhere

Building the North

Strategy eventually becomes physical.

Airfields.

Ports.

Roads.

Radar stations.

Housing.

Energy.

Communications.

A northern strategy therefore cannot exist only in speeches and procurement plans.

People have to be able to live and work there.

Begin with:

Churchill Is Not a Project

The End of Drift: Canada Rediscovers Nation-Building

What belongs here

An article belongs here when its central question concerns Canada’s place in Arctic or Atlantic security.

What does the Arctic require?

How does Canada protect and develop the North?

What does NORAD dependence mean?

How does Greenland change the map?

How does Canada connect North America to Europe?

What military and civilian infrastructure is required?

And how does Canada gain greater strategic freedom without weakening its alliances?

Those are the questions this page follows.

Continue reading

For Europe’s changing defence relationship with the United States:

Europe, NATO and Strategic Autonomy

For leverage, dependence and strategic choice:

Power Without War

For maritime routes, chokepoints and logistics:

Energy, Oil and Logistics

For the wider reading paths:

Start Here

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